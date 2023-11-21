TWENTYMAN: Goff showing composure in high-pressure situations

Goff's been so good in those situations the last two weeks but really all season in the high-pressure moments whether it's putting the dagger in a victory or coming from behind like he did Sunday vs. Chicago.

"Well, I think just understanding the menu, the plays," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said Monday when asked why Goff has been so good in tough situations. "These are things that, for the most part, we've had these for two years now.

"I think it's having a guy that understands those plays, understands what they're doing in the coverage, where's your guy at? Where's your best matchup? And doing that all by just keeping your composure and that's what he did. I mean, he didn't get frazzled by it. I thought he sat in the pocket, and he made good decisions with the football, and he was comfortable, he was comfortable."