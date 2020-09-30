Week 4 opponent: What the Saints are saying

2. Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson has caught at least four passes for 50 yards in each of Detroit's first three contests. He's a player the Saints are really looking at and trying to figure out how they're going to match up against his athleticism and skill set. Payton said there are matchup issues with Hockenson, and they have to be really good about knowing where he is and what the run-pass keys are with him in the game.

3. Payton isn't surprised at all about the early success he's seeing from running back Adrian Peterson in the Lions backfield. Peterson played four games in New Orleans in 2017, so Payton's seen him up close. Payton said Peterson is still an explosive runner on film and has great instincts and terrific balance.

4. Saints tackle Terron Armstead was asked about the Saints' 1-2 start and how close he felt they were to turning the corner. He had a pretty honest assessment of their play the last two weeks.