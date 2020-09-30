NOTEBOOK: Red zone improvement a point of emphasis for Lions' offense

As he typically does, Stafford put the onus on himself. He said he has to be better down there so they're not settling for as many field goals as they've been their first three games.

"I can obviously be better in those situations," he said. "We just have to go out there and make some plays. Look at the great play Kenny (Golladay) made (for a red zone TD in Arizona last week). Just threw a ball up to him nice and high on a short safety and made a great play. It just takes that kind of stuff, that kind of execution."

The Lions need more of that this week against an explosive Saints offense that can put points on the board in chunks.

The Saints' defense ranks 30th in the NFL allowing a touchdown on 10 of 12 trips into the red zone for their opponents this year.

MICHAEL THOMAS WATCH

The Saints have played their last two games without All-Pro wide receiver Michael Thomas, who led the NFL in receptions (149) and yards (1,725) last season, because of an ankle injury he suffered Week 1. The Saints have dropped both of those contests to the Raiders and Packers.

Drew Brees has a 77.7 completion percentage when targeting Thomas since 2016, the highest completion percentage by a quarterback-receiver duo in that span (min. 100 targets).

"Obviously a great player and a go-to guy for Drew Brees," Lions head coach Matt Patricia said Wednesday of Thomas. "Someone that he trusts really in a system where Drew can do a lot of different things at the line of scrimmage based on coverage and calls and communication.