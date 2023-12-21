O'HARA'S WEEK 16 PREVIEW: Both teams looking forward to a crucial division matchup

If the Detroit Lions have faced any added pressure from being in first place in the NFC North all season, head coach Dan Campbell welcomes it.

That should be no surprise, given how Campbell likes facing challenges.

"Certainly, we go into places where you're going to want to play well against us," Campbell said. "We have won games. We are playing pretty good football. Most teams are going to want to put their best foot forward."

The Lions are 10-4 and are closing in on the NFC North title.

The Minnesota Vikings, who play the Lions Sunday, certainly want to make a good showing. The Vikings are 7-7 and still competing for a playoff berth.

They still have a mathematical chance of beating the Lions out for the North title. That would include the Vikings winning their last three games – which includes beating the Lions twice – while the Lions lose their last three.