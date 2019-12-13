O'HARA'S WEEK 15 CHECKLIST: Lions vs. Buccaneers

There are two sides to the coin – the Bucs' planning for the Lions, and the Lions crafting a game plan to exploit cracks in the Bucs' defense in order to end their six-game losing streak.

The mental aspect of the game is part of the fun of playing quarterback. Obviously, the scheme differs from what the Lions would have done with Matthew Stafford at quarterback and having a healthy supporting cast.

"When we cut the tape on, we look for things that we can go after, just like they do," Blough said. "They're sitting over there trying to stump us while we're trying to do the same thing.

"I think that's what makes this level of the game so fun to be a part of. And some of the best minds – I like being around those guys. We're going to have a great plan and be ready to give them everything we've got."

Sack match: The Lions have to account for outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett, who leads the NFL with 15.5 sacks and had a big game in last week's win over the Colts. Barrett had a sack, two tackles for loss and three quarterback hits. Barrett is having a breakout year in his first season with the Bucs. He had 14 sacks in the last four years with Denver.