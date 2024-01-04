5 Lions named to 2024 Pro Bowl

LaPorta, 22, is having one of the best rookie seasons for a tight end in NFL history. He is tied with Keith Jackson (1988) for the most receptions in a season by a rookie tight end. He has 81 receptions for 860 yards and nine touchdowns on the year. LaPorta is the only tight end in NFL history to produce 70 receptions, 700 receiving yards and nine touchdowns in a player's rookie season. He's fourth among all tight ends this season in receptions, sixth in yards and first in touchdowns.

How good has LaPorta's debut season been? The only rookies in history to produce a season with at least 80 receptions, 800 receiving yards and nine receiving touchdowns are LaPorta (2023), Ja'Marr Chase (2021), Michael Thomas (2016) and Odell Beckham Jr. (2014).

Reeves-Maybin, 28, is a seven-year veteran in his second stint with the Lions. He's been one of the best special teams players in the league for awhile now and gets his first selection to the Pro Bowl. He's currently tied for the most special teams tackles this season with 13. He's also been instrumental in a couple fake punt conversions. In Week 1 he ran for a three-yard gain to convert a 4th & 2 on a fake punt. In Week 17 he executed another successful fake punt conversion on 4th & 2 on a pass to cornerback Khalil Dorsey for 31 yards.

Ragnow, 27, earns his third Pro Bowl selection and second in as many years. He's the anchor of one of the best offensive lines in football. Detroit's offense has produced 4,000 passing yards and 2,000 rushing yards for a second consecutive season. Their 25 rushing touchdowns are third most in the league. Ragnow has allowed just one sack all season and is graded as the best center in the NFL this season by Pro Football Focus.