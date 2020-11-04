NOTEBOOK: Hockenson emerging as a key target in passing game

If last week is any indication, Hockenson could become an even bigger factor in the passing game if the Lions have to play any games without Pro Bowl wide receiver Kenny Golladay, who injured his hip last week and could miss some time.

"I think my routes, in particular, the last few weeks, just coming in and out of releases, getting some separation, especially this last week, just doing that kind of stuff," Hockenson said this week of something he's really seen growth in.

"I'm starting to feel a little more comfortable, getting routes and seeing the coverages and seeing defenses and being able to get open. I think it's what I've tried to improve on each week, and obviously, I need to pass protect better than I did last week. I guess that's a point of emphasis for the weeks to come."

NFL Next Gen Stats has Hockenson gaining 3.7 yards of separation per catch through seven games, which ranks in the top 10 in the NFL among all pass catchers. He averaged nearly a yard and a half less separation (2.3 yards) in 12 games last year.

Hockenson currently ranks seventh among tight ends in catches (29), seventh in receiving yards (321) and fifth in touchdowns (4).

Hockenson has been very consistent in his second season, and the Lions could look to put even more on his plate in the passing game in the coming weeks if they're short-handed at receiver.

"I think I prepared to do what I need to do to help this team," Hockenson said. "Whether it's being that guy (No. 1 option), I'm going to be that guy.