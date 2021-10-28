O'HARA'S SCOUTING REPORT: Philadelphia Eagles

Oct 28, 2021 at 08:07 AM
Mike OHara

Columnist

Fletcher Cox was frustrated with the way things went for the Philadelphia Eagles' defense in last week's 33-22 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, and the star defensive tackle made his feelings known after the game.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr got on a roll early and never got off. He completed 31 of 34 passes for 323 yards and two touchdowns, with one interception.

The Eagles had no sacks, and only two hits on Carr. The Detroit Lions would like to have similar results in Sunday's game at Ford Field.

The lack of pressure on Carr, and the way the Eagles attacked him – or didn't attack – did not suit Cox.

"You've got to play what's being called," Cox said in his postgame media session. "I think we've got to be more aggressive up front. That starts with me."

Cox has made the Pro Bowl the last six seasons and has been All-Pro once. Cox has earned his reputation and rewards by getting to the quarterback. He has 55.5 career sacks, but only one this year. As a team, the Eagles have 11.

"Sometimes, I'm too aggressive," Cox said. "It kind of takes me back to my old days. It helps us sometimes. It hurts us sometimes.

"In the grand scheme, you have to play what's called. I'm an aggressive player. That's how I made my living.

"Honestly, I didn't agree with what was being called on defense. I kind of let my frustration go. It's part of the game. I've got confidence in everybody. It's everybody's first year. We're all learning."

Meet the Opponent: Philadelphia Eagles

View photos of the starters for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Head Coach Nick Sirianni Offensive Coordinator: Shane Steichen Defensive Coordinator: Jonathan Gannon Special Teams Coordinator: Michael Clay
1 / 33

Head Coach Nick Sirianni

Offensive Coordinator: Shane Steichen

Defensive Coordinator: Jonathan Gannon

Special Teams Coordinator: Michael Clay

Denis Poroy/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
WR DeVonta Smith Backed up by J.J. Arcega-Whiteside
2 / 33

WR DeVonta Smith

Backed up by J.J. Arcega-Whiteside

Ryan Kang
LT Jordan Mailata Backed up by Andre Dillard
3 / 33

LT Jordan Mailata

Backed up by Andre Dillard

Damian Strohmeyer/Damian Strohmeyer/AP Images
LG Landon Dickerson Backed up by Sua Opeta
4 / 33

LG Landon Dickerson

Backed up by Sua Opeta

Paul Spinelli/©Paul Anthony Spinelli
C Jason Kelce Backed up by Jack Anderson
5 / 33

C Jason Kelce

Backed up by Jack Anderson

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RG Jack Driscoll Backed up by Nate Herbig
6 / 33

RG Jack Driscoll

Backed up by Nate Herbig

Cooper Neill
RT Lane Johnson Backed up by Brett Toth
7 / 33

RT Lane Johnson

Backed up by Brett Toth

Cooper Neill
TE Dallas Goedert Backed up by Jack Stoll
8 / 33

TE Dallas Goedert

Backed up by Jack Stoll

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
WR Quez Watkins Backed up by Greg Ward
9 / 33

WR Quez Watkins

Backed up by Greg Ward

G. Newman Lowrance/2021 G. Newman Lowrance
WR Jalen Reagor Backed up by J.J. Arcega-Whiteside
10 / 33

WR Jalen Reagor

Backed up by J.J. Arcega-Whiteside

Denis Poroy/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
RB Miles Sanders Backed up by Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott
11 / 33

RB Miles Sanders

Backed up by Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott

Rich Schultz/Copyright {2021} The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
QB Jalen Hurts Backed up by Gardner Minshew
12 / 33

QB Jalen Hurts

Backed up by Gardner Minshew

Denis Poroy/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LDE Josh Sweat Backed up by Ryan Kerrigsn
13 / 33

LDE Josh Sweat

Backed up by Ryan Kerrigsn

Michael Ainsworth/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LDT Javon Hargrave Backed up by Hassan Ridgeway and Marlon Tuipoluto
14 / 33

LDT Javon Hargrave

Backed up by Hassan Ridgeway and Marlon Tuipoluto

G. Newman Lowrance/2021 G. Newman Lowrance
RDT Fletcher Cox Backed up by Milton Williams
15 / 33

RDT Fletcher Cox

Backed up by Milton Williams

Matt Rourke/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RDE Derek Barnett Backed up by Tarron Jackson
16 / 33

