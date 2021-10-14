O'HARA'S SCOUTING REPORT: Cincinnati Bengals

Oct 14, 2021 at 07:50 AM
/assets/images/imported/DET/photos/thumbnails/ohara-article.jpg
Mike OHara

Columnist

If anyone thinks there is any solace or bonus points gained by the Cincinnati Bengals for taking the Green Bay Packers to the limit before losing in overtime, head coach Zac Taylor says emphatically to look for it elsewhere.

The Bengals are playing to win, not to see how they measure up against the NFL's top teams.

They gave the Packers all they could handle in Sunday's 25-22 overtime loss. That dropped the Bengals' won-loss record to 3-2 going into Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Taylor reacted sharply when asked if outsiders might view the Bengals more favorably from their performance against the Packers.

"I don't want that," he said at his weekly Monday press conference. "We just want to win. It's important that we play hard for each other and put ourselves in position to do some really good things this year."

Meet the Opponent: Cincinnati Bengals

View photos of the starters for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Head Coach Zac Taylor Offensive Coordinator: Brian Callahan Defensive Coordinator: Lou Anarumo Special Teams Coordinator: Darrin Simmons
1 / 28

Head Coach Zac Taylor

Offensive Coordinator: Brian Callahan

Defensive Coordinator: Lou Anarumo

Special Teams Coordinator: Darrin Simmons

AJ Mast/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
QB Joe Burrow Backed up by Brandon Allen
2 / 28

QB Joe Burrow

Backed up by Brandon Allen

Bryan Woolston/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
HB Joe Mixon Backed up by Chris Evans
3 / 28

HB Joe Mixon

Backed up by Chris Evans

Emilee Chinn/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Tee Higgins Backed up by Mike Thomas
4 / 28

WR Tee Higgins

Backed up by Mike Thomas

Emilee Chinn/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Tyler Boyd Backed up by Stanley Morgan and Trenton Irwin
5 / 28

WR Tyler Boyd

Backed up by Stanley Morgan and Trenton Irwin

Zach Bolinger/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Ja'Marr Chase Backed up by Auden Tate
6 / 28

WR Ja'Marr Chase

Backed up by Auden Tate

Zach Bolinger/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TE C.J. Uzomah Backed up by Drew Sample and Mitchell Wilcox
7 / 28

TE C.J. Uzomah

Backed up by Drew Sample and Mitchell Wilcox

Emilee Chinn/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LOT Jonah Williams Backed up by Isaiah Prince
8 / 28

LOT Jonah Williams

Backed up by Isaiah Prince

Joe Robbins/Joe Robbins
LG Quinton Spain Backed up by D'Ante Smith
9 / 28

LG Quinton Spain

Backed up by D'Ante Smith

Scott Boehm/2021 Scott Boehm
C Trey Hopkins Backed up by Trey Hill
10 / 28

C Trey Hopkins

Backed up by Trey Hill

Don Wright/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
RG D'Ante Smith Backed up by Fred Johnson
11 / 28

RG D'Ante Smith

Backed up by Fred Johnson

Emilee Chinn/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
ROT Riley Reiff Backed up by Fred Johnson
12 / 28

ROT Riley Reiff

Backed up by Fred Johnson

Cooper Neill
LDE Sam Hubbard Backed up by Cam Sample and Wyatt Ray
13 / 28

LDE Sam Hubbard

Backed up by Cam Sample and Wyatt Ray

Scott Boehm/2021 Scott Boehm
NT D.J. Reader Backed up by Josh Tupou and Tyler Shelvin
14 / 28

NT D.J. Reader

Backed up by Josh Tupou and Tyler Shelvin

Albert Tielemans/2020 Al Tielemans via AP Images
DT Larry Ogunjobi Backed up by B.J. Hill
15 / 28

DT Larry Ogunjobi

Backed up by B.J. Hill

Emilee Chinn/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RDE Trey Hendrickson Backed up by Darius Hodge
16 / 28

