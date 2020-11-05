O'HARA'S SCOUTING REPORT: Minnesota Vikings

Nov 05, 2020 at 07:42 AM
/assets/images/imported/DET/photos/thumbnails/ohara-article.jpg
Mike OHara

Columnist

It wasn't old timers' day for the Minnesota Vikings in last week's game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

The stats – 34 running plays for the Vikings and only 14 passes in a 28-22 win over the Packers – were reminiscent of how the Vikings terrorized opponents in the 1970s with their running game and the Purple People Eater's dominating defense.

The pass-run ratio was a winning formula against the Packers.

Dalvin Cook carried 30 times for 163 yards and three touchdowns. He added two receptions for 63 yards and another score – a 50-yard jaunt with a screen pass through the Packers' defense.

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins completed 11 of his 14 passes for 160 yards and a TD on the screen pass to Cook.

The victory ended the Vikings' two-game losing streak and made their won-loss record 2-5. They'll try to add to it in Sunday's home game against the Detroit Lions, who are 3-4 going into the halfway point of the season.

Meet the Opponent: Minnesota Vikings

View photos of the starters for the Minnesota Vikings.

Head Coach: Mike Zimmer OC: Gary Kubiak, DC's: Andre Patterson & Adam Zimmer, STC: Marwan Maalouf
1 / 27

Head Coach: Mike Zimmer

OC: Gary Kubiak, DC's: Andre Patterson & Adam Zimmer, STC: Marwan Maalouf

Mike Roemer/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR: Justin Jefferson Backed up by: Bisi Johnson & Dan Chisena
2 / 27

WR: Justin Jefferson

Backed up by: Bisi Johnson & Dan Chisena

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LT: Riley Reiff Backed up by Rashod Hill
3 / 27

LT: Riley Reiff

Backed up by Rashod Hill

David Berding/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LG: Dakota Dozier Backed up by Ezra Cleveland
4 / 27

LG: Dakota Dozier

Backed up by Ezra Cleveland

David Dermer/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
C: Garrett Bradbury
5 / 27

C: Garrett Bradbury

David Berding/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RG: Dru Samia
6 / 27

RG: Dru Samia

John Froschauer/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RT: Brian O'Neill Backed up by Oli Udoh
7 / 27

RT: Brian O'Neill

Backed up by Oli Udoh

David Berding/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TE: Kyle Rudolph Backed up by Irv Smith Jr. & Tyler Conklin
8 / 27

TE: Kyle Rudolph

Backed up by Irv Smith Jr. & Tyler Conklin

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
WR: Adam Thielen Backed up by Tajaé Sharpe, Chad Beebe & K.J. Osborn
9 / 27

WR: Adam Thielen

Backed up by Tajaé Sharpe, Chad Beebe & K.J. Osborn

Ted S. Warren/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
QB: Kirk Cousins Backed up by Sean Mannion
10 / 27

QB: Kirk Cousins

Backed up by Sean Mannion

Matt Ludtke/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RB: Dalvin Cook Backed up by Alexander Mattison, Ameer Abdullah & Mike Boone
11 / 27

RB: Dalvin Cook

Backed up by Alexander Mattison, Ameer Abdullah & Mike Boone

Mike Roemer/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FB: C.J. Ham
12 / 27

FB: C.J. Ham

Jim Mone/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LE: Ifeadi Odenigbo Backed up by Jordan Brailford
13 / 27

LE: Ifeadi Odenigbo

Backed up by Jordan Brailford

David Berding/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
NT: Shamar Stephen Backed up by Armon Watts
14 / 27

NT: Shamar Stephen

Backed up by Armon Watts

Jim Mone/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
DT: Jaleel Johnson Backed up by James Lynch
15 / 27

DT: Jaleel Johnson

Backed up by James Lynch

Tony Avelar/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
RE: Jalyn Holmes Backed up by D.J. Wonnum
16 / 27

RE: Jalyn Holmes

Backed up by D.J. Wonnum

David Berding/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WLB: Todd Davis Backed up by Ryan Connelly & Troy Dye
17 / 27

WLB: Todd Davis

Backed up by Ryan Connelly & Troy Dye

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
MLB: Eric Kendricks Backed up by Hardy Nickerson
18 / 27

MLB: Eric Kendricks

Backed up by Hardy Nickerson

Zach Bolinger/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
SLB: Eric Wilson Backed up by Hardy Nickerson
19 / 27

