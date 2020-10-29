O'HARA'S SCOUTING REPORT: Indianapolis Colts

Oct 29, 2020 at 08:26 AM
/assets/images/imported/DET/photos/thumbnails/ohara-article.jpg
Mike OHara

Columnist

The Indianapolis Colts are hoping to get results similar to what the Detroit Lions got by using their bye week to undertake the ongoing self-scouting process to correct weaknesses.

The payoff for the Lions from their bye after Week 4 was strengthening the run defense. The improvement was obvious in road wins over the Jaguars and Falcons that improved their won-loss record to 3-3 going into Sunday's game against the Colts at Ford Field.

Head coach Frank Reich did not specify what the Colts focused on in the bye in his conference call with the Detroit media Wednesday, but it no doubt involved the offense to some degree.

The Colts have no serious issues on a defense that ranks second in the league overall in yards allowed per game (288), third against the run (88.3) and second against the pass (199.7).

The Colts have allowed just 115 points, third fewest in the league. The Colts' offense ranks 19th in yards per game (363.2).

Meet the Opponent: Indianapolis Colts

View photos of the starters for the Indianapolis Colts.

HC: Frank Reich OC: Nick Sirianni, DC: Matt Eberflus & STC: Bubba Ventrone
1 / 30

HC: Frank Reich

OC: Nick Sirianni, DC: Matt Eberflus & STC: Bubba Ventrone

AJ Mast/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
WR: T.Y. Hilton Backed up by Dezmon Patmon
2 / 30

WR: T.Y. Hilton

Backed up by Dezmon Patmon

Ron Schwane/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LT: Anthony Castonzo Backed up by Chaz Green
3 / 30

LT: Anthony Castonzo

Backed up by Chaz Green

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LG: Quenton Nelson
4 / 30

LG: Quenton Nelson

Zach Bolinger/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
C: Ryan Kelly Backed up by Danny Pinter
5 / 30

C: Ryan Kelly

Backed up by Danny Pinter

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
RG: Mark Glowinski
6 / 30

RG: Mark Glowinski

Jeff Roberson/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RT: Braden Smith Backed up by Le'Raven Clark
7 / 30

RT: Braden Smith

Backed up by Le'Raven Clark

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TE: Jack Doyle Backed up by Trey Burton
8 / 30

TE: Jack Doyle

Backed up by Trey Burton

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TE: Mo Alie-Cox Backed up by Trey Burton
9 / 30

TE: Mo Alie-Cox

Backed up by Trey Burton

AJ Mast/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR: Zach Pascal
10 / 30

WR: Zach Pascal

AJ Mast/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
WR: Daurice Fountain Backed up by Ashton Dulin
11 / 30

WR: Daurice Fountain

Backed up by Ashton Dulin

David Dermer/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
QB: Philip Rivers Backed up by Jacoby Brissett & Jacob Eason
12 / 30

QB: Philip Rivers

Backed up by Jacoby Brissett & Jacob Eason

Zach Bolinger/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RB: Jonathan Taylor Backed up by Nyheim Hines & Jordan Wilkins
13 / 30

RB: Jonathan Taylor

Backed up by Nyheim Hines & Jordan Wilkins

Zach Bolinger/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DE: Justin Houston Backed up by Ben Banogu & Ron'Dell Carter
14 / 30

DE: Justin Houston

Backed up by Ben Banogu & Ron'Dell Carter

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
DT: DeForest Buckner Backed up by Tyquan Lewis
15 / 30

DT: DeForest Buckner

Backed up by Tyquan Lewis

AJ Mast/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
NT: Grover Stewart Backed up by Taylor Stallworth
16 / 30

NT: Grover Stewart

Backed up by Taylor Stallworth

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
DE: Denico Autry Backed up by Al-Quadin Muhammad
17 / 30

DE: Denico Autry

Backed up by Al-Quadin Muhammad

Kirk Irwin/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WLB: Darius Leonard Backed up by Jordan Glasgow
18 / 30

WLB: Darius Leonard

Backed up by Jordan Glasgow

Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
MLB: Anthony Walker Backed up by Zaire Franklin
19 / 30

MLB: Anthony Walker

Backed up by Zaire Franklin

Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
SAM: Bobby Okereke Backed up by E.J. Speed
20 / 30

SAM: Bobby Okereke

Backed up by E.J. Speed

Zach Bolinger/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB: Rock Ya-Sin Backed up by T.J. Carrie
21 / 30

CB: Rock Ya-Sin

Backed up by T.J. Carrie

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
FS: Julian Blackmon Backed up by George Odum
22 / 30

FS: Julian Blackmon

Backed up by George Odum

Zach Bolinger/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
SS: Khari Willis Backed up by Tavon Wilson & Ibraheim Campbell
23 / 30

