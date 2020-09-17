O'HARA'S SCOUTING REPORT: Green Bay Packers

Sep 17, 2020 at 07:26 AM
/assets/images/imported/DET/photos/thumbnails/ohara-article.jpg
Mike OHara

Columnist

The old sheriff is still patrolling the NFC North, and he seems as determined – and able – as ever to maintain the division's order.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers came out firing on opening day. His flawless performance in the Green Bay Packers' 43-34 road win over the division rival Minnesota Vikings sent clear messages about Rodgers and the team he has led since becoming the starter in 2008.

For Rodgers, there was no hangover effect from a controversial offseason, sparked by the Packers' surprising decision to draft quarterback Jordan Love of Utah State in the first round.

Rodgers had what teammate and top receiver Davante Adams said was "laser focus" for the game. Rodgers completed 32 of 44 passes for 364 yards and four touchdowns. He did not have an interception.

And for the Packers as a team, winning the opener on the road against a division rival was a statement that they remain the team to beat in the NFC North after finishing first in 2019 with a 13-3 won-loss record.

Meet the Opponent: Green Bay Packers

View photos of the starters for the Green Bay Packers.

Head Coach: Matt LaFleur OC: Nathaniel Hackett, DC: Mike Pettine, STC: Shawn Mennenga
1 / 27

Head Coach: Matt LaFleur

OC: Nathaniel Hackett, DC: Mike Pettine, STC: Shawn Mennenga

Gregory Trott/AP
WR: Davante Adams Backed up by Equanimeous St. Brown
2 / 27

WR: Davante Adams

Backed up by Equanimeous St. Brown

Jim Mone/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LT: David Bakhtiari Backed up by Yosh Nijman
3 / 27

LT: David Bakhtiari

Backed up by Yosh Nijman

Ryan Kang/AP
LG: Elgton Jenkins Backed up by Jon Runyan
4 / 27

LG: Elgton Jenkins

Backed up by Jon Runyan

Ric Tapia/AP2020
C: Cory Linsley Backed up by Lucas Patrick
5 / 27

C: Cory Linsley

Backed up by Lucas Patrick

Mike Roemer/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RG: Lane Taylor Backed up by Lucas Patrick
6 / 27

RG: Lane Taylor

Backed up by Lucas Patrick

David Stluka/2019 David Stluka
RT: Billy Turner (77) Backed up by Rick Wagner
7 / 27

RT: Billy Turner (77)

Backed up by Rick Wagner

Todd Rosenberg/AP
TE Marcedes Lewis Backed up by Robert Tonyan, Jace Sternberger and Josiah Deguara
8 / 27

TE Marcedes Lewis

Backed up by Robert Tonyan, Jace Sternberger and Josiah Deguara

Ric Tapia/AP2020
WR: Allen Lazard Backed up by Malik Taylor
9 / 27

WR: Allen Lazard

Backed up by Malik Taylor

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
WR: Marquez Valdes-Scantling Backed up by Equanimeous St. Brown
10 / 27

WR: Marquez Valdes-Scantling

Backed up by Equanimeous St. Brown

Jim Mone/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
QB: Aaron Rodgers Backed up by Tim Boyle and Jordan Love
11 / 27

QB: Aaron Rodgers

Backed up by Tim Boyle and Jordan Love

Jim Mone/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
RB: Aaron Jones Backed up by Jamaal Williams, Tyler Ervin and AJ Dillon
12 / 27

RB: Aaron Jones

Backed up by Jamaal Williams, Tyler Ervin and AJ Dillon

Jim Mone/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
DE Dean Lowry Backed up by Montravius Adams
13 / 27

DE Dean Lowry

Backed up by Montravius Adams

Peter Read Miller/AP
NT Kenny Clark Backed up by Montravius Adams
14 / 27

NT Kenny Clark

Backed up by Montravius Adams

Ric Tapia/AP2020
DE: Tyler Lancaster Backed up by Kingsley Keke
15 / 27

DE: Tyler Lancaster

Backed up by Kingsley Keke

Perry Knotts/AP
OLB: Preston Smith Backed up by Randy Ramsey and Jonathan Garvin
16 / 27

OLB: Preston Smith

Backed up by Randy Ramsey and Jonathan Garvin

Ric Tapia/AP2020
ILB: Christian Kirksey Backed up by Ty Summers
17 / 27

ILB: Christian Kirksey

Backed up by Ty Summers

Jim Mone/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
OLB: Za'Darius Smith Backed up by Rashan Gary
18 / 27

OLB: Za'Darius Smith

Backed up by Rashan Gary

Jim Mone/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
ILB: Oren Burks Backed up by Ty Summers
19 / 27

ILB: Oren Burks

Backed up by Ty Summers

David Berding/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB: Jaire Alexander Backed up by Chandon Sullivan and Ka'dar Hollman
20 / 27

CB: Jaire Alexander

Backed up by Chandon Sullivan and Ka'dar Hollman

Jim Mone/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
CB Kevin King Backed up by Josh Jackson and Parry Nickerson
21 / 27

CB Kevin King

Backed up by Josh Jackson and Parry Nickerson

Jim Mone/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
S: Adrian Amos Backed up by Will Redmond and Vernon Scott
22 / 27

S: Adrian Amos

Backed up by Will Redmond and Vernon Scott

Morry Gash/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S: Darnell Savage Backed up by Raven Greene
23 / 27

S: Darnell Savage

Backed up by Raven Greene

Jim Mone/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
K: Mason Crosby
24 / 27

K: Mason Crosby

Jim Mone/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
P/H: JK Scott
25 / 27

P/H: JK Scott

Tom Hauck/AP
PR/KR: Tyler Ervin Backed up by Josh Jackson and Chandon Sullivan
26 / 27

PR/KR: Tyler Ervin

Backed up by Josh Jackson and Chandon Sullivan

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LS: Hunter Bradley
27 / 27

LS: Hunter Bradley

Perry Knotts/AP

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Next up for the Packers is Sunday's home game against the Detroit Lions, who are coming off a crushing 27-23 loss at home to the Chicago Bears.

