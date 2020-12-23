O'HARA'S SCOUTING REPORT: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Playing one half of a game of good football was enough for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to get a win they needed to make the playoffs, but it wasn't enough to satisfy quarterback Tom Brady.

If the Bucs need to get where he wants them to go – making the postseason and then making a deep run – they have to play well for a full game.

The Bucs did not do that in last week's 31-27 road win over the Falcons.

The Bucs had to rally from a 17-0 deficit at halftime to win. The Falcons still had a 17-point lead (24-7) midway through the third quarter, but they couldn't hold off the Bucs' rally.

The win made the Bucs' won-loss record 9-5 going into Saturday's game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. The Bucs are in solid position to make the playoffs as a wild card, but they are unlikely to overtake the Saints for the NFC South title. The Saints are 10-4 and have beaten the Bucs twice.

Meet the Opponent: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

View photos of the starters for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Head Coach: Bruce Arians OC: Byron Leftwich, DC: Todd Bowles & STC: Keith Armstrong
Head Coach: Bruce Arians

OC: Byron Leftwich, DC: Todd Bowles & STC: Keith Armstrong

Head Coach: Bruce Arians OC: Byron Leftwich, DC: Todd Bowles & STC: Keith Armstrong
WR: Mike Evans Backed up by Scotty Miller & Tyler Johnson
WR: Mike Evans

Backed up by Scotty Miller & Tyler Johnson

WR: Mike Evans Backed up by Scotty Miller & Tyler Johnson
TE: Rob Gronkowski Backed up by Tanner Hudson
TE: Rob Gronkowski

Backed up by Tanner Hudson

TE: Rob Gronkowski Backed up by Tanner Hudson
LT: Donovan Smith Backed up by Josh Wells
LT: Donovan Smith

Backed up by Josh Wells

LT: Donovan Smith Backed up by Josh Wells
LG: Ali Marpet Backed up by Aaron Stinnie
LG: Ali Marpet

Backed up by Aaron Stinnie

LG: Ali Marpet Backed up by Aaron Stinnie
C: Ryan Jensen
C: Ryan Jensen

C: Ryan Jensen
RG: Alex Cappa
RG: Alex Cappa

RG: Alex Cappa
RT: Tristan Wirfs Backed up by Joe Haeg
RT: Tristan Wirfs

Backed up by Joe Haeg

RT: Tristan Wirfs Backed up by Joe Haeg
TE: Cameron Brate Backed up by Antony Auclair
TE: Cameron Brate

Backed up by Antony Auclair

TE: Cameron Brate Backed up by Antony Auclair
WR: Chris Godwin Backed up by Antonio Brown & Justin Watson
WR: Chris Godwin

Backed up by Antonio Brown & Justin Watson

WR: Chris Godwin Backed up by Antonio Brown & Justin Watson
QB: Tom Brady Backed up by Blaine Gabbert & Ryan Griffin
QB: Tom Brady

Backed up by Blaine Gabbert & Ryan Griffin

QB: Tom Brady Backed up by Blaine Gabbert & Ryan Griffin
RB: Ronald Jones II Backed up by Leonard Fournette, LeSean McCoy, Ke'Shawn Vaughn & Kenjon Barner
RB: Ronald Jones II

Backed up by Leonard Fournette, LeSean McCoy, Ke'Shawn Vaughn & Kenjon Barner

RB: Ronald Jones II Backed up by Leonard Fournette, LeSean McCoy, Ke'Shawn Vaughn & Kenjon Barner
DE: Ndamukong Suh Backed up by Khalil Davis & Jeremiah Ledbetter
DE: Ndamukong Suh

Backed up by Khalil Davis & Jeremiah Ledbetter

DE: Ndamukong Suh Backed up by Khalil Davis & Jeremiah Ledbetter
NT: Rakeem Nunez-Roches Backed up by Steve McLendon
NT: Rakeem Nunez-Roches

Backed up by Steve McLendon

NT: Rakeem Nunez-Roches Backed up by Steve McLendon
DE: William Gholston Backed up by Patrick O'Connor
DE: William Gholston

Backed up by Patrick O'Connor

DE: William Gholston Backed up by Patrick O'Connor
OLB: Jason Pierre-Paul Backed up by Anthony Nelson
OLB: Jason Pierre-Paul

Backed up by Anthony Nelson

OLB: Jason Pierre-Paul Backed up by Anthony Nelson
ILB: Devin White Backed up by Kevin Minter
ILB: Devin White