SLB: Eric Wilson

Backed up by Hardy Nickerson

David Berding/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LCB: Harrison Hand Backed up by Mark Fields II
20 / 27

LCB: Harrison Hand

Backed up by Mark Fields II

Jim Mone/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
RCB: Holton Hill Backed up by Jeff Gladney, Kris Boyd & Chris Jones
21 / 27

RCB: Holton Hill

Backed up by Jeff Gladney, Kris Boyd & Chris Jones

David J. Phillip/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
SS: Harrison Smith Backed up by Josh Metellus
22 / 27

SS: Harrison Smith

Backed up by Josh Metellus

David Berding/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FS: Anthony Harris Backed up by Josh Metellus & Curtis Riley
23 / 27

FS: Anthony Harris

Backed up by Josh Metellus & Curtis Riley

Matt Patterson/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
P: Britton Colquitt
24 / 27

P: Britton Colquitt

Roger Steinman/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
K: Dan Bailey
25 / 27

K: Dan Bailey

Ted S. Warren/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LS: Austin Cutting
26 / 27

LS: Austin Cutting

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
KR/PR: K.J. Osborn Backed up by Ameer Abdullah, Chad Beebe & Mike Hughes
27 / 27

KR/PR: K.J. Osborn

Backed up by Ameer Abdullah, Chad Beebe & Mike Hughes

AJ Mast/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

The Vikings did not plan such a run-heavy attack against the Packers, Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer said in his Zoom interview with the Detroit media.

"The weather conditions had a little bit to do with it," Zimmer said. "As we began to get successful running the football, that added to it."

Cook is off to a strong start, with 652 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns despite missing a Week 7 loss to the Falcons because of a groin injury. He also has 14 catches for 127 yards and the TD against the Packers.

Beating the Packers was important to Cook on multiple levels – personal and team oriented.

"It was great." Cook told reporters in his postgame interview. "It was my first win at Lambeau. That (winning) was most important – getting my team back on track. Getting the team back where it needs to be at.

"Losing doesn't feel good. Getting a win today was most important for me. The stats were a plus. It comes with a great performance.

"Winning comes first."

Related Links

The Vikings are one of the NFL's most disappointing teams. They finished second in the NFC North last year with a 10-6 record, behind the first-place Packers (13-3) and made the playoffs as a wild card.

They won a first-round game over the Saints, a not insignificant accomplishment for what it meant about Cousins' ability to win in the postseason.

It was the third time they've made the postseason in Mike Zimmer's first six seasons as head coach. Previously, the Vikings won the North in 2017 and 2015.

They've lost some key players, both in the usual offseason personnel shuffle and since the start of the season.

Among other moves in the offseason, wide receiver Stefon Diggs was traded to the Bills. Defensive end Everson Griffen signed with the Cowboys as a free agent. Now he's a Lion.

Detroit Lions practice photos: Nov. 4

View photos from Detroit Lions practice on Wednesday Nov. 4, 2020.

Detroit Lions defensive end Everson Griffen (98) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on November 4, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
1 / 31

Detroit Lions defensive end Everson Griffen (98) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on November 4, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Everson Griffen (98) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on November 4, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
2 / 31

Detroit Lions defensive end Everson Griffen (98) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on November 4, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Frank Herron (75) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on November 4, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
3 / 31

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Frank Herron (75) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on November 4, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive tackle Albert Huggins during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on November 4, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
4 / 31

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Albert Huggins during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on November 4, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand (93) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on November 4, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
5 / 31

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand (93) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on November 4, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Everson Griffen (98) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on November 4, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
6 / 31

Detroit Lions defensive end Everson Griffen (98) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on November 4, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Penisini (91) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on November 4, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
7 / 31

Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Penisini (91) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on November 4, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Everson Griffen (98) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on November 4, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
8 / 31

Detroit Lions defensive end Everson Griffen (98) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on November 4, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Everson Griffen (98) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on November 4, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
9 / 31

Detroit Lions defensive end Everson Griffen (98) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on November 4, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Everson Griffen (98) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on November 4, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
10 / 31

Detroit Lions defensive end Everson Griffen (98) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on November 4, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on November 4, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
11 / 31

Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on November 4, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Penisini (91) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on November 4, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
12 / 31

Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Penisini (91) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on November 4, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) Detroit Lions defensive end Austin Bryant (94) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on November 4, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
13 / 31

Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) Detroit Lions defensive end Austin Bryant (94) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on November 4, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Everson Griffen (98) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on November 4, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
14 / 31

