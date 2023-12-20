Week 16 opponent: What the Vikings are saying

4. Minnesota offensive coordinator Wes Phillips was on the Los Angeles Rams' staff in 2019 and 2020 as the tight ends coach and knows Lions quarterback Jared Goff very well. Phillips said he wished Goff wasn't in the same division because then he could really root for him.

"Just because I really enjoyed my time with him," Phillips said. "What you see, there's a reason why he was the first pick in the draft as a quarterback. The arm talent, the accuracy. His ability to get the ball out in some tough situations accurately.

"Then they've got some weapons. You put people around him and you see kind of what it can be. He's one of those guys if you can scheme it right, and Ben Johnson has done a great job, if you scheme it right, he's going to hit it every time."