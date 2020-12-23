O'HARA'S SCOUTING REPORT: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Brady's thoughts were not on the postseason when he spoke to the media after Sunday's road win. His concern was squarely on playing well for a full game, not a half.

"We're going to have to figure out how to play our best for 60 minutes as opposed to 30," he said. "It's a good win for us. Everybody loves winning.

"But we also want to play better. We want to play our best. This next week gives us an opportunity to try to play our best. It's a tough week because it's Christmas.

"We have to focus on what we've got to do. We worked pretty hard to get to this point, but there's still a lot left ahead of us."

The Bucs have not been as dominant as many expected them to be when Brady signed with them as a free agent after 20 seasons with the New England Patriots. Other star players such as tight end Rob Gronkowski, running back Leonard Fournette and wide receiver Antonio Brown followed him to Tampa.