Week 6 opponent: What the Bengals are saying

Oct 13, 2021 at 03:58 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

What are the Cincinnati Bengals players and coaches saying ahead of Sunday's matchup at Ford Field? Let's find out:

1. Cincinnati head coach Zac Taylor told Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com he has a lot of respect for Detroit, despite their 0-5 record.

"They've been in about every game they've played," Taylor said. "A lot of them have come down to the last second against really good teams. I know what this team is made of. They've got our respect. They've got our attention. They're going to win games this year. We just can't let it start on Sunday."

Taylor said Wednesday that Detroit is not an 0-5 football team when you put on the tape. He said they have to throw out records this week.

Meet the Opponent: Cincinnati Bengals

View photos of the starters for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Head Coach Zac Taylor Offensive Coordinator: Brian Callahan Defensive Coordinator: Lou Anarumo Special Teams Coordinator: Darrin Simmons
1 / 28

Head Coach Zac Taylor

Offensive Coordinator: Brian Callahan

Defensive Coordinator: Lou Anarumo

Special Teams Coordinator: Darrin Simmons

AJ Mast/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
QB Joe Burrow Backed up by Brandon Allen
2 / 28

QB Joe Burrow

Backed up by Brandon Allen

Bryan Woolston/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
HB Joe Mixon Backed up by Chris Evans
3 / 28

HB Joe Mixon

Backed up by Chris Evans

Emilee Chinn/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Tee Higgins Backed up by Mike Thomas
4 / 28

WR Tee Higgins

Backed up by Mike Thomas

Emilee Chinn/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Tyler Boyd Backed up by Stanley Morgan and Trenton Irwin
5 / 28

WR Tyler Boyd

Backed up by Stanley Morgan and Trenton Irwin

Zach Bolinger/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Ja'Marr Chase Backed up by Auden Tate
6 / 28

WR Ja'Marr Chase

Backed up by Auden Tate

Zach Bolinger/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TE C.J. Uzomah Backed up by Drew Sample and Mitchell Wilcox
7 / 28

TE C.J. Uzomah

Backed up by Drew Sample and Mitchell Wilcox

Emilee Chinn/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LOT Jonah Williams Backed up by Isaiah Prince
8 / 28

LOT Jonah Williams

Backed up by Isaiah Prince

Joe Robbins/Joe Robbins
LG Quinton Spain Backed up by D'Ante Smith
9 / 28

LG Quinton Spain

Backed up by D'Ante Smith

Scott Boehm/2021 Scott Boehm
C Trey Hopkins Backed up by Trey Hill
10 / 28

C Trey Hopkins

Backed up by Trey Hill

Don Wright/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
RG D'Ante Smith Backed up by Fred Johnson
11 / 28

RG D'Ante Smith

Backed up by Fred Johnson

Emilee Chinn/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
ROT Riley Reiff Backed up by Fred Johnson
12 / 28

ROT Riley Reiff

Backed up by Fred Johnson

Cooper Neill
LDE Sam Hubbard Backed up by Cam Sample and Wyatt Ray
13 / 28

LDE Sam Hubbard

Backed up by Cam Sample and Wyatt Ray

Scott Boehm/2021 Scott Boehm
NT D.J. Reader Backed up by Josh Tupou and Tyler Shelvin
14 / 28

NT D.J. Reader

Backed up by Josh Tupou and Tyler Shelvin

Albert Tielemans/2020 Al Tielemans via AP Images
DT Larry Ogunjobi Backed up by B.J. Hill
15 / 28

DT Larry Ogunjobi

Backed up by B.J. Hill

Emilee Chinn/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RDE Trey Hendrickson Backed up by Darius Hodge
16 / 28

RDE Trey Hendrickson

Backed up by Darius Hodge

Cooper Neill
LB Logan Wilson Backed up by Akeem Davis-Gaither
17 / 28

LB Logan Wilson

Backed up by Akeem Davis-Gaither

Joe Robbins/Joe Robbins
LB Germaine Pratt Backed up by Markus Bailey
18 / 28

LB Germaine Pratt

Backed up by Markus Bailey

Emilee Chinn/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
NCB Mike Hilton Backed up by Jalen Davis
19 / 28

