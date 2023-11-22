O'HARA'S WEEK 12 PREVIEW: Lions-Packers facing quick turnaround for Thanksgiving division matchup

The relief and joy the Green Bay Packers got from Sunday's 23-20 win over the Los Angeles Chargers was well deserved, but it's not something they can rest on for very long.
Before he departed Lambeau, head coach Matt LaFleur was talking about the challenge ahead of the Packers with their Thanksgiving Day matchup with the Detroit Lions.
"You're only as good as your last game," LaFleur said at his postgame press conference. "We'll enjoy it tonight, but it's a very quick turnaround.
"We've got one of the best teams in the NFL going into their building on Thanksgiving. That's a special opportunity to be able to play on Thanksgiving Day.
"Just really happy with our guys. "
The Lions have a four-game winning streak over the Packers, and they have a firm grip on first place in the North with a won-loss record of 8-2. The Packers are in third place at 4-6.
The Lions' 34-20 win over the Packers at Lambeau Field in Week 4 started the Packers on a four-game losing streak. They broke that with a 20-3 win over the Rams, followed by a loss to the Steelers and the win over the Chargers.
Quarterback Jordan Love had one of his better games against the Chargers. Love completed 27 of 40 passes for 322 yards and two TDs. He did not have an interception.
Love had limited support from the running game in the second half because of injuries. A.J. Dillon was the only healthy back left. He was held to 29 yards on 14 carries.
Aaron Jones, who's had three seasons of more than 1,000 yards rushing, has been limited to 245 yards by injuries this season. He sustained another injury Sunday and was taken off the field on a cart.
Love has held up reasonably well under the pressure of succeeding Aaron Rodgers. He has 16 TD passes against 10 interceptions and a completion rate of 59.7 percent.
The Packers have 23 sacks. Rashan Gary leads the team with 5.5.
Lions keys
1. Don't make it too complicated with a short time to prepare.
"You got to have just enough wrinkles to make sure you're not a sitting duck," head coach Dan Campbell said. "Yet you don't want to do so much that you slow your own guys down."
2. Don't give up big plays.
"We can't give up explosives," Campbell said. "We can't give up any of these easy chunk plays. They are having some success with those."
Lions-Packers prediction:
The Lions haven't won a game on Thanksgiving Day in Campbell's first two years as head coach. The third time is the charm.
The Lions are favored by 8.5.
My pick: Lions 31, Packers 16.
Who ya got?