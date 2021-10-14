O'HARA'S SCOUTING REPORT: Cincinnati Bengals

On defense, the Bengals have 13 sacks – only four fewer than all of last season. Trey Hendrickson leads the team with 4.5.

"These guys have done a heck of a job of upgrading that roster," said Lions head coach Dan Campbell. "They're well coached. They know exactly how to play what they're coached to play. They have some weapons. It's a tough offense."

Most of the attention for the Bengals' turnaround from records of 2-14 and 4-11-1 in Taylor's first two seasons as head coach is on the dynamic duo of Burrow and Chase. And for good reason.

They were a prolific quarterback-receiving tandem in leading LSU to the national championship in the 2019 season, and they have carried that to the Bengals.

Burrow threw 13 TD passes against five interceptions in his rookie season with a completion rate of 65.3 percent. He went out for the season with a knee injury sustained in the 10th game. He was sacked 32 times.

Burrow has made quantum improvements over his rookie stats, with 11 TD passes and a completion rate of 71.3 percent.