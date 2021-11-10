Week 10 opponent: What the Steelers are saying

1. Roethlisberger was asked Wednesday about playing an 0-8 football team. He was quick to point out that his Steelers squad isn't exactly playing their best football right now, and are in no position to take any opponent lightly.

"We have a winning record, but if you'll ask most of the guys in this building they'd tell you we have a long way to go," Roethlisberger said of the 5-3 Steelers, who are coming off a come-from-behind win over Chicago Monday night. "Honestly, they're an NFL team that's going to come in here and want to beat us and we want to beat them. They are trying to get a win and so are we."