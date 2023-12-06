Week 14 opponent: What the Bears are saying

5. Linebacker T.J. Edwards said he likes the quick turnaround playing Detroit just three weeks after their first matchup because it gives their defense a chance not only for a little revenge but to also show how improved they are coming off a big win over Minnesota and also having a chance to self-scout over the bye.

"Obviously we're pretty familiar with them and they are pretty familiar with us just playing them two weeks ago," he said. "Definitely wish that first time we played them would have ended a little differently. But that's the league. The good thing about it is we get to play them here at our place and as you know these are very important games. December football is where it's decided. You have to go in and play your best ball and I think that's where we're at right now."