Backed up by Kevin Minter

ILB: Devin White Backed up by Kevin Minter
ILB: Lavonte David Backed up by Chapelle Russell
ILB: Lavonte David

Backed up by Chapelle Russell

ILB: Lavonte David Backed up by Chapelle Russell
OLB: Shaquil Barrett Backed up by Cam Gill
OLB: Shaquil Barrett

Backed up by Cam Gill

OLB: Shaquil Barrett Backed up by Cam Gill
CB: Carlton Davis Backed up by Ross Cockrell
CB: Carlton Davis

Backed up by Ross Cockrell

CB: Carlton Davis Backed up by Ross Cockrell
CB: Jamel Dean Backed up by Sean Murphy-Bunting & Ryan Smith
CB: Jamel Dean

Backed up by Sean Murphy-Bunting & Ryan Smith

CB: Jamel Dean Backed up by Sean Murphy-Bunting & Ryan Smith
S: Antoine Winfield Jr. Backed up by Mike Edwards
S: Antoine Winfield Jr.

Backed up by Mike Edwards

S: Antoine Winfield Jr. Backed up by Mike Edwards
S: Jordan Whitehead Backed up by Andrew Adams
S: Jordan Whitehead

Backed up by Andrew Adams

S: Jordan Whitehead Backed up by Andrew Adams
P/KO/H: Bradley Pinion
P/KO/H: Bradley Pinion

P/KO/H: Bradley Pinion
PK: Ryan Succop
PK: Ryan Succop

PK: Ryan Succop
LS: Zach Triner
LS: Zach Triner

LS: Zach Triner
PR/KR: Kenjon Barner (44) Backed up by Antonio Brown, Scotty Miller, Tyler Johnson & Antoine Winfield Jr.
PR/KR: Kenjon Barner (44)

Backed up by Antonio Brown, Scotty Miller, Tyler Johnson & Antoine Winfield Jr.

PR/KR: Kenjon Barner (44) Backed up by Antonio Brown, Scotty Miller, Tyler Johnson & Antoine Winfield Jr.

Brady's thoughts were not on the postseason when he spoke to the media after Sunday's road win. His concern was squarely on playing well for a full game, not a half.

"We're going to have to figure out how to play our best for 60 minutes as opposed to 30," he said. "It's a good win for us. Everybody loves winning.

"But we also want to play better. We want to play our best. This next week gives us an opportunity to try to play our best. It's a tough week because it's Christmas.

"We have to focus on what we've got to do. We worked pretty hard to get to this point, but there's still a lot left ahead of us."

The Bucs have not been as dominant as many expected them to be when Brady signed with them as a free agent after 20 seasons with the New England Patriots. Other star players such as tight end Rob Gronkowski, running back Leonard Fournette and wide receiver Antonio Brown followed him to Tampa.

While Brady's presence alone at age 43 and the support he has around him would indicate the Bucs win on offense alone, defense is a Bucs strength.

Linebacker Devin White had three sacks and four tackles for loss against the Falcons, and there is strength up front in Jason Pierre-Paul and Ndamukong Suh, the former Lion.

The Bucs have been overpoweringly good at times, average at times – and flat-out bad at times. There were elements of all those extremes in the Atlanta game.

Brady passed for 70 yards and was sacked twice in the first half as the Bucs were held scoreless. In the second half he exploded for 320 yards and two touchdowns, and he was sacked only twice.

Fournette was held to four yards on three carries in the first half. In the second half he had 11 carries for 45 yards and two TDs.

The offense also seemed to change its focus in the second half. Brady went to more quick drops and quick throws to counter Atlanta's pass rush.

He did not totally abandon the deep ball. He connected with Antonio Brown on a 46-yard pass for the winning touchdown with 6:19 left.

It was Brown's first touchdown of the season. Brady was happy to see Brown produce in a big moment. Brady was instrumental in the Bucs signing Brown.

"He's done a lot of work to get to this point," Brady said. "I'm just proud of him ... how he prioritized different things. He's making a real contribution."

The only problem Brown has caused is a good one. There are too many receiving options to make all the receivers happy at all times.

"As a quarterback, it's tough sometimes," Brady said. "You've got a lot of guys open. As a quarterback, there's one ball. You can't split it into three or four.

"You've got to try to use your reads. Whenever those guys get opportunities to make them (plays), they make them."

