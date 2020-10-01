O'HARA'S SCOUTING REPORT: New Orleans Saints

Running back Alvin Kamara is asking for more from everybody on the New Orleans Saints in order to lift them out of a malaise that has seen them lose their last two games.
Kamara's plea in his postgame press conference after Sunday's 37-30 loss at home to the Green Bay Packers included himself and future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees.
That seemed unusual, considering how much he has contributed as a runner and receiver.
Kamara had a big game against the Packers, rushing for 59 yards on six carries and catching 13 passes for 139 yards and two TDs. He had a 49-yard run and a 52-yard TD reception.
Kamara is a dual threat to the Detroit Lions' defense in Sunday's game at Ford Field. He has 438 yards from scrimmage – 153 rushing, 285 receiving -- and six TDs, three rushing and three receiving.
"The guy's a highlight reel," said defensive coordinator Cory Undin. "And the quarterback is really good. If he doesn't like what he sees down the field, he can be quick and he can be late getting the ball in the guy's hands.
"Once it's in his hands, it takes everybody to get the guy on the ground."
The Saints have had issues on offense and defense, and they've played without leading receiver Michael Thomas since he went out with an ankle injury late in the first half of the opener. Having him healthy for Sunday would add another elite player to the Saints' offense.
Regardless of the circumstances and who plays, Kamara does not want the losing streak to stretch to three games.
"I think we just have to find more," Kamara told reporters. "We have to find more offense. We have to find more defense. We have to find more special teams.
"We've all got to do more than's being asked of us right now. We have to correct the mistakes. Little things are killing us. We have to play better. We have to play smarter.
"Everybody ... from me to Drew ... everybody. We've got to do more. We've got to find more. There's no excuse."
It has been a strange 2020 season for all 32 NFL teams. The Saints – and Brees -- have not gotten through the first three weeks unscathed.
The Saints have won three straight NFC South titles with won-loss records of 11-5,13-3 and 13-3 from 2017-19.
They got off on the right foot to make it four straight with a 34-23 win over division rival Tampa Bay in the opener. But they've lost the last two – 34-24 on the road to the Las Vegas Raiders, followed by last week's loss at home to the Packers that was not nearly as close as the final seven-point margin would indicate.
Defensively, the Saints' overall stats look the same as last year. They are fourth against the run, 20th against the pass and 11th overall in yards allowed through the first three games. They were sixth against the run, 20th against the pass and 10th overall in yards allowed for the full 2019 season.
However, the Saints have not been able to keep opponents out of the end zone. They've given up 11 touchdowns and 94 points. That's an average of 31.3 per game compared to 21.3 per game for all of 2019.
Offensively, the Saints rank 18th in total yards and 12th in passing compared to ninth overall and seventh in passing a year ago.
Critics and analysts are claiming that at 41, Brees has been throwing more short passes and check-downs because he doesn't have the arm strength – or the confidence in his arm -- to throw deep passes.
Kamara is fifth in the NFL with 285 receiving yards on 27 receptions and No. 1 in yards after the catch with 280. Terry McLaurin of Washington, a wide receiver, is a distant second with 176 yards after the catch.
Brees defended how and where he delivers the ball when asked after the Green Bay game.
"I don't care how far I have to throw the ball down the field," he said. "My job is to make good decisions. I'm not going to force it. If it's not there, check it down.
"Put the ball in the hands of our playmakers. Let them do what they do."