TWENTYMAN: Goff showing composure in high-pressure situations

Nov 21, 2023 at 07:00 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

When the pressure is ramped up in late moments and the game is on the line, quarterback Jared Goff has a calm confidence about the situation.

Take Sunday's come-from-behind win for example. Down double digits with under five minutes remaining and Goff ran the two-minute offense to perfection, leading the Lions on two touchdown drives. He ran the two-minute on three possessions Sunday, once at the end of the first half and twice at the end of the game – all three touchdown drives for the Lions – and completed 17-of-21 passes for 188 yards and two touchdowns in a Detroit Lions win.

The week prior in a win on the road vs. the Chargers, Goff led a nine-play, 53-yard drive completing a critical 4th and 2 to tight end Sam LaPorta to run out the clock and win the game with a walk-off field goal.

Goff seems to feel at home in those situations. If you look at his football career it's really no surprise. He's played a lot in the no huddle. He did it at Marin Catholic High School, at the University of California, and he ran a lot of no-huddle with the Rams.

"My first year with Sean (McVay) he knew that was the comfort for me and we did a lot of that no huddle," Goff told detroitlions.com Monday. "It can regulate a defense because they have to get a call in, they can't sub, they can't get their perfect call in."

What makes a good two-minute quarterback, in Goff's opinion?

Related Links

"[Someone] that can find completions," he said. "If you watch a lot of successful two-minute drives there's probably a chunk (play) in there and there's probably a lot of checkdowns. Short, quick out of bounds completions. Then all of the sudden you look up and you're on the 30-yard line and they are like, 'Huh?'

"It's just boom, boom, boom and it's getting the first first down. Get the first down and get completions. And typically, it depends on how much time is left, but typically there's a chunk in there somewhere, run or pass, that you need."

Meet the Opponent: Green Bay Packers 

View photos of the starters for the Green Bay Packers.

Head Coach: Matt LaFleur Offensive Coordinator: Adam Stenavich Defensive Coordinator: Joe Barry Special Teams Coordinator: Rich Bisaccia (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
1 / 27

Head Coach: Matt LaFleur

Offensive Coordinator: Adam Stenavich

Defensive Coordinator: Joe Barry

Special Teams Coordinator: Rich Bisaccia

(AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Morry Gash/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Christian Watson Backed up by Malik Heath (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
2 / 27

WR Christian Watson

Backed up by Malik Heath

(AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Matt Ludtke/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved
WR Romeo Doubs Backed up by Dontayvion Wicks (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
3 / 27

WR Romeo Doubs

Backed up by Dontayvion Wicks

(AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Morry Gash/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved
T Rasheed Walker Backed up by Yosh Nijman (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
4 / 27

T Rasheed Walker

Backed up by Yosh Nijman

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*G Elgton Jenkins * Backed up by Sean Rhyan (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
5 / 27

G Elgton Jenkins

Backed up by Sean Rhyan

(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Jack Dempsey/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
C Josh Myers  Backed up by Jon Runyan (AP Photo/Bart Young)
6 / 27

C Josh Myers 

Backed up by Jon Runyan

(AP Photo/Bart Young)

Bart Young/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*G Jon Runyan * Backed up by Royce Newman (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
7 / 27

G Jon Runyan

Backed up by Royce Newman

(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*T Zach Tom * Backed up by Caleb Jones (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
8 / 27

T Zach Tom

Backed up by Caleb Jones

(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Jack Dempsey/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
TE Luke Musgrave Backed up by Josiah Deguara, Tucker Kraft and Ben Sims (AP Photo/Matt Freed)
9 / 27

TE Luke Musgrave

Backed up by Josiah Deguara, Tucker Kraft and Ben Sims

(AP Photo/Matt Freed)

Matt Freed/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
*WR Jayden Reed * Backed up by Samori Toure (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
10 / 27

WR Jayden Reed

Backed up by Samori Toure

(AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

Mike Roemer/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved
QB Jordan Love  Backed up by Sean Clifford (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
11 / 27

QB Jordan Love 

Backed up by Sean Clifford

(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Jeffrey Phelps/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RB Aaron Jones Backed up by AJ Dillon, Emanuel Wilson and Patrick Taylor (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)
12 / 27

RB Aaron Jones

Backed up by AJ Dillon, Emanuel Wilson and Patrick Taylor

(Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)

Winslow Townson/Panini
DE Kenny Clark Backed up by Colby Wooden (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)
13 / 27

DE Kenny Clark

Backed up by Colby Wooden

(AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

Jeff Lewis
*NT T.J. Slaton * Backed up by Karl Brooks (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
14 / 27

NT T.J. Slaton

Backed up by Karl Brooks

(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DE Devonte Wyatt Backed up by Karl Brooks (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
15 / 27