RDE Trey Hendrickson

Backed up by Darius Hodge

Cooper Neill
LB Logan Wilson Backed up by Akeem Davis-Gaither
17 / 28

LB Logan Wilson

Backed up by Akeem Davis-Gaither

Joe Robbins/Joe Robbins
LB Germaine Pratt Backed up by Markus Bailey
18 / 28

LB Germaine Pratt

Backed up by Markus Bailey

Emilee Chinn/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
NCB Mike Hilton Backed up by Jalen Davis
19 / 28

NCB Mike Hilton

Backed up by Jalen Davis

Scott Boehm/2021 Scott Boehm
CB Chidobe Awuzie Backed up by Darius Phillips
20 / 28

CB Chidobe Awuzie

Backed up by Darius Phillips

Jeff Dean/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Eli Apple Backed up by Nick McCloud
21 / 28

CB Eli Apple

Backed up by Nick McCloud

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Vonn Bell Backed up by Brandon Wilson
22 / 28

S Vonn Bell

Backed up by Brandon Wilson

Jeff Dean/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Jessie Bates Backed up by Brandon WIlson
23 / 28

S Jessie Bates

Backed up by Brandon WIlson

AJ Mast/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
K Evan McPherson
24 / 28

K Evan McPherson

Cooper Neill
P/H Kevin Huber
25 / 28

P/H Kevin Huber

Zach Bolinger/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LS Clark Harris
26 / 28

LS Clark Harris

Aaron Doster/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
KOR Brandon Wilson Backed up by Darius Phillips
27 / 28

KOR Brandon Wilson

Backed up by Darius Phillips

Cooper Neill
PR Darius Phillips Backed up by Tyler Boyd
28 / 28

PR Darius Phillips

Backed up by Tyler Boyd

Aaron Doster/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
The Bengals are doing some good things in Taylor's third season as head coach.

They have two of the NFL's brightest young stars in second-year quarterback Joe Burrow and rookie wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase with a solid supporting cast behind them.

Running back Joe Mixon has gone over the 1,000-yard rushing mark in two of his first four seasons and is on course for a third with 396 yards in the first four games.

Chase has been an explosive target for Burrow, with 23 catches for 46 yards, five TDs and an average of 19.8 yards per catch

Burrow has spread the ball around to other receivers. Tyler Boyd has 27 catches for 283 yards and a TD, and Tee Higgins has 15 catches for 150 yards and two TDs.

On defense, the Bengals have 13 sacks – only four fewer than all of last season. Trey Hendrickson leads the team with 4.5.

"These guys have done a heck of a job of upgrading that roster," said Lions head coach Dan Campbell. "They're well coached. They know exactly how to play what they're coached to play. They have some weapons. It's a tough offense."

Most of the attention for the Bengals' turnaround from records of 2-14 and 4-11-1 in Taylor's first two seasons as head coach is on the dynamic duo of Burrow and Chase. And for good reason.

They were a prolific quarterback-receiving tandem in leading LSU to the national championship in the 2019 season, and they have carried that to the Bengals.

Burrow threw 13 TD passes against five interceptions in his rookie season with a completion rate of 65.3 percent. He went out for the season with a knee injury sustained in the 10th game. He was sacked 32 times.

Burrow has made quantum improvements over his rookie stats, with 11 TD passes and a completion rate of 71.3 percent.

The only place where Burrow has regressed is in interceptions. He already has six.

The coaching staff has cautioned Burrow to be more protective against injury when he's out of the pocket.

"I think he has really good pocket presence," Taylor said. "That's one of the things he's really good at. He has a really good awareness of that – as good as any quarterback I've been around.

"He has an aggressive mentality. He wants the team to get first downs. That's part of protecting our team. We need him out there healthy."

Chase has shown that he's a special player.

"What he did in college has really carried over," Taylor said. "He's physical. He's got really good hands. He's got good scramble awareness. He's in great shape.

"He plays a lot of snaps. He just goes and gives you great effort, even in the fourth quarter. He's everything we hoped and expected he would be."

