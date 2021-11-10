Week 10 opponent: What the Steelers are saying

Nov 10, 2021 at 03:02 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin spoke to the Detroit media Wednesday via conference call, and also previewed the matchup in his press conference with the Pittsburgh media earlier this week. Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger talked Wednesday about Sunday's matchup.

Here's what the Steelers had to say about this week's matchup at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh:

1. Roethlisberger was asked Wednesday about playing an 0-8 football team. He was quick to point out that his Steelers squad isn't exactly playing their best football right now, and are in no position to take any opponent lightly.

"We have a winning record, but if you'll ask most of the guys in this building they'd tell you we have a long way to go," Roethlisberger said of the 5-3 Steelers, who are coming off a come-from-behind win over Chicago Monday night. "Honestly, they're an NFL team that's going to come in here and want to beat us and we want to beat them. They are trying to get a win and so are we."

Meet the Opponent: Pittsburgh Steelers

View photos of the starters for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Head Coach: Mike Tomlin Offensive Coordinator: Matt Canada Defensive Coordinator: Keith Butler Special Teams Coordinator: Danny Smith
1 / 30

Head Coach: Mike Tomlin

Offensive Coordinator: Matt Canada

Defensive Coordinator: Keith Butler

Special Teams Coordinator: Danny Smith

Ron Schwane/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR James Washington Backed up by Ray-Ray McCloud
2 / 30

WR James Washington

Backed up by Ray-Ray McCloud

Matt Durisko/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Diontae Johnson Backed up by Cody White
3 / 30

WR Diontae Johnson

Backed up by Cody White

Joe Robbins/Joe Robbins
WR Chase Claypool Backed up by Cody White
4 / 30

WR Chase Claypool

Backed up by Cody White

Paul Spinelli/©Paul Anthony Spinelli
LT Dan Moore Jr. Backed up by Joe Haeg
5 / 30

LT Dan Moore Jr.

Backed up by Joe Haeg

Matt Durisko/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LG Kevin Dotson
6 / 30

LG Kevin Dotson

Don Wright/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
C Kendrick Green Backed up by J.C. Hassenauer
7 / 30

C Kendrick Green

Backed up by J.C. Hassenauer

Kirk Irwin/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RG Trai Turner Backed up by B.J. Finney
8 / 30

RG Trai Turner

Backed up by B.J. Finney

Paul Spinelli/©Paul Anthony Spinelli
RT Chukwuma Okorafor Backed up by Zach Banner
9 / 30

RT Chukwuma Okorafor

Backed up by Zach Banner

Perry Knotts/© 2021 Perry Knotts Photography
TE Eric Ebron Backed up by Zach Gentry
10 / 30

TE Eric Ebron

Backed up by Zach Gentry

Don Wright/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
TE Pat Freiermuth Backed up by Zach Gentry
11 / 30

TE Pat Freiermuth

Backed up by Zach Gentry

Paul Spinelli/©Paul Anthony Spinelli
QB Ben Roethlisberger Backed up by Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins
12 / 30

QB Ben Roethlisberger

Backed up by Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins

Gene J. Puskar/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
RB Najee Harris Backed up by Benny Snell Jr. and Kalen Ballage
13 / 30

RB Najee Harris

Backed up by Benny Snell Jr. and Kalen Ballage

Kirk Irwin/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FB Derrick Watt
14 / 30

FB Derrick Watt

Al Messerscmidt/AP2020
DT Cameron Heyward Backed up by Isaiahh Loudermilk
15 / 30

DT Cameron Heyward

Backed up by Isaiahh Loudermilk

Joe Robbins/Joe Robbins
DE Chris Wormley Backed up by Carlos Davis
16 / 30

DE Chris Wormley

Backed up by Carlos Davis

Perry Knotts/© 2021 Perry Knotts Photography
NT Isaiah Buggs Backed up by Henry Mondeaux
17 / 30

NT Isaiah Buggs

Backed up by Henry Mondeaux

Margaret Bowles
LOLB T.J. Watt Backed up by Taco Charlton and Derrek Tuszka
18 / 30

LOLB T.J. Watt

Backed up by Taco Charlton and Derrek Tuszka

Kirk Irwin/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LILB Devin Bush Backed up by Marcus Allen and Ulysees Gilbert III
19 / 30

LILB Devin Bush

Backed up by Marcus Allen and Ulysees Gilbert III

Justin Berl/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RILB Joe Schobert Backed up by Robert Spillane and Buddy Johnson
20 / 30

RILB Joe Schobert

Backed up by Robert Spillane and Buddy Johnson

Matt Durisko/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
ROLB Alex Highsmith Backed up by Taco Charlton and Derrek Tuszka
21 / 30

ROLB Alex Highsmith

Backed up by Taco Charlton and Derrek Tuszka

Kirk Irwin/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LCB Joe Haden Backed up by Justin Layne and Ahkello Witherspoon
22 / 30

