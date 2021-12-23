4 Lions named as 2022 Pro Bowl alternates

Four Detroit Lions players have been named as alternates to the 2022 Pro Bowl.
Tight end T.J. Hockenson (first alternate), guard Jonah Jackson (second), fullback Jason Cabinda (third) and linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (special teams; fifth alternate) received the honor Wednesday.
Hockenson, who was named to his first Pro Bowl last year, led the Lions in receptions (61), receiving yards (583) and touchdowns (4) before suffering a hand injury that required surgery and ended his season after 12 games. Hockenson was fourth in targets (84), third in receptions, eighth in yards and tied for 10th in touchdowns among the league's tight ends through Week 13.
Jackson has been a stalwart upfront in the middle of Detroit's offensive line. He and his linemates have helped the Lions rush for over 1,500 yards and average 4.5 yards per carry through 14 games for the first time since 1998. Jackson's been credited with allowing just four sacks all season.
Cabinda, the former linebacker turned fullback, is a jack-of-all-trades for the Lions' offense. He's a versatile fullback, who can also play some tight end, and is very good on special teams. Cabinda's six-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter last week helped Detroit pull away from Arizona in an eventual 30-12 win. Cabinda is tied for third on the team with seven special teams tackles.
Reeves-Maybin has been one of the better special teams players in the league for a number of years now, but he's also played a much bigger role for Detroit's defense in 2021. He's got 34 total tackles, six tackles for loss and has defended five passes in 12 games playing over 400 snaps on defense. His previous high for defensive snaps was 284 in 2019. Still, he's continued his special teams success, despite his increased role of defense, as he's recorded 10 total tackles on special teams to lead the team.
This year's Pro Bowl will take place in Las Vegas on Feb. 6.