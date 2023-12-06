Week 14 opponent: What the Bears are saying

What are the Chicago Bears talking about ahead of this week's NFC matchup against the Detroit Lions at Soldier Field? Let's find out:
1. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus was asked this week if he senses a greater emphasis from his players to beat Detroit Sunday given they outplayed the Lions for three quarters in their Week 11 matchup in Detroit but weren't able to finish in a 31-26 loss.
"You can feel a motivation there and optimism and certainly the focus with our guys," he said. "(Monday) you could feel that and the energy for sure out at the walkthrough. Our guys are wired in and want to perform well this week."
2. What did Eberflus say is the big focus for him, his staff and the players this week based off the tape of the first matchup with Detroit?
Improving the two-minute defense and four-minute offense are big ones. The Lions were able to score 14 points and hold the Bears to a three-and-out in the final four minutes of the game to secure a come-from-behind win in Detroit.
3. Tight end Cole Kmet agreed with his head coach's assessment that there's a little extra motivation this week against the Lions feeling like they let one slip away at the end in Detroit.
"If we can just kind of carry what we did the first 56 minutes of the game against Detroit the first time and finish it out like we did against the Vikings this last week we'll be in pretty good shape," he said.
Kmet also said the goal in the locker room at 4-8 is to get to 9-8, and the playoffs are still a possibility if they win their last five contests. That journey starts Sunday vs. Detroit.
4. The Bears are tied for the eighth most penalized team in the NFL, and Eberflus said the big focus for them moving forward is eliminating the pre-snap penalties that have been an issue.
"The things you want to control are the things that are pre-snap, the false starts" he said. "We've done a better job of that the last couple weeks and we have to continue to do a better job of that. We've been emphasizing that for the last couple weeks, and we have to continue to do a better job there."
In the loss to Detroit, the Bears were flagged six times for 69 yards with a couple being fall start and delay of game penalties.
5. Linebacker T.J. Edwards said he likes the quick turnaround playing Detroit just three weeks after their first matchup because it gives their defense a chance not only for a little revenge but to also show how improved they are coming off a big win over Minnesota and also having a chance to self-scout over the bye.
"Obviously we're pretty familiar with them and they are pretty familiar with us just playing them two weeks ago," he said. "Definitely wish that first time we played them would have ended a little differently. But that's the league. The good thing about it is we get to play them here at our place and as you know these are very important games. December football is where it's decided. You have to go in and play your best ball and I think that's where we're at right now."
He said the defense has talked about generating more negative plays against Detroit this week.
6. Eberflus said he would update Chicago's injury report on Wednesday but really likes where his team is at health-wise coming out of their bye week.