NOTEBOOK: Lions taking care of the football so far this season

OKUDAH DEVELOPMENT

Night and day.

That's how rookie cornerback Jeff Okudah has described his development both on and off the field from his first start Week 2 in Green Bay, to where he is now coming off his fifth game played and fourth start last week in Atlanta.

"Still have a lot of ways to go, but I've learned a lot about the nuances of the position, the little details," Okudah said Wednesday. "I've really relied on the other DB's in the room, the veterans on the team."

Okudah said he's learned a lot on the fly early this season having to play the likes of Davante Adams, DeAndre Hopkins and Julio Jones already. That's a trio most would consider in the top five in the league at the receiver position.

"I'd say it's been really beneficial just to get those top-tier receivers under my belt," Okudah said. "It's a league full of great receivers, but at the top there aren't too many guys like those.

"Just to be able to get those guys in the first five, six weeks of the season, I think that's been big. I've seen some of the best of the best so far."

The No. 3 overall pick has held his own for the most part, too. Opposing passers are completing about 68 percent of their passes throwing Okudah's way with an 89.0 passer rating. Not bad for a rookie going against that kind of talent on the outside.