RDE Derek Barnett

Backed up by Tarron Jackson

Cooper Neill
SAM Genard Avery Backed up by Patrick Johnson
17 / 33

SAM Genard Avery

Backed up by Patrick Johnson

Matt Slocum/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
MIKE Eric Wilson Backed up by T.J. Edwards and Shaun Bradley
18 / 33

MIKE Eric Wilson

Backed up by T.J. Edwards and Shaun Bradley

Alika Jenner/Alika Jenner
WILL Alex Singleton Backed up by Davion Taylor
19 / 33

WILL Alex Singleton

Backed up by Davion Taylor

Matt Slocum/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LCB Darius Slay Backed up by Zech McPhearson
20 / 33

LCB Darius Slay

Backed up by Zech McPhearson

Ryan Kang
RCB Steven Nelson Backed up by Mac McCain III and Tay Gowan
21 / 33

RCB Steven Nelson

Backed up by Mac McCain III and Tay Gowan

Cooper Neill
NCB Avonte Maddox Backed up by Josiah Scott
22 / 33

NCB Avonte Maddox

Backed up by Josiah Scott

G. Newman Lowrance/2021 G. Newman Lowrance
SS Rodney McLeod Backed up by Andre Chachere
23 / 33

SS Rodney McLeod

Backed up by Andre Chachere

Ryan Kang
FS Anthony Harris Backed up by Marcus Epps
24 / 33

FS Anthony Harris

Backed up by Marcus Epps

Michael Ainsworth/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
P/H Arryn Siposs
25 / 33

P/H Arryn Siposs

Alika Jenner/Alika Jenner
K Jake Elliott
26 / 33

K Jake Elliott

Alika Jenner/Alika Jenner
LS Rick Lovato
27 / 33

LS Rick Lovato

Matt Patterson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
PR Jalen Reagor
28 / 33

PR Jalen Reagor

Denis Poroy/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
PR DeVonta Smith
29 / 33

PR DeVonta Smith

G. Newman Lowrance/2021 G. Newman Lowrance
PR Greg Ward
30 / 33

PR Greg Ward

G. Newman Lowrance/2021 G. Newman Lowrance
KR Kenneth Gainwell
31 / 33

KR Kenneth Gainwell

Brian Westerholt/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
KR Boston Scott
32 / 33

KR Boston Scott

Damian Strohmeyer/Damian Strohmeyer AP Images
KR Quez Watkins
33 / 33

KR Quez Watkins

Matt Rourke/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
The learning curve has been steeper than anyone wanted under first-year head coach Nick Sirianni and his staff. Sirianni addressed Cox's feelings earlier in the week.

"I understand his frustration," Sirianni said. "I'm frustrated. He's frustrated. We have to do everything we can to get the ship right."

The Eagles have a 2-5 won-loss record going into Sunday's game.

The Eagles opened the season with a 32-6 win over the Falcons, lost three straight, then beat the Panthers before losing to the Buccaneers and Raiders.

It has not been a good start for anyone – from Cox and other veterans to second-year quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Cornerback Darius Slay, a former Lion and three-time Pro Bowler who was traded to the Eagles in midseason of 2019, has two interceptions and three passes defended.

The defense took a big hit when defensive end Brandon Graham, from Michigan and Detroit Crockett Tech High, went out for the season with a ruptured Achilles in Week 2.

Running back Miles Sanders went out with an ankle injury in Sunday's loss to the Raiders. He is likely to miss Sunday's game.

Sanders is second on the team in rushing behind Hurts with 300 yards and an average of 4.8 yards per carry.

Rookie wide receiver DeVonta Smith leads the Eagles with 32 catches for 406 yards. Quez Watkins is next with 18 catches for 346 yards and 19.3 yards per catch.

Hurts, who played at Alabama before transferring to Oklahoma, has 11 starts with the Eagles. That includes all seven this season.

Sirianni was offensive coordinator of the Indianapolis Colts the last three seasons and a position coach – quarterbacks and receivers – the previous four years with the Chargers.

Hurts has shown some improvement under Sirianni. His completion rate has gone from 52 percent as a rookie to 61.2 percent this year with 10 TDs and four interceptions. He has run for 361 yards and five TDs.

Hurts understands the challenges that go with playing quarterback.

"All this stuff that could go wrong, all the stuff that might not look right or crisp – I have to execute and make it right," he said. "I know I'm capable of that. My coaches know I'm capable of that.

"There's no crossroads. We're going to stay together, regardless. Whatever it is, whatever's going on, we believe. I believe. It's just a matter of putting it all together."

Advertising