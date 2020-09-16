NOTEBOOK: Okudah a full participant in practice

Sep 16, 2020 at 04:31 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

The situation at cornerback for the Detroit Lions is looking a little better Wednesday than it did Monday.

The Lions lost starting nickel cornerback Justin Coleman to injured reserve this week after he injured a hamstring in the second quarter of Detroit's 27-23 loss to the Bears last week. The team was also without starting outside cornerback Desmond Trufant for the fourth quarter, after he injured a hamstring late in the third quarter. Detroit was already without rookie cornerback Jeff Okudah, who was inactive due to a hamstring injury.

The news was better for the Lions Wednesday, as Okudah was a full participant in practice. That's obviously a good sign early in the week that the No. 3 overall pick might be able to make his NFL debut in Green Bay Week 2.

Trufant didn't practice Wednesday, but the fact that he didn't head to IR this week means the team doesn't initially think it's a serious injury. He could still potentially play Sunday in Green Bay, depending how his rehab goes this week. Backup cornerback Darryl Roberts also sat out practice Wednesday due to a calf injury.

The Lions have a tough task ahead of them Sunday against Aaron Rodgers and Co. The Packers racked up 522 total yards in their 43-34 victory over the Vikings in Minnesota. That's No. 1 in the NFL after the first week of football, and their 364 net passing yards were the second most in Week 1. Rodgers threw four touchdown passes and had a 127.5 passer rating.

The Lions protected cornerback Dee Virgin on their practice squad this week and he's available to be called up to the active roster, if needed.

The team also signed cornerback Chris Jones off the Arizona practice squad on Wednesday. Jones originally entered the NFL with the Lions in 2018 as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Nebraska, spending training camp with the team, so there's some familiarity there with Detroit's defense.

One of the big storylines this week in Detroit will be what their situation at cornerback looks like as we get closer to Sunday.

PRACTICE SQUAD PROTECTION

The Lions selected quarterback David Blough, tight end Isaac Nauta, Virgin and running back Kerrith Whyte as their four protected players from the practice squad this week, meaning no team can sign them off Detroit's practice squad.

The big one here is obviously Virgin, who could get a call up to the active roster this week with the Lions putting Coleman on IR Tuesday, and Trufant, Okudah and Roberts dealing with injuries.

Meet the Opponent: Green Bay Packers

View photos of the starters for the Green Bay Packers.

Head Coach: Matt LaFleur OC: Nathaniel Hackett, DC: Mike Pettine, STC: Shawn Mennenga
1 / 27

Head Coach: Matt LaFleur

OC: Nathaniel Hackett, DC: Mike Pettine, STC: Shawn Mennenga

Gregory Trott/AP
WR: Davante Adams Backed up by Equanimeous St. Brown
2 / 27

WR: Davante Adams

Backed up by Equanimeous St. Brown

Jim Mone/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LT: David Bakhtiari Backed up by Yosh Nijman
3 / 27

LT: David Bakhtiari

Backed up by Yosh Nijman

Ryan Kang/AP
LG: Elgton Jenkins Backed up by Jon Runyan
4 / 27

LG: Elgton Jenkins

Backed up by Jon Runyan

Ric Tapia/AP2020
C: Cory Linsley Backed up by Lucas Patrick
5 / 27

C: Cory Linsley

Backed up by Lucas Patrick

Mike Roemer/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RG: Lane Taylor Backed up by Lucas Patrick
6 / 27

RG: Lane Taylor

Backed up by Lucas Patrick

David Stluka/2019 David Stluka
RT: Billy Turner (77) Backed up by Rick Wagner
7 / 27

RT: Billy Turner (77)

Backed up by Rick Wagner

Todd Rosenberg/AP
TE Marcedes Lewis Backed up by Robert Tonyan, Jace Sternberger and Josiah Deguara
8 / 27

TE Marcedes Lewis

Backed up by Robert Tonyan, Jace Sternberger and Josiah Deguara

Ric Tapia/AP2020
WR: Allen Lazard Backed up by Malik Taylor
9 / 27

WR: Allen Lazard

Backed up by Malik Taylor

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
WR: Marquez Valdes-Scantling Backed up by Equanimeous St. Brown
10 / 27

