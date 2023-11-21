NOTEBOOK: Lions getting solid contributions from rookie class this season

MCNEILL BALLIN

Lions third-year defensive lineman Alim McNeill had the goal coming into this season to play more on the opponent side of the line of scrimmage. It's been well documented how he transformed his body this offseason, losing weight and adding quickness in hopes of accomplishing that goal.

Through 11 weeks of football McNeill is playing the best football of his career. He's the sixth highest graded interior defender by Pro Football Focus and already has a career-high 5.0 sacks with seven games remaining.

"He's playing big right now," Campbell said of McNeill. "He's having a really, really good season and I thought he really showed up (Sunday) night. And he played physical. I thought he won his one-on-ones.

"He's winning these one-on-ones right now with violence and he's able to shed the block and he's really – he's giving us some interior rush right now. And that's all technique, effort and he's maximizing his ability right now. So, he is a vital part of what we are and what we can be on defense. I mean, he is, he's playing at a high level."

McNeill has also notched career highs in tackles for loss (6) and quarterback hits (9) so far this season.