NCB Mike Hilton

Backed up by Jalen Davis

Scott Boehm/2021 Scott Boehm
CB Chidobe Awuzie Backed up by Darius Phillips
20 / 28

CB Chidobe Awuzie

Backed up by Darius Phillips

Jeff Dean/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Eli Apple Backed up by Nick McCloud
21 / 28

CB Eli Apple

Backed up by Nick McCloud

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Vonn Bell Backed up by Brandon Wilson
22 / 28

S Vonn Bell

Backed up by Brandon Wilson

Jeff Dean/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Jessie Bates Backed up by Brandon WIlson
23 / 28

S Jessie Bates

Backed up by Brandon WIlson

AJ Mast/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
K Evan McPherson
24 / 28

K Evan McPherson

Cooper Neill
P/H Kevin Huber
25 / 28

P/H Kevin Huber

Zach Bolinger/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LS Clark Harris
26 / 28

LS Clark Harris

Aaron Doster/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
KOR Brandon Wilson Backed up by Darius Phillips
27 / 28

KOR Brandon Wilson

Backed up by Darius Phillips

Cooper Neill
PR Darius Phillips Backed up by Tyler Boyd
28 / 28

PR Darius Phillips

Backed up by Tyler Boyd

Aaron Doster/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

2. Taylor said Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who suffered a throat injury that required him to go to the hospital after Sunday's loss to Green Bay, practiced Wednesday, but was limited with how much he could talk. Taylor said Burrow is on voice rest this week, but is expected to play Sunday in Detroit.

3. Through five games this season, Cincinnati already has 13 sacks, which is just four shy of last season's 16-game total. Defensive end Trey Hendrickson leads the Bengals with 4.5 sacks. Seven different Bengals defenders have a sack.

Defensive tackle D.J. Reader said this week that with everyone upfront having a sack, it's like Cincinnati's defensive front is all hunting together. The Lions have allowed 14 sacks this season, which ranks 24th in the league.

4. Taylor was the quarterbacks coach with the Los Angeles Rams during Jared Goff's best season as a pro in 2018. Taylor said the thing he appreciated the most about working with Goff was how clear of a communicator Goff was. If Goff needs more information or has a feeling on something, he's not afraid to communicate it. Taylor said Goff was an easy player to get along with.

5. Bengals safety Jessie Bates told Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer the Bengals have to come out and start the work week with a sense of urgency facing an 0-5 team like the Lions who are looking for a big win.

Related Content

news

NOTEBOOK: Decker & Strong return to practice

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including T Taylor Decker & DE Kevin Strong returning to practice, preparing for the Cincinnati Bengals and more.
news

'He makes plays:' Reeves-Maybin becoming a standout on Lions' defense

Veteran linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin is making the most of his opportunity by producing big plays for the Detroit Lions' defense.
news

KEY QUESTIONS: Will any players on Reserve/Injured return this week?

Tim Twentyman covers all the key questions from head coach Dan Campbell's Monday press conference.
news

TIM AND MIKE: Week 5 observations

Tim Twentyman & Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Detroit Lions' 19-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
news

FOUR DOWNS: Lions lose another heartbreaker

Four downs following the Lions' 19-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings includes another heartbreaker, defensive performance, the two-point conversion and three-man rush.
news

NOTEBOOK: Turnovers hurt Lions in loss to Vikings

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from the Detroit Lions' 19-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
news

RECAP: Lions at Vikings

Tim Twentyman recaps the Detroit Lions' 19-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
news

INACTIVES: Lions at Vikings

Tim Twentyman reports on inactives for Sunday's Lions-Vikings matchup.
news

5 things to watch: Lions at Vikings

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five things to watch in Sunday's Lions-Vikings matchup.
news

NOTEBOOK: Oruwariye a steady presence at CB for Lions

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including cornerback Amani Oruwariye's performance, preparing for the Minnesota Vikings and more.
news

Despite 0-4 start, Campbell thinks Lions are closer than they appear

Despite the Detroit Lions' 0-4 start to the season, head coach Dan Campbell thinks this team is closer than they may appear.
Advertising