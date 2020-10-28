Week 8 opponent: What the Colts are saying

Every week during the regular season we get an opportunity to talk with the opposing head coach via conference call. This week it was Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich. I also scanned the Indianapolis media websites and the Colts website to see what else the Colts players and coaches are saying about this week's matchup with the Lions.

Here's what he had to say:

1. Reich has the utmost respect for Lions Pro Bowl wide receiver Kenny Golladay. Being a former quarterback, Reich said there's nothing better than looking outside at a receiver and feeling like he's always going to be open. Reich said that's what Matthew Stafford has to feel with Golladay out there.

"Great ability to understand leverage, to be physical, excellent range and contested catches where you have confidence throwing him the ball in tight coverage," Reich said of Golladay. "I think he's a premier playmaker in that regard."

2. Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni was asked about Detroit's defense this week. He said the two things that have jumped out to him are how they hit and tackle, and how well coached they are on the fundamentals. Sirianni said his guys on offense this week will have to be really good with their fundamentals to match that.

3. The Colts rank 28th in rushing yards per game (98.0) and 32nd in average yards per rush (3.6), but Colts tight end Jack Doyle said that after going through the self-evaluation over the bye, they think their run game is close to breaking through.

"You just have to keep running the ball sometimes and that's the answer, honestly," Doyle told colts.com. "It's going to pop. You're going to get those big ones."

He said the big focus for them during the bye was trying to limit the negative runs they've had.

4. Speaking of the Indianapolis run game, the Colts were expected to have a similar dynamic as Detroit to their backfield this season with the veteran Marlon Mack mentoring rookie Jonathan Taylor -- just like Detroit has in veteran Adrian Peterson taking rookie D’Andre Swift under his wing.

That's turned into a nice duo in Detroit, but in Indy, things didn't turn out the way they hoped. Mack was injured and lost early on this season, and that's put the pressure on Taylor to mostly carry the load as a rookie. Reich said Taylor has shown the physical and mental makeup to do it, and called him one of the most mature rookies he's ever been around.

Meet the Opponent: Indianapolis Colts

View photos of the starters for the Indianapolis Colts.

HC: Frank Reich OC: Nick Sirianni, DC: Matt Eberflus & STC: Bubba Ventrone
1 / 30

HC: Frank Reich

OC: Nick Sirianni, DC: Matt Eberflus & STC: Bubba Ventrone

AJ Mast/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
WR: T.Y. Hilton Backed up by Dezmon Patmon
2 / 30

WR: T.Y. Hilton

Backed up by Dezmon Patmon

Ron Schwane/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LT: Anthony Castonzo Backed up by Chaz Green
3 / 30

LT: Anthony Castonzo

Backed up by Chaz Green

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LG: Quenton Nelson
4 / 30

LG: Quenton Nelson

Zach Bolinger/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
C: Ryan Kelly Backed up by Danny Pinter
5 / 30

C: Ryan Kelly

Backed up by Danny Pinter

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
RG: Mark Glowinski
6 / 30

RG: Mark Glowinski

Jeff Roberson/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RT: Braden Smith Backed up by Le'Raven Clark
7 / 30

RT: Braden Smith

Backed up by Le'Raven Clark

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TE: Jack Doyle Backed up by Trey Burton
8 / 30

TE: Jack Doyle

Backed up by Trey Burton

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TE: Mo Alie-Cox Backed up by Trey Burton
9 / 30

TE: Mo Alie-Cox

Backed up by Trey Burton

AJ Mast/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR: Zach Pascal
10 / 30

WR: Zach Pascal

AJ Mast/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
WR: Daurice Fountain Backed up by Ashton Dulin
11 / 30

WR: Daurice Fountain

Backed up by Ashton Dulin

David Dermer/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
QB: Philip Rivers Backed up by Jacoby Brissett & Jacob Eason
12 / 30

QB: Philip Rivers

Backed up by Jacoby Brissett & Jacob Eason

Zach Bolinger/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RB: Jonathan Taylor Backed up by Nyheim Hines & Jordan Wilkins
13 / 30

RB: Jonathan Taylor

Backed up by Nyheim Hines & Jordan Wilkins

Zach Bolinger/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DE: Justin Houston Backed up by Ben Banogu & Ron'Dell Carter
14 / 30

DE: Justin Houston

Backed up by Ben Banogu & Ron'Dell Carter

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
DT: DeForest Buckner Backed up by Tyquan Lewis
15 / 30

DT: DeForest Buckner

Backed up by Tyquan Lewis

AJ Mast/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
NT: Grover Stewart Backed up by Taylor Stallworth
16 / 30

NT: Grover Stewart

Backed up by Taylor Stallworth

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
DE: Denico Autry Backed up by Al-Quadin Muhammad
17 / 30

DE: Denico Autry

Backed up by Al-Quadin Muhammad

Kirk Irwin/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WLB: Darius Leonard Backed up by Jordan Glasgow
18 / 30

WLB: Darius Leonard

Backed up by Jordan Glasgow

Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
MLB: Anthony Walker Backed up by Zaire Franklin
19 / 30

MLB: Anthony Walker

Backed up by Zaire Franklin

Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
SAM: Bobby Okereke Backed up by E.J. Speed
20 / 30

SAM: Bobby Okereke

Backed up by E.J. Speed

Zach Bolinger/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB: Rock Ya-Sin Backed up by T.J. Carrie
21 / 30

CB: Rock Ya-Sin

Backed up by T.J. Carrie

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
FS: Julian Blackmon Backed up by George Odum
22 / 30

FS: Julian Blackmon

Backed up by George Odum

Zach Bolinger/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
SS: Khari Willis Backed up by Tavon Wilson & Ibraheim Campbell
23 / 30

SS: Khari Willis

Backed up by Tavon Wilson & Ibraheim Campbell

Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
N: Kenny Moore II Backed up by Isaiah Rodgers
24 / 30

N: Kenny Moore II

Backed up by Isaiah Rodgers

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB: Xavier Rhodes Backed up by Tremon Smith
25 / 30

CB: Xavier Rhodes

Backed up by Tremon Smith

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
P/H: Rigoberto Sanchez
26 / 30

P/H: Rigoberto Sanchez

Nam Y. Huh/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
K: Rodrigo Blankenship
27 / 30

K: Rodrigo Blankenship

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LS: Luke Rhodes
28 / 30

LS: Luke Rhodes

AJ Mast/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
KR: Isaiah Rodgers Backed up by Ashton Dulin
29 / 30

KR: Isaiah Rodgers

Backed up by Ashton Dulin

David Richard/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
PR: Nyheim Hines Backed up by Isaiah Rodgers
30 / 30

PR: Nyheim Hines

Backed up by Isaiah Rodgers

Ron Schwane/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

5. The Colts are coming out of their bye week, and Reich said the extra week off allowed them to dig deeper into their self-evaluation after six weeks of football, and also dive into some schematics. The Lions tweaked some personnel and schemes coming out of the bye for the better a few weeks ago. Detroit can probably expect to see some things this week they haven't seen on tape from the Colts. The Lions will have to be good with in-game adjustments. That's always the big worry facing a team coming out of their bye.

6. Reich said the difference in Detroit's defense of late is easy to spot. He said they're stopping the run, which is making teams one dimensional. Reich said Detroit's also been doing a good job mixing coverages the last couple weeks.

