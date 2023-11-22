O'HARA'S WEEK 12 PREVIEW: Lions-Packers facing quick turnaround for Thanksgiving division matchup

Nov 22, 2023 at 07:00 AM
/assets/images/imported/DET/photos/thumbnails/ohara-article.jpg
Mike OHara

Columnist

The relief and joy the Green Bay Packers got from Sunday's 23-20 win over the Los Angeles Chargers was well deserved, but it's not something they can rest on for very long.

Before he departed Lambeau, head coach Matt LaFleur was talking about the challenge ahead of the Packers with their Thanksgiving Day matchup with the Detroit Lions.

"You're only as good as your last game," LaFleur said at his postgame press conference. "We'll enjoy it tonight, but it's a very quick turnaround.

"We've got one of the best teams in the NFL going into their building on Thanksgiving. That's a special opportunity to be able to play on Thanksgiving Day.

"Just really happy with our guys. "

The Lions have a four-game winning streak over the Packers, and they have a firm grip on first place in the North with a won-loss record of 8-2. The Packers are in third place at 4-6.

The Lions' 34-20 win over the Packers at Lambeau Field in Week 4 started the Packers on a four-game losing streak. They broke that with a 20-3 win over the Rams, followed by a loss to the Steelers and the win over the Chargers.

Meet the Opponent: Green Bay Packers 

View photos of the starters for the Green Bay Packers.

Head Coach: Matt LaFleur Offensive Coordinator: Adam Stenavich Defensive Coordinator: Joe Barry Special Teams Coordinator: Rich Bisaccia (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
1 / 27

Head Coach: Matt LaFleur

Offensive Coordinator: Adam Stenavich

Defensive Coordinator: Joe Barry

Special Teams Coordinator: Rich Bisaccia

(AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Morry Gash/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Christian Watson Backed up by Malik Heath (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
2 / 27

WR Christian Watson

Backed up by Malik Heath

(AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Matt Ludtke/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved
WR Romeo Doubs Backed up by Dontayvion Wicks (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
3 / 27

WR Romeo Doubs

Backed up by Dontayvion Wicks

(AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Morry Gash/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved
T Rasheed Walker Backed up by Yosh Nijman (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
4 / 27

T Rasheed Walker

Backed up by Yosh Nijman

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*G Elgton Jenkins * Backed up by Sean Rhyan (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
5 / 27

G Elgton Jenkins

Backed up by Sean Rhyan

(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Jack Dempsey/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
C Josh Myers  Backed up by Jon Runyan (AP Photo/Bart Young)
6 / 27

C Josh Myers 

Backed up by Jon Runyan

(AP Photo/Bart Young)

Bart Young/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*G Jon Runyan * Backed up by Royce Newman (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
7 / 27

G Jon Runyan

Backed up by Royce Newman

(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*T Zach Tom * Backed up by Caleb Jones (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
8 / 27

T Zach Tom

Backed up by Caleb Jones

(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Jack Dempsey/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
TE Luke Musgrave Backed up by Josiah Deguara, Tucker Kraft and Ben Sims (AP Photo/Matt Freed)
9 / 27

TE Luke Musgrave

Backed up by Josiah Deguara, Tucker Kraft and Ben Sims

(AP Photo/Matt Freed)

Matt Freed/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
*WR Jayden Reed * Backed up by Samori Toure (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
10 / 27

WR Jayden Reed

Backed up by Samori Toure

(AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

Mike Roemer/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved
QB Jordan Love  Backed up by Sean Clifford (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
11 / 27

QB Jordan Love 

Backed up by Sean Clifford

(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Jeffrey Phelps/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RB Aaron Jones Backed up by AJ Dillon, Emanuel Wilson and Patrick Taylor (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)
12 / 27

RB Aaron Jones

Backed up by AJ Dillon, Emanuel Wilson and Patrick Taylor

(Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)

Winslow Townson/Panini
DE Kenny Clark Backed up by Colby Wooden (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)
13 / 27

DE Kenny Clark

Backed up by Colby Wooden

(AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

Jeff Lewis
*NT T.J. Slaton * Backed up by Karl Brooks (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
14 / 27

NT T.J. Slaton

Backed up by Karl Brooks

(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DE Devonte Wyatt Backed up by Karl Brooks (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
15 / 27

DE Devonte Wyatt

Backed up by Karl Brooks

(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Jack Dempsey/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
OLB Preston Smith  Backed up by Lukas Van Ness (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
16 / 27

OLB Preston Smith 

Backed up by Lukas Van Ness

(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Jeffrey Phelps/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
ILB De'Vondre Campbell  Backed up by Isaiah McDuffie and Kristian Welch (AP Photo/Matt Freed)
17 / 27

ILB De'Vondre Campbell 

Backed up by Isaiah McDuffie and Kristian Welch

(AP Photo/Matt Freed)

Matt Freed/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
ILB Quay Walker Backed up by Eric Wilson (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
18 / 27

ILB Quay Walker

Backed up by Eric Wilson

(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Jack Dempsey/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
*OLB Rashan Gary * Backed up by Kingsley Enagbare and Brenton Cox Jr.  (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
19 / 27

OLB Rashan Gary

Backed up by Kingsley Enagbare and Brenton Cox Jr. 

