O'HARA'S WEEK 14 PREVIEW: Campbell not worried about revenge factor in rematch with Bears

Head coach Dan Campbell's checklist for what the Detroit Lions need to do to beat the Chicago Bears does not include winning the revenge battle.

Campbell's concern is for everything from matchups to weather conditions.

"I'm not worried about the whole revenge factor," Campbell said. "We're hungry. We've got to win to win. We want this too, now."

Revenge might be a factor for the Bears for the way they lost to the Lions in their previous meeting. The Lions scored two touchdowns and a safety in the final 3:06 to win after the Bears had dominated the game almost from the start.

"Justin Fields, man ... he's an issue," Campbell said of the Bears' quarterback before ticking off the names of other Bears players who could pose problems for the Lions. Campbell's list included the entire Bears defensive line.

"Just like any other week, the issue is inside the game," Campbell said. "From the one-on-one matchups to the schematics.

"The weather's going to play a factor in this one, but it's also a great equalizer. I love that. Turnovers and weather are great equalizers.