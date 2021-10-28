O'HARA'S SCOUTING REPORT: Philadelphia Eagles

Fletcher Cox was frustrated with the way things went for the Philadelphia Eagles' defense in last week's 33-22 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, and the star defensive tackle made his feelings known after the game.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr got on a roll early and never got off. He completed 31 of 34 passes for 323 yards and two touchdowns, with one interception.

The Eagles had no sacks, and only two hits on Carr. The Detroit Lions would like to have similar results in Sunday's game at Ford Field.

The lack of pressure on Carr, and the way the Eagles attacked him – or didn't attack – did not suit Cox.

"You've got to play what's being called," Cox said in his postgame media session. "I think we've got to be more aggressive up front. That starts with me."

Cox has made the Pro Bowl the last six seasons and has been All-Pro once. Cox has earned his reputation and rewards by getting to the quarterback. He has 55.5 career sacks, but only one this year. As a team, the Eagles have 11.

"Sometimes, I'm too aggressive," Cox said. "It kind of takes me back to my old days. It helps us sometimes. It hurts us sometimes.

"In the grand scheme, you have to play what's called. I'm an aggressive player. That's how I made my living.