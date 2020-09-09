NOTEBOOK: Johnson welcomes additions to Lions' backfield

PRACTICE SQUAD PROTECTION

Along with practice squads being increased to 16 players this season, teams are also allowed to protect four of those players from being signed by other teams each week.

For Week 1, the Lions protected quarterback David Blough, tight end Isaac Nauta, running back Jonathan Williams and cornerback Dee Virgin.

Blough makes sense being the team's third quarterback. So does Nauta, seeing as how the Lions' third tight end, Hunter Bryant, is currently dealing with a hamstring injury and did not take part in practice Wednesday. That leaves just two healthy tight ends on the 53-man roster.

ADJUSTMENT LEAGUE

There are a lot of question marks on what exactly September football in the NFL will look like with no offseason, no preseason and a condensed training camp. Teams weren't able to scout their opponents in the preseason and try to get a gauge on any adjustments teams have made to personnel groupings or how individual players may have developed over the offseason.

There are a lot of unknowns heading into this first week of the regular season. The teams that do the best job of in-game adjustments will have a clear advantage this weekend and through the early part of the season.

"Certainly, there's going to be a lot of unknowns in the game, we know that," Lions head coach Matt Patricia said. "This is our first time getting out on the field with our team. Certainly gameday, as a coach, you're always alert for maybe things to go a little bit awry just in getting used to the players themselves on gameday.