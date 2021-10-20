Week 7 opponent: What the Rams are saying

Oct 20, 2021 at 11:30 AM
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

What are the Los Angeles Rams players and coaches saying ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Lions in LA? Let's find out:

1. With quarterback Jared Goff heading back to Los Angeles this week to play his former team, Rams head coach Sean McVay expressed regret about how the trade that sent Goff and draft picks to Detroit for Matthew Stafford went down.

"Yes, I wish there was better, clearer communication," McVay told ESPN Monday. "To say that it was perfectly handled on my end, I wouldn't be totally accurate in that. I'll never claim to be perfect, but I will try to learn from some things that I can do better, and I think that was one of them without a doubt."

McVay said the trade came together much faster than anyone expected. He also said he expects Goff to be well received by the LA faithful after spending his first five seasons with the Rams and winning a lot of football games there.

Meet the Opponent: Los Angeles Rams

View photos of the starters for the Los Angeles Rams.

Head Coach Sean McVay Offensive Coordinator: Kevin O'Connell Defensive Coordinator: Raheem Morris Special Teams Coordinator: Joe DeCamillis
1 / 28

Head Coach Sean McVay

Offensive Coordinator: Kevin O'Connell

Defensive Coordinator: Raheem Morris

Special Teams Coordinator: Joe DeCamillis

Margaret Bowles
WR Cooper Kupp
2 / 28

WR Cooper Kupp

Johm McCoy/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TE Tyler Higbee Backed up by Brycen Hopkins and Jacob Harris
3 / 28

TE Tyler Higbee

Backed up by Brycen Hopkins and Jacob Harris

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LT Andrew Whitworth Backed up by Joe Noteboom and Tremayne Anchrum Jr.
4 / 28

LT Andrew Whitworth

Backed up by Joe Noteboom and Tremayne Anchrum Jr.

Kevin Terrell/Kevin Terrell
LG David Edwards
5 / 28

LG David Edwards

Aaron M. Sprecher/Aaron M. Sprecher, 2021
C Brian Allen Backed up by Coleman Shelton
6 / 28

C Brian Allen

Backed up by Coleman Shelton

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RG Austin Corbett Backed up by Bobby Evans
7 / 28

RG Austin Corbett

Backed up by Bobby Evans

Ryan Kang
RT Rob Havenstein Backed up by AJ Jackson
8 / 28

RT Rob Havenstein

Backed up by AJ Jackson

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR DeSean Jackson Backed up by Tutu Atwell
9 / 28

WR DeSean Jackson

Backed up by Tutu Atwell

John Munson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Van Jefferson
10 / 28

WR Van Jefferson

Alika Jenner/Alika Jenner
WR Robert Woods Backed up by Ben Skowronek
11 / 28

WR Robert Woods

Backed up by Ben Skowronek

Stephen Brashear/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
QB Matthew Stafford Backed up by John Wolford and Bryce Perkins
12 / 28

QB Matthew Stafford

Backed up by John Wolford and Bryce Perkins

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
HB Darrell Henderson Jr. Backed up by Xavier Jones
13 / 28

HB Darrell Henderson Jr.

Backed up by Xavier Jones

Kevin Terrell/Kevin Terrell
DE A'Shawn Robinson Backed up by Jonah Williams
14 / 28

DE A'Shawn Robinson

Backed up by Jonah Williams

Kevin Terrell/Kevin Terrell
NT Joseph-Day Backed up by Greg Gaines and Bobby Brown III
15 / 28

NT Joseph-Day

Backed up by Greg Gaines and Bobby Brown III

Ric Tapia/Ric Tapia, 2021
DT Aaron Donald Backed up by Michael Hoecht
16 / 28

DT Aaron Donald

Backed up by Michael Hoecht

Johm McCoy/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OLB Justin Hollins Backed up by Ogbonnia Okoronkwo and Terrell Lewis
17 / 28

OLB Justin Hollins

Backed up by Ogbonnia Okoronkwo and Terrell Lewis

Ryan Kang
OLB Leonard Floyd Backed up by Chris Garrett
18 / 28

OLB Leonard Floyd

Backed up by Chris Garrett

Margaret Bowles
ILB Troy Reeder Backed up by Travin Howard and Ernest Jones
19 / 28

ILB Troy Reeder

Backed up by Travin Howard and Ernest Jones

Margaret Bowles
ILB Kenny Young
20 / 28

ILB Kenny Young

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LCB Darious Williams Backed up by Robert Rochell
21 / 28

LCB Darious Williams

Backed up by Robert Rochell

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RCB Jalen Ramsey Backed up by David Long Jr.
22 / 28

RCB Jalen Ramsey

Backed up by David Long Jr.

Stephen Brashear/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
SS Jordan Fuller Backed up by Nick Scott and J.R. Reed
23 / 28

SS Jordan Fuller

Backed up by Nick Scott and J.R. Reed

Johm McCoy/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FS Taylor Rapp Backed up by Terrell Burgess and JuJu Hughes
24 / 28

FS Taylor Rapp

Backed up by Terrell Burgess and JuJu Hughes

Frank Franklin II/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
P/H Johnny Hekker
25 / 28

P/H Johnny Hekker

Zach Bolinger/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
K Matt Gay
26 / 28

K Matt Gay

Ben VanHouten/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LS Matthew Orzech
27 / 28

LS Matthew Orzech

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
PR Cooper Kupp
28 / 28

PR Cooper Kupp

Ben Liebenberg/2021 National Football League
2. As for Stafford, he said he's treating this week like any other game. He acknowledged the long history with Detroit after Sunday's win over the Giants, and said there were old teammates, friends and members of the Ford family he planned to say hi to before the game, but he said it's just another football game to him as soon as the ball is snapped.

3. Asked about Detroit's 0-6 record, McVay said Sunday's loss against Cincinnati got away from Detroit, but he said the record as a whole isn't reflective of the caliber of opponent the Lions are this week.

McVay said the Ravens are playing as well as anyone in the league right now and if not for a couple crazy plays at the end of that game, Detroit wins that contest. McVay said Minnesota is one of the better 3-3 teams he's seen, and he acknowledged Detroit was a play away from winning that game too.

4. Offensive lineman Rob Havenstein echoed his coach's sentiment on facing the winless Lions this week. He said there is no way the Rams will look past them.

"This is the NFL. They've damn near won every game they've been in," Haverstein said. "They've had some bad breaks. Even if we were playing a team that had gotten blown out the whole time, it's still never time to let your guard down. I know you can't look past anyone.

"You turn on the film and they play really hard and that's something we're going to have to contend with."

5. Havenstein was also very complimentary of Detroit's defensive front. He knows former teammate and current Lions defensive end Michael Brockers very well, as they battled in training camp and practice for six years. He said Brockers knows the Rams offensive linemen well too. Havenstein said Detroit's defensive front has great players who make plays, and he thinks they'll present a particularly tough challenge for the Rams o-line this week.

