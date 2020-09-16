Week 2 opponent: What the Packers are saying

4. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said he and wide receiver Davante Adams are building the same kind of chemistry Rodgers had with Jordy Nelson, who he threw 65 touchdowns to, which is more than any other QB/WR combo in Packers history.

"I've worked hard and Davante has as well with our communication to where I feel like games like (Sunday) are possible," Rodgers told ESPN. "He had a couple plays during the game today that kind of reminded me of the connection Jordy and I had, especially with an outside receiver, just little, subtle adjustments, especially with his angles at the top of stems was pretty fun to see us connect on."