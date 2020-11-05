O'HARA'S SCOUTING REPORT: Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings did not plan such a run-heavy attack against the Packers, Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer said in his Zoom interview with the Detroit media.

"The weather conditions had a little bit to do with it," Zimmer said. "As we began to get successful running the football, that added to it."

Cook is off to a strong start, with 652 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns despite missing a Week 7 loss to the Falcons because of a groin injury. He also has 14 catches for 127 yards and the TD against the Packers.

Beating the Packers was important to Cook on multiple levels – personal and team oriented.

"It was great." Cook told reporters in his postgame interview. "It was my first win at Lambeau. That (winning) was most important – getting my team back on track. Getting the team back where it needs to be at.

"Losing doesn't feel good. Getting a win today was most important for me. The stats were a plus. It comes with a great performance.