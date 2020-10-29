O'HARA'S SCOUTING REPORT: Indianapolis Colts

The Colts are in position to make a playoff run. They made it as a wild card in Reich's first season as head coach with a 10-6 record in 2018 and dropped to 7-9 last year.

The Colts are second in the AFC South with a 4-2 record, one game behind the first-place Tennessee Titans (5-1).

The Colts, like all 32 teams in the NFL, didn't have to wait until the bye to realize they had a problem.

"With the technology today, the self-scouting we do, we really do it every week," Reich said. "We were able to dig down a little bit schematically – what do we need to do better? What do we need to do to complement it ... change it up?"