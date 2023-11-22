O'HARA'S WEEK 12 PREVIEW: Lions-Packers facing quick turnaround for Thanksgiving division matchup

The relief and joy the Green Bay Packers got from Sunday's 23-20 win over the Los Angeles Chargers was well deserved, but it's not something they can rest on for very long.

Before he departed Lambeau, head coach Matt LaFleur was talking about the challenge ahead of the Packers with their Thanksgiving Day matchup with the Detroit Lions.

"You're only as good as your last game," LaFleur said at his postgame press conference. "We'll enjoy it tonight, but it's a very quick turnaround.

"We've got one of the best teams in the NFL going into their building on Thanksgiving. That's a special opportunity to be able to play on Thanksgiving Day.

"Just really happy with our guys. "

The Lions have a four-game winning streak over the Packers, and they have a firm grip on first place in the North with a won-loss record of 8-2. The Packers are in third place at 4-6.