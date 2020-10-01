O'HARA'S SCOUTING REPORT: New Orleans Saints

"The guy's a highlight reel," said defensive coordinator Cory Undin. "And the quarterback is really good. If he doesn't like what he sees down the field, he can be quick and he can be late getting the ball in the guy's hands.

"Once it's in his hands, it takes everybody to get the guy on the ground."

The Saints have had issues on offense and defense, and they've played without leading receiver Michael Thomas since he went out with an ankle injury late in the first half of the opener. Having him healthy for Sunday would add another elite player to the Saints' offense.

Regardless of the circumstances and who plays, Kamara does not want the losing streak to stretch to three games.

"I think we just have to find more," Kamara told reporters. "We have to find more offense. We have to find more defense. We have to find more special teams.

"We've all got to do more than's being asked of us right now. We have to correct the mistakes. Little things are killing us. We have to play better. We have to play smarter.