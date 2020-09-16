NOTEBOOK: Okudah a full participant in practice

HITTING THE ROAD

The Lions will hit the road for the first time in 2020 as they head to Green Bay Saturday to play the Packers on Sunday. With that brings new challenges as the league tries to implement COVID-19 policies to keep players, coaches and staff safe.

"All of it's just kind of new," head coach Matt Patricia said of the travel. "I think part of it, for us, is good. The guys are used to adapting to all of it, but there is still kind of that, 'First time on the road, let's get it over with,' and then it will be much more comfortable the next time we have to go on the road."

Planes, busses and adhering to hotel protocols and social distancing, while still finding enough space to meet and get prepared for the upcoming game are all things director of team operations Gina Newell and her staff have been working through.