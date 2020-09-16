Week 2 opponent: What the Packers are saying

Sep 16, 2020 at 02:06 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Every week during the regular season we get an opportunity to talk with the opposing head coach via Zoom. This week it was Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur. I also scanned the Green Bay media websites and the Packers website to see what else Green Bay players and coaches are saying about this week's matchup with the Lions.

Here's what they had to say:

1. The folks in Green Bay aren't necessarily looking forward to seeing Lions running back Adrian Peterson this week after he rushed for 93 yards and had 114 total scrimmage yards in his Lions debut last week. Mike Spofford of packers.com had some good numbers on Peterson this week. This will be the 20th time the Packers have faced Peterson, and he's just 25 yards shy of 2,000 for his career against the Packers. He's averaged 5.1 yards per carry over his 19 previous matchups with the Packers.

Meet the Opponent: Green Bay Packers

View photos of the starters for the Green Bay Packers.

Head Coach: Matt LaFleur OC: Nathaniel Hackett, DC: Mike Pettine, STC: Shawn Mennenga
1 / 27

Head Coach: Matt LaFleur

OC: Nathaniel Hackett, DC: Mike Pettine, STC: Shawn Mennenga

Gregory Trott/AP
WR: Davante Adams Backed up by Equanimeous St. Brown
2 / 27

WR: Davante Adams

Backed up by Equanimeous St. Brown

Jim Mone/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LT: David Bakhtiari Backed up by Yosh Nijman
3 / 27

LT: David Bakhtiari

Backed up by Yosh Nijman

Ryan Kang/AP
LG: Elgton Jenkins Backed up by Jon Runyan
4 / 27

LG: Elgton Jenkins

Backed up by Jon Runyan

Ric Tapia/AP2020
C: Cory Linsley Backed up by Lucas Patrick
5 / 27

C: Cory Linsley

Backed up by Lucas Patrick

Mike Roemer/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RG: Lane Taylor Backed up by Lucas Patrick
6 / 27

RG: Lane Taylor

Backed up by Lucas Patrick

David Stluka/2019 David Stluka
RT: Billy Turner (77) Backed up by Rick Wagner
7 / 27

RT: Billy Turner (77)

Backed up by Rick Wagner

Todd Rosenberg/AP
TE Marcedes Lewis Backed up by Robert Tonyan, Jace Sternberger and Josiah Deguara
8 / 27

TE Marcedes Lewis

Backed up by Robert Tonyan, Jace Sternberger and Josiah Deguara

Ric Tapia/AP2020
WR: Allen Lazard Backed up by Malik Taylor
9 / 27

WR: Allen Lazard

Backed up by Malik Taylor

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
WR: Marquez Valdes-Scantling Backed up by Equanimeous St. Brown
10 / 27

WR: Marquez Valdes-Scantling

Backed up by Equanimeous St. Brown

Jim Mone/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
QB: Aaron Rodgers Backed up by Tim Boyle and Jordan Love
11 / 27

QB: Aaron Rodgers

Backed up by Tim Boyle and Jordan Love

Jim Mone/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
RB: Aaron Jones Backed up by Jamaal Williams, Tyler Ervin and AJ Dillon
12 / 27

RB: Aaron Jones

Backed up by Jamaal Williams, Tyler Ervin and AJ Dillon

Jim Mone/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
DE Dean Lowry Backed up by Montravius Adams
13 / 27

DE Dean Lowry

Backed up by Montravius Adams

Peter Read Miller/AP
NT Kenny Clark Backed up by Montravius Adams
14 / 27

NT Kenny Clark

Backed up by Montravius Adams

Ric Tapia/AP2020
DE: Tyler Lancaster Backed up by Kingsley Keke
15 / 27

DE: Tyler Lancaster

Backed up by Kingsley Keke

Perry Knotts/AP
OLB: Preston Smith Backed up by Randy Ramsey and Jonathan Garvin
16 / 27

OLB: Preston Smith

Backed up by Randy Ramsey and Jonathan Garvin

Ric Tapia/AP2020
ILB: Christian Kirksey Backed up by Ty Summers
17 / 27

ILB: Christian Kirksey

Backed up by Ty Summers

Jim Mone/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
OLB: Za'Darius Smith Backed up by Rashan Gary
18 / 27

OLB: Za'Darius Smith

Backed up by Rashan Gary

Jim Mone/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
ILB: Oren Burks Backed up by Ty Summers
19 / 27

ILB: Oren Burks

Backed up by Ty Summers

David Berding/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB: Jaire Alexander Backed up by Chandon Sullivan and Ka'dar Hollman
20 / 27

CB: Jaire Alexander

Backed up by Chandon Sullivan and Ka'dar Hollman

Jim Mone/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
CB Kevin King Backed up by Josh Jackson and Parry Nickerson
21 / 27

CB Kevin King

Backed up by Josh Jackson and Parry Nickerson

Jim Mone/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
S: Adrian Amos Backed up by Will Redmond and Vernon Scott
22 / 27

S: Adrian Amos

Backed up by Will Redmond and Vernon Scott

Morry Gash/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S: Darnell Savage Backed up by Raven Greene
23 / 27

S: Darnell Savage

Backed up by Raven Greene

Jim Mone/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
K: Mason Crosby
24 / 27

K: Mason Crosby

Jim Mone/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
P/H: JK Scott
25 / 27

P/H: JK Scott

Tom Hauck/AP
PR/KR: Tyler Ervin Backed up by Josh Jackson and Chandon Sullivan
26 / 27

PR/KR: Tyler Ervin

Backed up by Josh Jackson and Chandon Sullivan

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LS: Hunter Bradley
27 / 27

LS: Hunter Bradley

Perry Knotts/AP

2. Count LaFleur among those who was impressed with Peterson's performance Week 1 vs. a very good Bears defense. LaFleur said Peterson looked explosive and dynamic against Chicago, and he's really defying the odds at age 35, based on what he saw on tape from last week. LaFleur said Peterson stills looks like an elite back. 

3. Don't think for a minute LaFleur and the 1-0 Packers will take the 0-1 Lions lightly this week.

"They gave us everything we could handle last year," LaFleur said. "The fact that they were winning for literally 120 minutes out of 120 minutes. It was pretty much a miracle we were able to take both those games."

The Packers won both games last year on last-second field goals after trailing for the entire game in both contests. LaFleur said there was a lot more bad than good for the Packers in both those games last season, and he expects a tough game.

4. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said he and wide receiver Davante Adams are building the same kind of chemistry Rodgers had with Jordy Nelson, who he threw 65 touchdowns to, which is more than any other QB/WR combo in Packers history.

"I've worked hard and Davante has as well with our communication to where I feel like games like (Sunday) are possible," Rodgers told ESPN. "He had a couple plays during the game today that kind of reminded me of the connection Jordy and I had, especially with an outside receiver, just little, subtle adjustments, especially with his angles at the top of stems was pretty fun to see us connect on."

5. LaFleur confirmed this week that Packers veteran guard Lane Taylor suffered a season-ending knee injury during last Sunday's win over Minnesota.