DE Devonte Wyatt

Backed up by Karl Brooks

(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Jack Dempsey/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
OLB Preston Smith  Backed up by Lukas Van Ness (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
16 / 27

OLB Preston Smith 

Backed up by Lukas Van Ness

(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Jeffrey Phelps/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
ILB De'Vondre Campbell  Backed up by Isaiah McDuffie and Kristian Welch (AP Photo/Matt Freed)
17 / 27

ILB De'Vondre Campbell 

Backed up by Isaiah McDuffie and Kristian Welch

(AP Photo/Matt Freed)

Matt Freed/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
ILB Quay Walker Backed up by Eric Wilson (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
18 / 27

ILB Quay Walker

Backed up by Eric Wilson

(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Jack Dempsey/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
*OLB Rashan Gary * Backed up by Kingsley Enagbare and Brenton Cox Jr.  (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
19 / 27

OLB Rashan Gary

Backed up by Kingsley Enagbare and Brenton Cox Jr. 

(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Jack Dempsey/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
CB Jaire Alexander Backed up by Carrington Valentine and Robert Rochell (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
20 / 27

CB Jaire Alexander

Backed up by Carrington Valentine and Robert Rochell

(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Jeffrey Phelps/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Keisean Nixon Backed up by Corey Ballentine and Kyu Blu Kelly (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
21 / 27

CB Keisean Nixon

Backed up by Corey Ballentine and Kyu Blu Kelly

(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Jeffrey Phelps/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Jonathan Owens Backed up by Anthony Johnson Jr. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
22 / 27

S Jonathan Owens

Backed up by Anthony Johnson Jr.

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Rudy Ford Backed up by Zayne Anderson (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
23 / 27

S Rudy Ford

Backed up by Zayne Anderson

(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Jack Dempsey/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
*K Anders Carlson * (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)
24 / 27

K Anders Carlson

(Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)

Winslow Townson/Panini
P/H Daniel Whelan (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
25 / 27

P/H Daniel Whelan

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Matt Durisko/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
PR/KR Keisean Nixon Backed up by Jayden Reed (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)
26 / 27

PR/KR Keisean Nixon

Backed up by Jayden Reed

(Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)

Winslow Townson/Panini
*LS Matt Orzech * (AP Photo/Bart Young)
27 / 27

LS Matt Orzech

(AP Photo/Bart Young)

Bart Young/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Goff's been so good in those situations the last two weeks but really all season in the high-pressure moments whether it's putting the dagger in a victory or coming from behind like he did Sunday vs. Chicago.

"Well, I think just understanding the menu, the plays," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said Monday when asked why Goff has been so good in tough situations. "These are things that, for the most part, we've had these for two years now.

"I think it's having a guy that understands those plays, understands what they're doing in the coverage, where's your guy at? Where's your best matchup? And doing that all by just keeping your composure and that's what he did. I mean, he didn't get frazzled by it. I thought he sat in the pocket, and he made good decisions with the football, and he was comfortable, he was comfortable."

That's a good way of describing it. In uncomfortable situations Goff has looked his most comfortable. It's a big reason why the Lions are 8-2 to start the year.

Related Content

news

KEY QUESTIONS: What did Campbell think of the defensive performance Sunday?

Tim Twentyman covers all the key questions from head coach Dan Campbell's Monday press conference. 
news

TIM AND MIKE: Week 11 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Detroit Lions' 31-26 victory over the Chicago Bears. 
news

NOTEBOOK: Williams making plays & earning Lions' trust

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from the Detroit Lions' 31-26 victory over the Chicago Bears. 
news

FOUR DOWNS: Lions show resiliency in comeback win over Bears

Four Downs following the Detroit Lions' 31-26 victory over the Chicago Bears includes resilient group, Montgomery for the win, defensive stand and 8-2 start.
news

RECAP: Lions vs. Bears

Tim Twentyman recaps the Detroit Lions' 31-26 victory over the Chicago Bears. 
news

INACTIVES: Lions vs. Bears

Tim Twentyman reports on inactives for Sunday's Lions-Bears matchup. 
news

5 things to watch: Lions vs. Bears

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five things to watch in Sunday's Lions-Bears matchup. 
news

NOTEBOOK: Lions must reshuffle o-line again with Jackson ruled out

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including injury updates, preparing for the Chicago Bears and more.
news

10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: Who is a player to watch the second half of the season?

Tim Twentyman answers 10 fan-submitted questions as the Detroit Lions prepare for their Week 11 matchup vs. the Chicago Bears. 
news

NOTEBOOK: Montgomery treating Bears game like any other: 'Just going to be me'

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including running back David Montgomery playing against his former team, wide receiver Jameson Williams' impact and more.
news

10 takeaways from Glenn, Johnson & Fipp

Catch up on all the news from the coordinator media sessions with Aaron Glenn, Ben Johnson, and Dave Fipp. 
Advertising