NOTEBOOK: Campbell spending more time with Goff, Lions' offense

TEST DAY FOR DECKER

Veteran left tackle Taylor Decker returned to practice Wednesday, an important first step for a potential return to game action. Decker took first-team reps at left tackle in the portion of practice open to the media Wednesday, with rookie Penei Sewell at right tackle.

Decker has yet to play this year after injuring a finger on his left hand the week leading up to the team's season opener. He suffered a setback in his initial return to practice three weeks ago, but is ready to give practice another go. He was activated off IR last week, and the team is hoping he can return to game action soon, potentially even Sunday in Pittsburgh.

"He's going to go today and he's got to prove to us he can," Campbell said Wednesday. "He's going to practice and if he feels good we're going to see what tomorrow looks like and we'll just go from there. I know he's ready to go and I know he wants to get out there and wants to test it and wants to use it. Until we test it, we're not going to know. It's time to test it."

Decker was listed as a full participant on Wednesday's practice report.

EXPANDED ROLE FOR ST. BROWN

The Lions have struggled to consistently make plays down the field to their outside receivers.

After taking a deep dive into the first eight games, one thing the Lions have come up with is having rookie slot receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown play more outside at the Z receiver spot.

The Z receiver, or flanker, usually lines up on the same side as the tight end, off the line of scrimmage, and can be utilized in motion.

Campbell said after the Philadelphia game he wanted to find ways to get St. Brown the football more. This could be a way to do that, while also potentially bringing some big-play potential to the offense on the outside.