SS: Khari Willis

Backed up by Tavon Wilson & Ibraheim Campbell

Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
N: Kenny Moore II Backed up by Isaiah Rodgers
24 / 30

N: Kenny Moore II

Backed up by Isaiah Rodgers

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB: Xavier Rhodes Backed up by Tremon Smith
25 / 30

CB: Xavier Rhodes

Backed up by Tremon Smith

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
P/H: Rigoberto Sanchez
26 / 30

P/H: Rigoberto Sanchez

Nam Y. Huh/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
K: Rodrigo Blankenship
27 / 30

K: Rodrigo Blankenship

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LS: Luke Rhodes
28 / 30

LS: Luke Rhodes

AJ Mast/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
KR: Isaiah Rodgers Backed up by Ashton Dulin
29 / 30

KR: Isaiah Rodgers

Backed up by Ashton Dulin

David Richard/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
PR: Nyheim Hines Backed up by Isaiah Rodgers
30 / 30

PR: Nyheim Hines

Backed up by Isaiah Rodgers

Ron Schwane/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

The Colts are in position to make a playoff run. They made it as a wild card in Reich's first season as head coach with a 10-6 record in 2018 and dropped to 7-9 last year.

The Colts are second in the AFC South with a 4-2 record, one game behind the first-place Tennessee Titans (5-1).

The Colts, like all 32 teams in the NFL, didn't have to wait until the bye to realize they had a problem.

"With the technology today, the self-scouting we do, we really do it every week," Reich said. "We were able to dig down a little bit schematically – what do we need to do better? What do we need to do to complement it ... change it up?"

The Colts have not gotten the results they might have expected when they signed veteran quarterback Philip Rivers. He has seven TD passes against six interceptions.

Related Links

Rookie running back Jonathan Taylor, a second-round pick out of Wisconsin, ranks 17th in the league with 367 yards rushing.

Wide receiver being a position that needs upgrading is evident in the fact that veteran T.Y. Hilton leads the team's receivers with just 20 catches for 247 yards. He does not have a touchdown. Running back Nyheim Hines leads the team in catches with 23.

Rivers became available when the Chargers decided they were not going to bring him back this year after 16 seasons with the Chargers.

Reich had a connection with Rivers from the three seasons he spent with the Chargers as an assistant coach. He coached quarterbacks in 2013 and was offensive coordinator in 2014-15.

"The offense here is similar to what we ran in San Diego," Reich said.

The Lions will face a familiar foe in cornerback Xavier Rhodes, who spent seven seasons with the Vikings after being drafted in the first round in 2013. Rhodes leads the Colts with two interceptions. He has returned one for a touchdown.

Up front, the Colts are getting major production from defensive ends Justin Houston and DeForest Buckner.

Buckner has 2.5 sacks and 13 quarterback hits. Houston has a team-high 3.5 sacks and six hits.

The Lions' offense faces a stiff challenge because of the overall strength and consistency of the Colts' defense.

"You can see all the yards are hard-earned on tape," said Lions offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell. "As you watch, you don't see guys running free. You don't see busts in the coverage.

"You see players in the gaps they're supposed to be in. You see the coverage where the guys are supposed to be."

Related Content

news

O'HARA: What we learned from Week 7

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what we learned from the Detroit Lions' Week 7 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.
news

TIM AND MIKE: Week 7 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Lions' Week 7 victory over the Falcons.
news

O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: Sunday's game another example of Golladay's impact

Game by game, catch by catch, Kenny Golladay's strong hands are lifting him higher in whatever standards are used to rank the NFL's top receivers.
news

O'HARA'S BURNING QUESTIONS: What did game-winning drive mean for Lions?

Mike O'Hara answers all of the burning questions following the Detroit Lions' 23-22 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.
news

O'HARA'S FINAL THOUGHTS: Peterson & Swift leading Lions' run game

Mike O'Hara shares his final thoughts heading into Sunday's Lions-Falcons matchup.
news

O'HARA: What we learned from Week 6

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what we learned from the Detroit Lions' Week 6 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
news

TIM AND MIKE: Week 6 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Lions' Week 6 victory over the Jaguars.
news

O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: Defense shows improvement in win over Jaguars

Defensive end Trey Flowers had 20-20 vision – or better – on what the Detroit Lions' defense needed to do to improve.
news

O'HARA'S BURNING QUESTIONS: What's the takeaway from Lions' win over Jaguars?

Mike O'Hara answers all of the burning questions following the Detroit Lions' 34-16 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
news

O'HARA'S FINAL THOUGHTS: Defense looks to get more turnovers

Mike O'Hara shares his final thoughts heading into Sunday's Lions-Jaguars matchup.
news

O'HARA'S SCOUTING REPORT: Jacksonville Jaguars

Despite a 1-4 start, the Jacksonville Jaguars have assembled enough young talent in recent drafts to give optimism that better days are ahead.

Advertising