Week 16 opponent: What the Vikings are saying

Dec 20, 2023 at 12:03 PM
What are the Minnesota Vikings talking about ahead of this week's crucial NFC North matchup against the Detroit Lions at US Bank Stadium? Let's find out:

1. Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell named veteran Nick Mullens his starting quarterback for Sunday's contest. Mullens was 26-of-33 passing for 303 yards with two touchdowns, two interceptions and a 99.9 passer rating in a 27-24 overtime loss to Cincinnati last week.

O'Connell also said speedy second year running back Ty Chandler will continue to be a bigger part of the offense moving forward. He recorded Minnesota's first 100-yard rushing performance of the season last week and has big play speed (4.38).

Meet the Opponent: Minnesota Vikings

View photos of the starters for the Minnesota Vikings.

Head Coach: Kevin O'Connell Offensive Coordinator: Wes Phillips Defensive Coordinator: Brian Flores Special Teams Coordinator: Matt Daniels
1 / 28

Head Coach: Kevin O'Connell

Offensive Coordinator: Wes Phillips

Defensive Coordinator: Brian Flores

Special Teams Coordinator: Matt Daniels

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
QB Nick Mullens Backed up by Joshua Dobbs and Jaren Hall
2 / 28

QB Nick Mullens

Backed up by Joshua Dobbs and Jaren Hall 

(AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
RB Alexander Mattison Backed up by Ty Chandler and Kene Nwangwu
3 / 28

RB Alexander Mattison

Backed up by Ty Chandler and Kene Nwangwu

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

David Zalubowski/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
FB C.J. Ham
4 / 28

FB C.J. Ham

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Justin Jefferson Backed up by Jalen Nailor, Trishton Jackson and Lucky Jackson
5 / 28

WR Justin Jefferson

Backed up by Jalen Nailor, Trishton Jackson and Lucky Jackson

(AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
WR K.J. Osborn Backed up by Jordan Addison and Brandon Powell (AP Photo/David Becker)
6 / 28

WR K.J. Osborn

Backed up by Jordan Addison and Brandon Powell

(AP Photo/David Becker)

David Becker/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
TE T.J. Hockenson Backed up by Josh Oliver, Johnny Mundt and Nick Muse (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
7 / 28

TE T.J. Hockenson

Backed up by Josh Oliver, Johnny Mundt and Nick Muse

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Carolyn Kaster/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
T Christian Darrisaw  Backed up by David Quessenberry (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
8 / 28

T Christian Darrisaw 

Backed up by David Quessenberry

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
G Dalton Risner  (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
9 / 28

G Dalton Risner 

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
C Garrett Bradbury Backed up by Austin Schlottmann
10 / 28

C Garrett Bradbury

Backed up by Austin Schlottmann

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
G Ed Ingram Backed up by Blake Brandel
11 / 28

G Ed Ingram

Backed up by Blake Brandel

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
T Brian O'Neill Backed up by Hakeem Adeniji (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
12 / 28

T Brian O'Neill

Backed up by Hakeem Adeniji

(AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
OLB Danielle Hunter Backed up by Pat Jones II and Andre Carter II (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
13 / 28

OLB Danielle Hunter

Backed up by Pat Jones II and Andre Carter II

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Carolyn Kaster/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
DE Dean Lowry Backed up by Jaquelin Roy
14 / 28

DE Dean Lowry

Backed up by Jaquelin Roy

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
NT Harrison Phillips Backed up by Khyiris Tonga
15 / 28

NT Harrison Phillips

Backed up by Khyiris Tonga

(AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
DE Jonathan Bullard (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
16 / 28

DE Jonathan Bullard

(AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
OLB D.J. Wonnum
17 / 28

OLB D.J. Wonnum

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LB Ivan Pace Jr.
18 / 28

LB Ivan Pace Jr.

(AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

Jeff Lewis
LB Brian Asamoah II Backed up by Troy Dye
19 / 28

LB Brian Asamoah II

Backed up by Troy Dye

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Akayleb Evans Backed up by Andrew Booth Jr. and NaJee Thompson (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)
20 / 28

CB Akayleb Evans

Backed up by Andrew Booth Jr. and NaJee Thompson

(AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

Jeff Lewis
CB Byron Murphy Jr. Backed up by Mekhi Blackmon
21 / 28

CB Byron Murphy Jr.

Backed up by Mekhi Blackmon

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Harrison Smith Backed up by Josh Metellus and Jay Ward (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)
22 / 28

S Harrison Smith

Backed up by Josh Metellus and Jay Ward

(AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

Jeff Lewis
S Camryn Bynum  Backed up by Lewis Cine and Theo Jackson (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)
23 / 28

S Camryn Bynum 

Backed up by Lewis Cine and Theo Jackson

(AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

Jeff Lewis
K Greg Joseph  (AP Photo/David Becker)
24 / 28

K Greg Joseph 

(AP Photo/David Becker)

David Becker/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
P Ryan Wright
25 / 28

P Ryan Wright

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LS Andrew DePaola
26 / 28

LS Andrew DePaola

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
KR Ty Chandler Backed up by Brandon Powell (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
27 / 28

KR Ty Chandler

Backed up by Brandon Powell

(AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
PR Brandon Powell (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
28 / 28

PR Brandon Powell

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
2. What does Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores think of Detroit's rushing offense?

"Diverse," he said. "They have two really good backs. Really all their backs are good. The one-two combo with (David) Montgomery and (Jahmyr) Gibbs is very good. Good offensive line. Good scheme. I think Ben Johnson has done a really good job of mixing zone schemes and gap schemes and putting their guys in good positions. Their runners run hard and their offensive line blocks well. Their receivers block. Their tight ends block. It's a good overall group."

Detroit enters this weekend as the league's No. 2 rushing offense (140.9). The Vikings have the league's No. 5 run defense (92.0).

3. Flores said there's a chance his defense gets linebacker Jordan Hicks back from injury this week. Minnesota has opened Hicks' practice window and Flores said they'll see how he looks this week before making a decision about Sunday.

Hicks suffered a scary injury against the Saints Week 10 when he took a hit to the shin and developed compartment syndrome in his leg. He was rushed to the hospital to undergo an emergency procedure to relieve the pressure and save his leg. Hicks has 87 tackles in 10 games played this season.

Hicks said Tuesday the last month has gone by slow but his leg feels 100 percent and he hopes to play Sunday vs. Detroit.

4. Minnesota offensive coordinator Wes Phillips was on the Los Angeles Rams' staff in 2019 and 2020 as the tight ends coach and knows Lions quarterback Jared Goff very well. Phillips said he wished Goff wasn't in the same division because then he could really root for him.

"Just because I really enjoyed my time with him," Phillips said. "What you see, there's a reason why he was the first pick in the draft as a quarterback. The arm talent, the accuracy. His ability to get the ball out in some tough situations accurately.

"Then they've got some weapons. You put people around him and you see kind of what it can be. He's one of those guys if you can scheme it right, and Ben Johnson has done a great job, if you scheme it right, he's going to hit it every time."

5. Both Phillips and O'Connell were on the Rams staff when Goff was in LA and Phillips said both have tried to give Flores some insight and tips about things Goff maybe struggled with or wasn't as comfortable with from their time working together. O'Connell was Goff's offensive coordinator in LA in 2020.

6. Vikings special teams coordinator Matt Daniels said Detroit is always a fun team to play against.

"This group is always fun to play against because they are really good people before the game and after the game, but they really play nasty during it," he said. "Which is always exciting, and the guys look forward to it. They are always a very, very physical group. They play the game the right way."

Daniels said it's easy to see the culture change in Detroit under head coach Dan Campbell and the football team takes on the attitude of the head coach. He said his guys understand this isn't the same Detroit team they are used to seeing.

"We are going to have to put our big boy pads on and be ready for a physical football game," he said.

