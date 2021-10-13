Week 6 opponent: What the Bengals are saying

What are the Cincinnati Bengals players and coaches saying ahead of Sunday's matchup at Ford Field? Let's find out:
1. Cincinnati head coach Zac Taylor told Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com he has a lot of respect for Detroit, despite their 0-5 record.
"They've been in about every game they've played," Taylor said. "A lot of them have come down to the last second against really good teams. I know what this team is made of. They've got our respect. They've got our attention. They're going to win games this year. We just can't let it start on Sunday."
Taylor said Wednesday that Detroit is not an 0-5 football team when you put on the tape. He said they have to throw out records this week.
2. Taylor said Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who suffered a throat injury that required him to go to the hospital after Sunday's loss to Green Bay, practiced Wednesday, but was limited with how much he could talk. Taylor said Burrow is on voice rest this week, but is expected to play Sunday in Detroit.
3. Through five games this season, Cincinnati already has 13 sacks, which is just four shy of last season's 16-game total. Defensive end Trey Hendrickson leads the Bengals with 4.5 sacks. Seven different Bengals defenders have a sack.
Defensive tackle D.J. Reader said this week that with everyone upfront having a sack, it's like Cincinnati's defensive front is all hunting together. The Lions have allowed 14 sacks this season, which ranks 24th in the league.
4. Taylor was the quarterbacks coach with the Los Angeles Rams during Jared Goff's best season as a pro in 2018. Taylor said the thing he appreciated the most about working with Goff was how clear of a communicator Goff was. If Goff needs more information or has a feeling on something, he's not afraid to communicate it. Taylor said Goff was an easy player to get along with.
5. Bengals safety Jessie Bates told Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer the Bengals have to come out and start the work week with a sense of urgency facing an 0-5 team like the Lions who are looking for a big win.