Defending Rodgers is never easy, and the injuries the Lions have sustained at cornerback make it more difficult.

"We've got a good fight on our hands this week," said Lions defensive coordinator Cory Undlin.

"It's all hands on deck this week. I talk about the wideouts, and I think the wideouts are a direct reflection of the quarterback. We've got to bring it. We've got to be at our best, and if we're not, it will be a long day."

Defending Rodgers is not the only challenge facing the Lions.

Adams' status as Rodgers' top receiver, the run game, and the pass rush the Packers generated last season are issues for the Lions, as follows:

Related Links

Rodgers: Despite the Packers' 13-3 record and his personal performance last year, there were signs that Rodgers was slipping in his status as an elite quarterback.

Adams told reporters after Sunday's win that he could tell during the practice week that Rodgers was primed for a big game.

"I saw that laser focus come the beginning of the week," said Adams. "He's always focused. There's a certain type of look in his eyes he has. He definitely had that."

Whatever Rodgers' mood was during the week, it changed on game day as part of his role as the team leader, Rodgers said in his postgame interview.

"I think he probably saw some fires this week in practice," Rodgers said of Adams. "I wanted to bring the energy and let the guys know this is an amp up – amp-up time. Things are going to be moving faster.

"It's not training camp anymore. This is the real deal. Even without fans, it counts. Every game matters. Part of my role as a leader is to bring that energy and bring that focus.

"As focused as I was during the week, game day is all about calm and getting in that flow state. I was there from the beginning."

Offense/Davante Adams: He had 14 catches against the Vikings, one short of the franchise record held by Hall of Famer Don Hutson, for 156 yards and two TDs.

The Packers rushed for 158 yards, led by Aaron Jones' 66 on 16 carries. The offensive line allowed only one sack and two hits on Rodgers, and his passing lanes were so clean that the Vikings had just two passes defended.

Defense: The Vikings had the ball for only 18:44, leaving little time for the Packers to pile up big stats.

Second-year cornerback Jaire Alexander had a big game with five tackles, a sack and an interception.

The linebacker tandem of Za'Darius Smith and Preston Smith, acquired last year in free agency, got on the board with one sack by Za'Darius.

There's more to come from them. Za'Darius had 13.5 sacks in 2019, and Preston contributed 12.

2019 rewind: The Packers won both games – 23-22 at Lambeau Field in Week 6, and 23-20 in the final game of the season at Ford Field.

Both games were won on field goals on the final play of the game.

Related Content

Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson (28) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
news

O'HARA: What we learned from Week 1

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what we learned from the Detroit Lions' Week 1 loss to the Chicago Bears.
Detroit Lions safety Duron Harmon (26) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
news

TIM AND MIKE: Week 1 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Lions' 27-23 loss to the Bears.
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 9, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
news

O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: Lions looking ahead after loss to Bears

This week's Monday Countdown looks at the challenge the Lions face – including the immediate schedule – if they are to be contenders in the NFC North, which they expect to be the case.
Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
news

O'HARA'S BURNING QUESTIONS: What led to Lions' loss in season opener?

Mike O'Hara answers all of the burning questions following the Detroit Lions' 27-23 loss to the Chicago Bears.
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 9, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
news

O'HARA'S FINAL THOUGHTS: Stafford ready to produce

Mike O'Hara shares his final thoughts heading into Sunday's Lions-Bears matchup.
Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) drops back to pass during NFL football training camp at Halas Hall on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in Lake Forest, Ill. (Dylan Buell/Pool photo via AP)
news

O'HARA'S SCOUTING REPORT: Chicago Bears

Mitchell Trubisky sounded like winning the job as the Chicago Bears' starting quarterback was more a team victory than a personal accomplishment.
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia during training camp practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on September 2, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
news

O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: 2020 season preview

Mike O'Hara previews the Detroit Lions' 2020 season.
Quarterback David Blough
news

O'HARA: Blough benefitting from spending a full offseason with Lions

Getting down to basics with offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell and QBs coach Sean Ryan this offseason was invaluable for second-year quarterback David Blough.
Quarterback Matthew Stafford
news

Stafford talks UGA donation, preparing for regular season

Quarterback Matthew Stafford talked to reporters Friday about his $1.5 million pledge to the University of Georgia and how he's preparing for the start of the regular season.
Detroit Lions defensive end William Gay (79) in action during the Lions 41-20 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on September 7, 1980 at Anaheim Stadium in Anaheim, California. (AP Photo/NFL Photos)
news

Where are they now: William Gay

Mike O'Hara catches up with Lions Legend William Gay.
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia walks off the field following his first regular season win as a NFL head coach following a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
news

O'HARA: Top 10 Lions games from the past 10 years

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what he thinks are the top 10 Detroit Lions games from the past 10 years.

Advertising