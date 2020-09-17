O'HARA'S SCOUTING REPORT: Green Bay Packers

Rodgers: Despite the Packers' 13-3 record and his personal performance last year, there were signs that Rodgers was slipping in his status as an elite quarterback.

Adams told reporters after Sunday's win that he could tell during the practice week that Rodgers was primed for a big game.

"I saw that laser focus come the beginning of the week," said Adams. "He's always focused. There's a certain type of look in his eyes he has. He definitely had that."

Whatever Rodgers' mood was during the week, it changed on game day as part of his role as the team leader, Rodgers said in his postgame interview.

"I think he probably saw some fires this week in practice," Rodgers said of Adams. "I wanted to bring the energy and let the guys know this is an amp up – amp-up time. Things are going to be moving faster.

"It's not training camp anymore. This is the real deal. Even without fans, it counts. Every game matters. Part of my role as a leader is to bring that energy and bring that focus.