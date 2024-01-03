NOTEBOOK: McNeill returns to practice

"Yeah, it'll be good. It's going to be good to get him back," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said Wednesday. "And I know he's looking forward to it just like we are, so he's excited and he'll get some work again here for us. You always, this time of year, for him, it's going to kind of feel like Game 1 again. He'll be fresh, have fresh legs and a fresh energy about him, so it's good."

McNeill lost weight and body fat this year to become a quicker and more explosive interior defender and that's exactly what he's been this season. The Lions have missed his presence the last month.

Getting him back in the center of the defense is huge as they prepare for their first playoff game at Ford Field next week in the Wild Card round, but first it's important for him to get some reps this week against the Vikings to knock off some of the rust.