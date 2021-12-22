NOTEBOOK: Where Lions stand at QB ahead of Sunday's matchup in Atlanta

EXTRA LINEMAN

The Lions have rushed 346 times for 1,562 yards (4.5 avg.) and nine touchdowns this season.

Detroit has brought in an extra offensive lineman frequently, with plenty of success doing it. Detroit's used an extra offensive lineman 74 times this season, which is the fourth most in the NFL behind only New Orleans (136), Dallas (78) and New England (77).

"Just to have (Matt) Nelson in there some in the jumbo role has really helped at a minimum clean up the line of scrimmage and create some push and keep our backs to where they can go downhill, they're not having to backwards to go forward," Campbell said.

"So, I just think it brings an element and there is certainly a lot of things you can do off of it. You don't just run it. You can play action off of it. And there again, it helps because we've seen a ton of Nelson. He was our starting tackle for all of those weeks, and so he is very capable and you know he can do it and he's been going. And so, it's a pretty good fit is what it's been."

EXTRA POINT

Former NFL player and current ESPN writer Matt Bowen does an annual Shutdown Index, which lists the best defensive backs in the NFL in a number of different categories. Lions third-year cornerback Amani Oruwariye made the list under the category 'Three under-the-radar defensive backs I really like.'