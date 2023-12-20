NOTEBOOK: Gardner-Johnson returns to practice

PLAYOFF SCENARIOS

The scenarios for the Lions to win the NFC North or earn a playoff spot are much less complicated heading into Week 16. If the Lions win, they are the NFC North champions and will host at least one playoff game at Ford Field.

Detroit can also earn a playoff spot with a Los Angeles Rams or Seattle loss. The Rams host New Orleans (7-7) Thursday night. Seattle travels to Tennessee to take on the 5-9 Titans.

VIKINGS BLITZ

The Lions face a Minnesota defense Sunday that leads the NFL with a blitz percentage of 47.7 percent. New Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores loves to come after opponents with pressure, and Detroit will have to be ready for that. Ten different players have recorded a sack for the Vikings.

Danielle Hunter's 15.5 sacks on the season are a half sack behind Pittsburgh's T.J. Watt for the league lead. He has at least one sack in 11 of Minnesota's 14 games this season.

The difficult part about facing Flores and the Vikings is they are just as likely to drop eight in coverage as they are to blitz, which makes them difficult to scheme against.

"They create a lot of negative plays," Lions offensive line coach Hank Fraley said Wednesday. "In the run game you see it, in the pass game. They definitely have been playing well. Their defense has been flying around. It's definitely a great challenge for us."