O'HARA'S WEEK 14 PREVIEW: Campbell not worried about revenge factor in rematch with Bears

Dec 07, 2023 at 07:00 AM
/assets/images/imported/DET/photos/thumbnails/ohara-article.jpg
Mike OHara

Columnist

Head coach Dan Campbell's checklist for what the Detroit Lions need to do to beat the Chicago Bears does not include winning the revenge battle.

Campbell's concern is for everything from matchups to weather conditions.

"I'm not worried about the whole revenge factor," Campbell said. "We're hungry. We've got to win to win. We want this too, now."

Revenge might be a factor for the Bears for the way they lost to the Lions in their previous meeting. The Lions scored two touchdowns and a safety in the final 3:06 to win after the Bears had dominated the game almost from the start.

"Justin Fields, man ... he's an issue," Campbell said of the Bears' quarterback before ticking off the names of other Bears players who could pose problems for the Lions. Campbell's list included the entire Bears defensive line.

"Just like any other week, the issue is inside the game," Campbell said. "From the one-on-one matchups to the schematics.

"The weather's going to play a factor in this one, but it's also a great equalizer. I love that. Turnovers and weather are great equalizers.

"It's going to be good. It's going to be a good battle."

Bears facts: The Bears want to make a statement in their last five games, and it's not a coincidence that it starts with Sunday's home game against the Detroit Lions.

Head coach Matt Eberflus felt a surge of energy from his players when they returned from their bye this week to begin practicing to face the Lions at Soldier Field.

"You can feel a motivation there and optimism," Eberflus said in a press conference this week. "And certainly, the focus with our guys there. You could feel that ... and the energy."

The Lions and Bears are at opposite ends of the NFC North standings. The Lions are on top with a 9-3 won loss record and a three-game lead over the second place Packers and Vikings.

The Bears are on the bottom of the North with a 4-8 record. However, they've shown improvement with quarterback Justin Fields in his third season and on defense.

Sunday's game is a revenge match for the Bears because of their Week 11 loss to the Lions at Ford Field.

The Bears dominated until the Lions scored two touchdowns and a safety in the final 3:06 of the game.

"Our guys are wired in and want to perform well this week," Eberflus said.

Lions keys

Offense: Play like you did in last week's win over the Saints, and not like you did in the previous two games – a win over the Bears despite committing four turnovers, and a loss to Green Bay while committing three turnovers.

Defense: Treat Fields like a dual threat – passing and running – because he was in the first meeting. He rushed for 104 yards and completed 16 of 23 passes for 169 yards.

Overall: Be prepared for bad weather – temperatures near freezing and snow mixed with rain.

Lions-Bears prediction:

The Bears are looking for revenge from their loss in the first meeting. That makes them more dangerous. But the Lions are playing to win a division title. That makes them even more dangerous.

My pick: Lions 27, Bears 17.

