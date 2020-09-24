O'HARA'S SCOUTING REPORT: Arizona Cardinals

Sep 24, 2020 at 08:05 AM
/assets/images/imported/DET/photos/thumbnails/ohara-article.jpg
Mike OHara

Columnist

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury wasn't happy with his team's performance in Sunday's game with the Washington Football Team. Neither was Kyler Murray, the Cardinals' star quarterback.

There was nothing wrong with the result – a 30-15 victory that made the Cardinals one of 11 teams in the NFL with 2-0 records.

How they accomplished the win over Washington was the problem. There were too many negative plays to suit Kingsbury, and too many potentially positive plays left on the field to satisfy Murray.

Kingsbury said in his Monday press conference that he could tell immediately after the game that his players were not happy with their performance.

"You could tell coming into that locker room," Kingsbury said. "Nobody was satisfied with the way we played."

Meet the Opponent: Arizona Cardinals

View photos of the starters for the Arizona Cardinals.

HC: Kliff Kingsbury DC: Vance Joseph, STC: Jeff Rodgers
1 / 27

HC: Kliff Kingsbury

DC: Vance Joseph, STC: Jeff Rodgers

Ross D. Franklin/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
WR: Larry Fitzgerald Backed up by Andy Isabella
2 / 27

WR: Larry Fitzgerald

Backed up by Andy Isabella

Ryan Kang/AP
LT: D.J. Humphries Backed up by Joshua Miles & Josh Jones
3 / 27

LT: D.J. