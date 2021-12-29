NOTEBOOK: Lions expect Swift back this week

LB DUO

Detroit's offense will have their hands full Sunday with Seattle's terrific linebacking duo of Bobby Wagner and Jordyn Brooks, who have been tackle machines this season.

That's nothing new for Wagner, who has over 100 tackles in his career, but has been extra productive this year. He leads the league with a career-high 170 tackles through 15 games. He's just the third player since 2010 with 170-plus tackles (Vontaze Burfict in 2013 and Jerod Mayo in 2010).

Brooks ranks third in the league with 155 tackles and can become the first player since Zach Thomas in 2004 to record 10-plus tackles in eight straight games Sunday. The Seahawks use him in a lot different ways, and he brings a lot of versatility to their defense alongside Wagner.

"That combination, that duo, is pretty good," Campbell said. "Some of the better ones in the league."

REMEMBERING MADDEN

NFL coaching and broadcast legend John Madden passed away at the age of 85 on Tuesday. Campbell spoke about Madden in his Wednesday morning media session.

"The first time I was able to meet him ... he used to do the training camp circuit. When I was at Dallas, I met him," Campbell said. "He was over talking to (former Dallas Cowboys Head) Coach (Bill) Parcells and that was the first time I got to meet him. Of course, I was a huge fan of John Madden.