LCB Joe Haden

Backed up by Justin Layne and Ahkello Witherspoon

Joe Robbins/Joe Robbins
RCB Cameron Sutton Backed up by James Pierre and Arthur Maulet
23 / 30

RCB Cameron Sutton

Backed up by James Pierre and Arthur Maulet

Joe Robbins/Joe Robbins
SS Terrell Edmunds Backed up by Miles Killebrew
24 / 30

SS Terrell Edmunds

Backed up by Miles Killebrew

Jeffrey T. Barnes/2021.Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
FS Minkah Fitzpatrick Backed up by Tre Norwood
25 / 30

FS Minkah Fitzpatrick

Backed up by Tre Norwood

Matt Durisko/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
K Chris Boswell
26 / 30

K Chris Boswell

Matt Durisko/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
P/H Pressley Harvin
27 / 30

P/H Pressley Harvin

Matt Durisko/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LS Christian Kuntz
28 / 30

LS Christian Kuntz

Paul Spinelli/©Paul Anthony Spinelli
PR Ray-Ray McCloud Backed up by Diontae Johnson and James Pierre
29 / 30

PR Ray-Ray McCloud

Backed up by Diontae Johnson and James Pierre

Kirk Irwin/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
KR Ray-Ray McCloud Backed up by Benny Snell Jr. and James Pierre
30 / 30

KR Ray-Ray McCloud

Backed up by Benny Snell Jr. and James Pierre

Don Wright/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

2. Tomlin echoed his quarterback's sentiments, and had a pretty good line on preparing for the Lions this week.

"Their record is irrelevant to me," Tomlin said. "We're in the National Football League. This isn't college football. We're not playing an FCS team this week. We're not playing a group-of-five team this week. This is not homecoming. We better step in the stadium and respect them as the peers that they are. They're professionals. They're compensated that way – players and coaches – and so we're working with an edge. There's a fine line between drinking wine and squashing grapes in this league."

3. Running back D'Andre Swift has been one of Detroit's most consistent weapons this season, especially in the passing game. Tomlin compared the way the Lions use Swift to the way the New Orleans Saints use Pro Bowl running back Alvin Kamara. Pretty high praise for Swift, who leads all running backs in receptions (47) and receiving yards (415) this season.

Related Links

4. Roethlisberger isn't surprised former teammate and current Lions receivers coach Antwaan Randle El got into coaching. Roethlisberger called Randle El a leader of men, and said he was either going to be a pastor or a coach.

5. Pittsburgh is one of the best pass-rushing defenses in the NFL, led by T.J. Watt, who is second in the NFL with 11.5 sacks. But consider Tomlin a fan of the two players who could potentially be tasked with limiting the Steelers on the edge Sunday – Detroit's tackle tandem of Penei Sewell and Taylor Decker.

"They need no endorsement from me, they are top quality players," Tomlin said. "The rookie was drafted where he was drafted for a reason. His pedigree is ridiculous, his talent is ridiculous. Decker has been at it for a while, he's a former first rounder."

Decker returned to practice Wednesday and there's a chance he could make his season debut Sunday after missing the first eight games with a finger injury.

6. Tomlin has a ton of respect for Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, who he said does a great job scheming up situational football and disguising packages in coverage.

7. The Steelers just played on Monday night. Tomlin acknowledged the difficulties of not only playing on a short week, but also playing a team coming off a bye week and the element of the unknown that comes with it.

Related Content

news

NFC NORTH: Where all four teams stand halfway through the season

Tim Twentyman takes a look at where all four teams in the NFC North stand halfway through the 2021 season.
news

KEY QUESTIONS: What are Campbell's takeaways from bye week film study?

Tim Twentyman covers all the key questions from head coach Dan Campbell's Monday press conference.
news

TWENTYMAN: How Lions rookies have fared through first half of season

Tim Twentyman takes a look at how the 2021 Detroit Lions rookies have fared through the first half of the season.
news

TWENTYMAN: 5 players who impressed

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five bright spot performances for the Detroit Lions through the first half of the season.
news

TWENTYMAN: 5 areas to improve

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five areas the Detroit Lions need to improve when they return from the bye week.
news

KEY QUESTIONS: What went wrong for Lions' run defense in loss to Eagles?

Tim Twentyman covers all the key questions from head coach Dan Campbell's Monday press conference.
news

TIM AND MIKE: Week 8 observations

Tim Twentyman & Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Detroit Lions' 44-6 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
news

NOTEBOOK: Lions looking to get St. Brown more involved in offense

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from the Detroit Lions' 44-6 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
news

FOUR DOWNS: Offense struggles in loss to Eagles

Four downs following the Lions' 44-6 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles includes offensive struggles, Day 1 mistakes, Campbell's decision and battle upfront.
news

RECAP: Lions vs. Eagles

Tim Twentyman recaps the Detroit Lions' 44-6 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
news

INACTIVES: Lions vs. Eagles

Tim Twentyman reports on inactives for Sunday's Lions-Eagles matchup.
Advertising