(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Jack Dempsey/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
CB Jaire Alexander Backed up by Carrington Valentine and Robert Rochell (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
20 / 27

CB Jaire Alexander

Backed up by Carrington Valentine and Robert Rochell

(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Jeffrey Phelps/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Keisean Nixon Backed up by Corey Ballentine and Kyu Blu Kelly (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
21 / 27

CB Keisean Nixon

Backed up by Corey Ballentine and Kyu Blu Kelly

(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Jeffrey Phelps/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Jonathan Owens Backed up by Anthony Johnson Jr. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
22 / 27

S Jonathan Owens

Backed up by Anthony Johnson Jr.

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Rudy Ford Backed up by Zayne Anderson (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
23 / 27

S Rudy Ford

Backed up by Zayne Anderson

(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Jack Dempsey/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
*K Anders Carlson * (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)
24 / 27

K Anders Carlson

(Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)

Winslow Townson/Panini
P/H Daniel Whelan (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
25 / 27

P/H Daniel Whelan

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Matt Durisko/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
PR/KR Keisean Nixon Backed up by Jayden Reed (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)
26 / 27

PR/KR Keisean Nixon

Backed up by Jayden Reed

(Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)

Winslow Townson/Panini
*LS Matt Orzech * (AP Photo/Bart Young)
27 / 27

LS Matt Orzech

(AP Photo/Bart Young)

Bart Young/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Quarterback Jordan Love had one of his better games against the Chargers. Love completed 27 of 40 passes for 322 yards and two TDs. He did not have an interception.

Love had limited support from the running game in the second half because of injuries. A.J. Dillon was the only healthy back left. He was held to 29 yards on 14 carries.

Aaron Jones, who's had three seasons of more than 1,000 yards rushing, has been limited to 245 yards by injuries this season. He sustained another injury Sunday and was taken off the field on a cart.

Love has held up reasonably well under the pressure of succeeding Aaron Rodgers. He has 16 TD passes against 10 interceptions and a completion rate of 59.7 percent.

The Packers have 23 sacks. Rashan Gary leads the team with 5.5.

Related Links

Lions keys

1. Don't make it too complicated with a short time to prepare.

"You got to have just enough wrinkles to make sure you're not a sitting duck," head coach Dan Campbell said. "Yet you don't want to do so much that you slow your own guys down."

2. Don't give up big plays.

"We can't give up explosives," Campbell said. "We can't give up any of these easy chunk plays. They are having some success with those."

Lions-Packers prediction:

The Lions haven't won a game on Thanksgiving Day in Campbell's first two years as head coach. The third time is the charm.

The Lions are favored by 8.5.

My pick: Lions 31, Packers 16.

Who ya got?

Related Content

news

TIM AND MIKE: Week 11 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Detroit Lions' 31-26 victory over the Chicago Bears. 
news

O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: What Sunday's comeback win says about the Lions

This week's Monday Countdown looks at how the Detroit Lions made their comeback in the last 2:59 after digging a deep hole with their own misplays.
news

O'HARA'S WEEK 11 PREVIEW: Lions preparing for second division matchup of the season

Mike O'Hara previews the Lions' Week 11 matchup vs. the Chicago Bears including preparing for an important division matchup, three keys for Detroit and more.
news

O'HARA: What we learned from Week 10

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what we learned from the Detroit Lions' Week 10 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. 
news

TIM AND MIKE: Week 10 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Detroit Lions' 41-38 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. 
news

O'HARA'S WEEK 10 PREVIEW: Lions look to keep rolling as they return from bye

Mike O'Hara previews the Lions' Week 10 matchup vs. the Los Angeles Chargers including getting back to work following the bye, two keys for Detroit and more.
news

O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: Breaking down the Lions' remaining games

This week's Monday Countdown looks at the final nine games, and the Detroit Lions' win formula for each game. 
news

TIM AND MIKE: Week 8 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Detroit Lions' 26-14 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. 
news

O'HARA: What we learned from Week 8 

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what we learned from the Detroit Lions' Week 8 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. 
news

O'HARA'S WEEK 8 PREVIEW: Lions ready to respond after Week 7 loss to Ravens

Mike O'Hara previews the Lions' Week 8 matchup vs. the Raiders including bouncing back after a tough loss, two keys for Detroit and more.
news

O'HARA: What we learned from Week 7 

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what we learned from the Detroit Lions' Week 7 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. 
Advertising