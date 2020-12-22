Week 16 opponent: What the Buccaneers are saying

4. Talented Bucs running back Ronald Jones is unlikely to return from the reserve/COVID-19 list in time for Saturday's game in Detroit, per the Tampa Bay Times.

Left tackle Donovan Smith, who did not play Sunday in Atlanta because he came into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, will return to practice today, according to the paper.

Jones, who leads the Bucs with 900 rushing yards, was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list last Wednesday. Players who had a positive test must miss at least 10 days even if they have no symptoms. He's also dealing with a broken pinkie finger on his left hand. He had a surgical procedure to have a pin placed in that finger, and Arians said they have to see him in practice with the injury before he can play. The Bucs rushed for only 51 yards on 18 carries last week without Jones.