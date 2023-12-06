Week 14 opponent: What the Bears are saying

Dec 06, 2023 at 12:49 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

What are the Chicago Bears talking about ahead of this week's NFC matchup against the Detroit Lions at Soldier Field? Let's find out:

1. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus was asked this week if he senses a greater emphasis from his players to beat Detroit Sunday given they outplayed the Lions for three quarters in their Week 11 matchup in Detroit but weren't able to finish in a 31-26 loss.

"You can feel a motivation there and optimism and certainly the focus with our guys," he said. "(Monday) you could feel that and the energy for sure out at the walkthrough. Our guys are wired in and want to perform well this week."

2. What did Eberflus say is the big focus for him, his staff and the players this week based off the tape of the first matchup with Detroit?

Improving the two-minute defense and four-minute offense are big ones. The Lions were able to score 14 points and hold the Bears to a three-and-out in the final four minutes of the game to secure a come-from-behind win in Detroit.

Meet the Opponent: Chicago Bears

View photos of the starters for the Chicago Bears.

*Head Coach: Matt Eberflus * Offensive Coordinator: Luke Getsy Special Teams Coodinator: Richard Hightower (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
1 / 28

Head Coach: Matt Eberflus

Offensive Coordinator: Luke Getsy

Special Teams Coodinator: Richard Hightower

(AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
*WR DJ Moore * Backed up by Equanimeous St. Brown and Velus Jones Jr. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
2 / 28

WR DJ Moore

Backed up by Equanimeous St. Brown and Velus Jones Jr.

(AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
T Braxton Jones Backed up by Larry Borom (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
3 / 28

T Braxton Jones

Backed up by Larry Borom

(AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

Rick Osentoski/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
G Cody Whitehair Backed up by Ja'Tyre Carter (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
4 / 28

G Cody Whitehair

Backed up by Ja'Tyre Carter

(AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
C Lucas Patrick  Backed up by Dan Feeney (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
5 / 28

C Lucas Patrick 

Backed up by Dan Feeney

(AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

Rick Osentoski/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
G Nate Davis Backed up by Teven Jenkins (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
6 / 28

G Nate Davis

Backed up by Teven Jenkins

(AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Daniel Kucin Jr./Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*T Darnell Wright * Backed up by Larry Borom (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
7 / 28

T Darnell Wright

Backed up by Larry Borom

(AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
*TE Cole Kmet * Backed up by Robert Tonyan and Marcedes Lewis (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
8 / 28

TE Cole Kmet

Backed up by Robert Tonyan and Marcedes Lewis

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*WR Darnell Mooney * Backed up by Tyler Scott and Trent Taylor (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
9 / 28

WR Darnell Mooney

Backed up by Tyler Scott and Trent Taylor

(AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

Rick Osentoski/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
QB Justin Fields  Backed up by Tyson Bagent and Nathan Peterman (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
10 / 28

QB Justin Fields 

Backed up by Tyson Bagent and Nathan Peterman

(AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
*RB D'Onta Foreman * Backed up by Roschon Johnson and Travis Homer (AP Photo/Melissa Tamez)
11 / 28

RB D'Onta Foreman

Backed up by Roschon Johnson and Travis Homer

(AP Photo/Melissa Tamez)

Melissa Tamez/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FB Khari Blasingame (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
12 / 28

FB Khari Blasingame

(AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*DE Montez Sweat * Backed up by DeMarcus Walker and Dominique Robinson (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
13 / 28

DE Montez Sweat

Backed up by DeMarcus Walker and Dominique Robinson

(AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
*DT Justin Jones * Backed up by Gervon Dexter Sr. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
14 / 28

DT Justin Jones

Backed up by Gervon Dexter Sr.

(AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DT Andrew Billings  Backed up by Zacch Pickens (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
15 / 28

DT Andrew Billings 

Backed up by Zacch Pickens

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DE Yannick Ngakoue Backed up by Rasheem Green (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
16 / 28

DE Yannick Ngakoue

Backed up by Rasheem Green

(AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Duane Burleson/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
*LB T.J. Edwards * (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
17 / 28

LB T.J. Edwards

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Tremaine Edmunds  Backed up by Dylan Cole (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
18 / 28

LB Tremaine Edmunds 

Backed up by Dylan Cole

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Jack Sanborn Backed up by Noah Sewell (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
19 / 28

LB Jack Sanborn

Backed up by Noah Sewell

(AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

Rick Osentoski/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Jaylon Johnson  Backed up by Josh Blackwell and Jaylon Jones (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
20 / 28

CB Jaylon Johnson 

Backed up by Josh Blackwell and Jaylon Jones

(AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
*CB Kyler Gordon * Backed up by Tyrique Stevenson and Terell Smith (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
21 / 28

CB Kyler Gordon

Backed up by Tyrique Stevenson and Terell Smith

(AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
S Eddie Jackson Backed up by Elijah Hicks  (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
22 / 28

S Eddie Jackson

Backed up by Elijah Hicks 

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Jaquan Brisker Backed up by Quindell Johnson (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
23 / 28

S Jaquan Brisker

Backed up by Quindell Johnson

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*P Trenton Gill * (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
24 / 28

P Trenton Gill

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Charles Rex Arbogast/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
K Cairo Santos (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
25 / 28

K Cairo Santos

(AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LS Patrick Scales  (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
26 / 28

LS Patrick Scales 

(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
KR Velus Jones Jr. Backed up by Tyler Scott and Travis Homer (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
27 / 28

KR Velus Jones Jr.

Backed up by Tyler Scott and Travis Homer

(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
PR Trent Taylor Backed up by Velus Jones Jr., Tyler Scott and Eddie Jackson (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
28 / 28

PR Trent Taylor

Backed up by Velus Jones Jr., Tyler Scott and Eddie Jackson

(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
3. Tight end Cole Kmet agreed with his head coach's assessment that there's a little extra motivation this week against the Lions feeling like they let one slip away at the end in Detroit.

"If we can just kind of carry what we did the first 56 minutes of the game against Detroit the first time and finish it out like we did against the Vikings this last week we'll be in pretty good shape," he said.

Kmet also said the goal in the locker room at 4-8 is to get to 9-8, and the playoffs are still a possibility if they win their last five contests. That journey starts Sunday vs. Detroit.

4. The Bears are tied for the eighth most penalized team in the NFL, and Eberflus said the big focus for them moving forward is eliminating the pre-snap penalties that have been an issue.

"The things you want to control are the things that are pre-snap, the false starts" he said. "We've done a better job of that the last couple weeks and we have to continue to do a better job of that. We've been emphasizing that for the last couple weeks, and we have to continue to do a better job there."

In the loss to Detroit, the Bears were flagged six times for 69 yards with a couple being fall start and delay of game penalties.

5. Linebacker T.J. Edwards said he likes the quick turnaround playing Detroit just three weeks after their first matchup because it gives their defense a chance not only for a little revenge but to also show how improved they are coming off a big win over Minnesota and also having a chance to self-scout over the bye.

"Obviously we're pretty familiar with them and they are pretty familiar with us just playing them two weeks ago," he said. "Definitely wish that first time we played them would have ended a little differently. But that's the league. The good thing about it is we get to play them here at our place and as you know these are very important games. December football is where it's decided. You have to go in and play your best ball and I think that's where we're at right now."

He said the defense has talked about generating more negative plays against Detroit this week.

6. Eberflus said he would update Chicago's injury report on Wednesday but really likes where his team is at health-wise coming out of their bye week.

