4 Lions named as 2022 Pro Bowl alternates

Cabinda, the former linebacker turned fullback, is a jack-of-all-trades for the Lions' offense. He's a versatile fullback, who can also play some tight end, and is very good on special teams. Cabinda's six-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter last week helped Detroit pull away from Arizona in an eventual 30-12 win. Cabinda is tied for third on the team with seven special teams tackles.

Reeves-Maybin has been one of the better special teams players in the league for a number of years now, but he's also played a much bigger role for Detroit's defense in 2021. He's got 34 total tackles, six tackles for loss and has defended five passes in 12 games playing over 400 snaps on defense. His previous high for defensive snaps was 284 in 2019. Still, he's continued his special teams success, despite his increased role of defense, as he's recorded 10 total tackles on special teams to lead the team.