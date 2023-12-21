O'HARA'S WEEK 16 PREVIEW: Both teams looking forward to a crucial division matchup

Dec 21, 2023 at 07:48 AM
Mike OHara

Columnist

If the Detroit Lions have faced any added pressure from being in first place in the NFC North all season, head coach Dan Campbell welcomes it.

That should be no surprise, given how Campbell likes facing challenges.

"Certainly, we go into places where you're going to want to play well against us," Campbell said. "We have won games. We are playing pretty good football. Most teams are going to want to put their best foot forward."

The Lions are 10-4 and are closing in on the NFC North title.

The Minnesota Vikings, who play the Lions Sunday, certainly want to make a good showing. The Vikings are 7-7 and still competing for a playoff berth.

They still have a mathematical chance of beating the Lions out for the North title. That would include the Vikings winning their last three games – which includes beating the Lions twice – while the Lions lose their last three.

"The more you win, the more the pressure goes up," Campbell said. "You should enjoy that. I think that's kind of where we are at. It's when we're at our best, is when you have people gunning for you. It doesn't always go your way, but you find a way to bounce back."

Vikings View:

Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell sounded like he had lost something precious when he spoke to the media Monday.

The Vikings are in the group of teams competing for a playoff berth, and they were in good shape to improve their odds with a 17-3 lead in Saturday's game with the Cincinnati Bengals.

That lead withered away. The Vikings wound up losing, 27-24, in overtime. Instead of departing with an 8-6 won-loss record, the Vikings left with a 7-7 record.

"Still very, very tough," O'Connell said Monday. "Kind of processing everything that took place Saturday. Tough, tough outcome for our team."

It was a tough loss in a tough season for the Vikings. They have been playing quarterback roulette since the eighth game, when Kirk Cousins went down for the season with a torn Achilles.

The Vikings were 4-4 with a healthy Cousins, and 3-3 without him. Next up for the Vikings is a home game Sunday against the Lions. It's a game that O'Connell seems to relish.

"We're excited to be back at US Bank Stadium and have our fans get that place rocking," he said. "Our football team has a ton still to play for. It's all about this week, and this week's opportunity."

There are some bright spots for the Vikings.

Ty Chandler led them in rushing against the Bengals with 23 carries for 133 yards. Star wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who missed half the season with a hamstring injury, had seven catches for 84 yards.

Nick Mullens, despite some costly breakdowns, completed 26 of 33 passes for 303 yards with two TDs and two picks. And the Vikings' defense produced five sacks against the Bengals.

Meet the Opponent: Minnesota Vikings

View photos of the starters for the Minnesota Vikings.

Head Coach: Kevin O'Connell Offensive Coordinator: Wes Phillips Defensive Coordinator: Brian Flores Special Teams Coordinator: Matt Daniels
Head Coach: Kevin O'Connell

Offensive Coordinator: Wes Phillips

Defensive Coordinator: Brian Flores

Special Teams Coordinator: Matt Daniels

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)


QB Nick Mullens Backed up by Joshua Dobbs and Jaren Hall
QB Nick Mullens

Backed up by Joshua Dobbs and Jaren Hall 

(AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)


RB Alexander Mattison Backed up by Ty Chandler and Kene Nwangwu
RB Alexander Mattison

Backed up by Ty Chandler and Kene Nwangwu

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)


FB C.J. Ham
FB C.J. Ham

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)


WR Justin Jefferson Backed up by Jalen Nailor, Trishton Jackson and Lucky Jackson
WR Justin Jefferson

Backed up by Jalen Nailor, Trishton Jackson and Lucky Jackson

(AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)


WR K.J. Osborn Backed up by Jordan Addison and Brandon Powell
WR K.J. Osborn

Backed up by Jordan Addison and Brandon Powell

(AP Photo/David Becker)


TE T.J. Hockenson Backed up by Josh Oliver, Johnny Mundt and Nick Muse
TE T.J. Hockenson

Backed up by Josh Oliver, Johnny Mundt and Nick Muse

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)


T Christian Darrisaw Backed up by David Quessenberry
T Christian Darrisaw 

Backed up by David Quessenberry

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)


G Dalton Risner
G Dalton Risner 

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)


C Garrett Bradbury Backed up by Austin Schlottmann
C Garrett Bradbury

Backed up by Austin Schlottmann

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)


G Ed Ingram Backed up by Blake Brandel
G Ed Ingram

Backed up by Blake Brandel

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)


T Brian O'Neill Backed up by Hakeem Adeniji
T Brian O'Neill

Backed up by Hakeem Adeniji

(AP Photo/Abbie Parr)


OLB Danielle Hunter Backed up by Pat Jones II and Andre Carter II
OLB Danielle Hunter

Backed up by Pat Jones II and Andre Carter II

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)


DE Dean Lowry Backed up by Jaquelin Roy
DE Dean Lowry

Backed up by Jaquelin Roy

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)


NT Harrison Phillips Backed up by Khyiris Tonga
NT Harrison Phillips

Backed up by Khyiris Tonga

(AP Photo/Abbie Parr)


DE Jonathan Bullard
DE Jonathan Bullard

(AP Photo/Abbie Parr)


OLB D.J. Wonnum
OLB D.J. Wonnum

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)


LB Ivan Pace Jr.
LB Ivan Pace Jr.

(AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)


LB Brian Asamoah II Backed up by Troy Dye
LB Brian Asamoah II

Backed up by Troy Dye

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)


CB Akayleb Evans Backed up by Andrew Booth Jr. and NaJee Thompson
CB Akayleb Evans

Backed up by Andrew Booth Jr. and NaJee Thompson

(AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)


CB Byron Murphy Jr. Backed up by Mekhi Blackmon
CB Byron Murphy Jr.

Backed up by Mekhi Blackmon

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)


S Harrison Smith Backed up by Josh Metellus and Jay Ward
S Harrison Smith

Backed up by Josh Metellus and Jay Ward

(AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)


S Camryn Bynum Backed up by Lewis Cine and Theo Jackson
S Camryn Bynum 

Backed up by Lewis Cine and Theo Jackson

(AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)


K Greg Joseph
K Greg Joseph 

(AP Photo/David Becker)


P Ryan Wright
P Ryan Wright

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)


LS Andrew DePaola
LS Andrew DePaola

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)


KR Ty Chandler Backed up by Brandon Powell
KR Ty Chandler

Backed up by Brandon Powell

(AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)


PR Brandon Powell
PR Brandon Powell

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)


Lions' keys:

Offense: Get an early lead and build on it, just like they did in last week's win over the Broncos. After a scoreless first quarter, the Lions scored 21 points in the second quarter and rolled to a victory.

Defense: Be aggressive against Mullens, who is making his second start for the Vikings. Don't let him get comfortable. Keep the heat on. It worked against the Broncos.

Lions-Vikings prediction:

The Lions are one win away from winning their first division title since 1993. They get their win Sunday. Lions are favored by 3.

My pick: Lions 27, Vikings 16.

Who ya got?

Advertising