NOTEBOOK: How will Lions replace McNeill's production?

The Lions made a move Tuesday to bolster the interior of their defensive line, signing former first-round pick and 13-year veteran Tyson Alualu to their practice squad. Alualu 36, was a first-round pick by the Jaguars in 2010, played seven seasons with the Jaguars and six with the Steelers, making two starts and appearing in all 17 games last season.

"He's a guy who brings the floor (up). He brings stability," Campbell said of Alualu. "So you kinda know what you're going to get, exactly what you're going to get, and that brings us comfort. He's got a little versatility to him, and there again, he's an addition to the roster. So once we get him to where we feel like, 'Alright he's in game shape,' or he's ready to do that, then we'll make a decision. Let's see if he can help us."

Benito Jones and practice squad defensive lineman Quinton Bohanna have split starting duties next to McNeill for most of the season. Third-year defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike, veteran Isaiah Buggs and rookie Brodric Martin have played sparingly this season but could be called upon to play a bigger role with McNeill out and Alualu potentially needing some time to get his football legs under him.