Detroit Lions defensive end Everson Griffen (98) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on November 4, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Jesse James (83) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on November 4, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
15 / 31

Detroit Lions tight end Jesse James (83) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on November 4, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on November 4, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
16 / 31

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on November 4, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Everson Griffen (98) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on November 4, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
17 / 31

Detroit Lions defensive end Everson Griffen (98) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on November 4, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on November 4, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
18 / 31

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on November 4, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Everson Griffen (98) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on November 4, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
19 / 31

Detroit Lions defensive end Everson Griffen (98) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on November 4, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (30) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on November 4, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
20 / 31

Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (30) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on November 4, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive tackle Kevin Strong (92) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on November 4, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
21 / 31

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Kevin Strong (92) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on November 4, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Justin Coleman (27) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on November 4, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
22 / 31

Detroit Lions cornerback Justin Coleman (27) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on November 4, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Chase Daniel (4) Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Hall (17) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on November 4, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
23 / 31

Detroit Lions quarterback Chase Daniel (4) Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Hall (17) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on November 4, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Everson Griffen (98) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on November 4, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
24 / 31

Detroit Lions defensive end Everson Griffen (98) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on November 4, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on November 4, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
25 / 31

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on November 4, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Matt Nelson (67) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on November 4, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
26 / 31

Detroit Lions tackle Matt Nelson (67) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on November 4, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Jonah Jackson (73) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on November 4, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
27 / 31

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Jonah Jackson (73) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on November 4, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on November 4, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
28 / 31

Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on November 4, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Chase Daniel (4) Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on November 4, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
29 / 31

Detroit Lions quarterback Chase Daniel (4) Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on November 4, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on November 4, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
30 / 31

Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on November 4, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Everson Griffen (98) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on November 4, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
31 / 31

Detroit Lions defensive end Everson Griffen (98) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on November 4, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

They've lost two key players on the defense since the start of the season.

Defensive end Danielle Hunter, who led the Vikings with 14.5 sacks in each of the last two seasons, did not play a snap his year because of a neck injury. He eventually underwent season-ending surgery.

Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, who was signed as a free agent, was traded to the Ravens after the sixth game. He already had posted five sacks for the Vikings.

The Vikings appear to be undertaking a roster overhaul. They had 15 draft picks this year and 12 in 2019. Through the first seven games of this season, 20 of them have played in at least one game.

The biggest turnover is on defense.

"The biggest thing is the number of young guys we're playing with," Zimmer said when asked about the biggest change since last year

"There were times when we had seven rookies out on the field at one time (on defense). We obviously lost some really good players. Hopefully, we'll get back to the way we've been playing defense for a long time.

"One game is kind of too early to turn the corner. We might have put a foot around it. I don't know if we turned it all the way."

Related Content

news

O'HARA: No. 20 a symbol of excellence in Lions' history

Among all the honors, accolades and recognitions that cornerback Lem Barney and running backs Billy Sims and Barry Sanders accumulated in their careers with the Detroit Lions, a bond that ties them together for eternity has a cherished place of its own.
news

O'HARA: What we learned from Week 8

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what we learned from the Detroit Lions' Week 8 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.
news

TIM AND MIKE: Week 8 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Lions' 41-21 loss to the Colts.
news

O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: How Sunday's game got away from Lions

This week's Monday Countdown looks at how Sunday's game got away from the Lions early and late.
news

O'HARA'S BURNING QUESTIONS: How turnovers & penalties hurt Lions

Mike O'Hara answers all of the burning questions following the Detroit Lions' 41-21 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.
news

O'HARA'S FINAL THOUGHTS: Stafford beats the clock to score points

Mike O'Hara shares his final thoughts heading into Sunday's Lions-Colts matchup.
news

O'HARA'S SCOUTING REPORT: Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts are hoping to get results similar to what the Detroit Lions got by using their bye week to undertake the ongoing self-scouting process to correct weaknesses.
news

O'HARA: What we learned from Week 7

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what we learned from the Detroit Lions' Week 7 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.
news

TIM AND MIKE: Week 7 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Lions' Week 7 victory over the Falcons.
news

O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: Sunday's game another example of Golladay's impact

Game by game, catch by catch, Kenny Golladay's strong hands are lifting him higher in whatever standards are used to rank the NFL's top receivers.
news

O'HARA'S BURNING QUESTIONS: What did game-winning drive mean for Lions?

Mike O'Hara answers all of the burning questions following the Detroit Lions' 23-22 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

Advertising