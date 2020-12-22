NOTEBOOK: Breakout second season leads to Pro Bowl nod for Hockenson

ADJUSTING ON THE FLY

The Lions were scheduled to have a walkthrough practice Tuesday, but that was cancelled and the Lions were forced to operate virtually Tuesday because of two positive COVID-19 tests within the organization.

"Earlier this morning, we were informed of two positive COVID-19 tests within our organization," the team said in a released statement. "As a precaution, the team practice facility is currently closed and our players and coaches are conducting meetings remotely today. As we adhere to our Intensive Protocols and conduct contact tracing, we will continue to communicate closely with the NFL and its medical staff and gather more information."

The global pandemic has taught us all how to adapt, and NFL players and coaches are no different. Now into Week 16 of the regular season, Bevell said being flexible is a lot easier than it was earlier in the year.