O'HARA'S SCOUTING REPORT: Chicago Bears

The Trubisky-Foles competition was one of the most closely watched battles in NFL training camps this year, but there are other issues facing the Bears if they are to return to the 2018 form when they won the NFC North with a 12-4 record. They fell to 8-8 last season.

Improving the defense up front, beefing up the run game and adding impact to the passing attack are priorities.

So, of course, is Trubisky's performance.

Here's a look at the Bears as they begin the 2020 season:

Trubisky's career has not developed the way the Bears expected when they drafted him second overall in 2017, but he has won three straight games against the Lions since losing his first two starts to them as a rookie.