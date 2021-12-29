TWENTYMAN: 3 position groups Lions should feel good about

Backup center Evan Brown and backup tackle Will Holden are scheduled to be free agents. They have played well enough be re-signed, if another team doesn't look to sign them first.

The Lions have been able to consistently run the ball all season. Their 1,602 rushing yards rank 16th in the NFL (it's been a long time since they've been that high), and their 4.5 yards per attempt rank in the top 10. They protect well in the passing game, and overall, they are just a really solid unit upfront and should be even better next year as Sewell enters year two and Pro Bowl alternate Jackson enters year three.

2. Running back

Detroit's had to shuffle different players in and out of the lineup at running back due to injury and COVID-19, but that has highlighted the team's depth at the position.

We all know how dynamic D'Andre Swift can be. He's one of the best dual-threat backs in the league.

Veteran Jamaal Williams came over from Green Bay and has been the heart of that room all year. He's a tough, physical runner that brings energy every day in practice. He's averaging 4.2 yards per carry on the year and is a nice 1B complement to Swift.

Craig Reynolds had been a standout on the practice field all year, and when Swift (injured shoulder) and Williams (COVID-19) missed two games at the same time, Reynolds stepped in and ran for 195 yards in those contests. The Lions recently signed him to the active roster.