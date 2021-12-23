O'HARA'S SCOUTING REPORT: Atlanta Falcons

Offense: Ryan has been solid in his 14th season with the Falcons, all as the starter. He ranks 11th in the league with 3,340 yards passing and tied for 15th with 18 TD passes against 11 interceptions.

Ryan has been sacked 29 times. That's an improvement over the previous three seasons, when he was sacked 42, 48 and 41 times from 2018-20.

However, the Falcons have had issues off and on with the offensive line. That shows up prominently in the red zone, where they went 1-for-5 in scoring touchdowns against the 49ers.

Overall offensively, the Falcons are averaging 313.4 yards and 18.4 points per game compared to 368.4 yards and 24.8 points per game a year ago.

Cordarrelle Patterson, known best in his career for his premier return skills, has provided a balanced dual threat with 565 yards rushing and five TDs, and 524 receiving and five TDs.