WR: Marquez Valdes-Scantling

Backed up by Equanimeous St. Brown

Jim Mone/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
QB: Aaron Rodgers Backed up by Tim Boyle and Jordan Love
11 / 27

QB: Aaron Rodgers

Backed up by Tim Boyle and Jordan Love

Jim Mone/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
RB: Aaron Jones Backed up by Jamaal Williams, Tyler Ervin and AJ Dillon
12 / 27

RB: Aaron Jones

Backed up by Jamaal Williams, Tyler Ervin and AJ Dillon

Jim Mone/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
DE Dean Lowry Backed up by Montravius Adams
13 / 27

DE Dean Lowry

Backed up by Montravius Adams

Peter Read Miller/AP
NT Kenny Clark Backed up by Montravius Adams
14 / 27

NT Kenny Clark

Backed up by Montravius Adams

Ric Tapia/AP2020
DE: Tyler Lancaster Backed up by Kingsley Keke
15 / 27

DE: Tyler Lancaster

Backed up by Kingsley Keke

Perry Knotts/AP
OLB: Preston Smith Backed up by Randy Ramsey and Jonathan Garvin
16 / 27

OLB: Preston Smith

Backed up by Randy Ramsey and Jonathan Garvin

Ric Tapia/AP2020
ILB: Christian Kirksey Backed up by Ty Summers
17 / 27

ILB: Christian Kirksey

Backed up by Ty Summers

Jim Mone/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
OLB: Za'Darius Smith Backed up by Rashan Gary
18 / 27

OLB: Za'Darius Smith

Backed up by Rashan Gary

Jim Mone/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
ILB: Oren Burks Backed up by Ty Summers
19 / 27

ILB: Oren Burks

Backed up by Ty Summers

David Berding/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB: Jaire Alexander Backed up by Chandon Sullivan and Ka'dar Hollman
20 / 27

CB: Jaire Alexander

Backed up by Chandon Sullivan and Ka'dar Hollman

Jim Mone/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
CB Kevin King Backed up by Josh Jackson and Parry Nickerson
21 / 27

CB Kevin King

Backed up by Josh Jackson and Parry Nickerson

Jim Mone/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
S: Adrian Amos Backed up by Will Redmond and Vernon Scott
22 / 27

S: Adrian Amos

Backed up by Will Redmond and Vernon Scott

Morry Gash/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S: Darnell Savage Backed up by Raven Greene
23 / 27

S: Darnell Savage

Backed up by Raven Greene

Jim Mone/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
K: Mason Crosby
24 / 27

K: Mason Crosby

Jim Mone/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
P/H: JK Scott
25 / 27

P/H: JK Scott

Tom Hauck/AP
PR/KR: Tyler Ervin Backed up by Josh Jackson and Chandon Sullivan
26 / 27

PR/KR: Tyler Ervin

Backed up by Josh Jackson and Chandon Sullivan

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LS: Hunter Bradley
27 / 27

LS: Hunter Bradley

Perry Knotts/AP

HITTING THE ROAD

The Lions will hit the road for the first time in 2020 as they head to Green Bay Saturday to play the Packers on Sunday. With that brings new challenges as the league tries to implement COVID-19 policies to keep players, coaches and staff safe.

"All of it's just kind of new," head coach Matt Patricia said of the travel. "I think part of it, for us, is good. The guys are used to adapting to all of it, but there is still kind of that, 'First time on the road, let's get it over with,' and then it will be much more comfortable the next time we have to go on the road."

Planes, busses and adhering to hotel protocols and social distancing, while still finding enough space to meet and get prepared for the upcoming game are all things director of team operations Gina Newell and her staff have been working through.

"I mean our operations department; I mean they are just phenomenal," Patricia said. "Gina does a great job of coordinating and just giving us information and making sure that we have a bunch of different choices to keep everything moving in a way that will help the team prepare."

