NFC NORTH: 2020 season preview

DETROIT

2019 record: 3-12-1

Week 1 opponent: vs. Chicago, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Key losses: CB Darius Slay, G Graham Glasgow, T Rick Wagner, DT Damon Harrison Sr., DT A'Shawn Robinson, DT Mike Daniels

Impact rookie: Rookie third-round pick Jonah Jackson is going to start the season at right guard after cementing himself in that role really early in camp. Him and Vaitai are two new pieces upfront for Detroit and make up the right side of the line. The Lions want to run the ball more in 2020. They also know they have to keep quarterback Matthew Stafford upright and healthy in the pass game. Jackson will be asked to play a big part in both aspects starting Week 1.

Most significant changes: The Lions ranked near the bottom of the league in most of the major statistical categories on defense last year, and that unit needed a major overhaul this offseason. The Lions added veterans and rookies at every level of their defense. We'll likely see six new starters on that side of the ball Sunday.

Player to watch: Running back Adrian Peterson. Entering his 14th season, there seems to be no slowing down for Peterson, who joined the Lions this week as a free agent after he was released by the Washington Football Team last week. Peterson rushed for 898 yards and five touchdowns last season, averaging 4.3 yards per carry. Where does he fit into Detroit's backfield alongside Kerryon Johnson, D'Andre Swift and Detroit's other backs? It will be interesting to see how the Lions divvy up carries on Sunday.

Quotable: "I think it's nothing more than what we expect out of everybody," Lions head coach Matt Patricia said of the expectations for Peterson at this stage in his career. "Go out there and compete, work hard and try to do everything you can to contribute to the team and help the team win whenever that is ready to take place. From that standpoint, everybody that we put on the field in positions to go give us a chance to win, that's really what we expect."