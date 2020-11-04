Week 9 opponent: What the Vikings are saying

2. The Vikings really liked Lions second-year tight end T.J. Hockenson when he was coming out of Iowa in 2019. They even interviewed him at the Combine, Zimmer said. Zimmer thinks the biggest improvement he's seen on tape from Hockenson this year is in his route running. The way Hockenson leans at the top of the route and has incorporated some wiggle to get separation are things that have stood out to Zimmer on tape.

"He does look much better," Zimmer said of Hockenson.

3. The Vikings have gotten after Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford in the past. I'm sure most fans remember that 10-sack performance back in 2018. But this is a different Vikings' pass rush without Everson Griffen (now a Lion) and Danielle Hunter (out for the year with an injury).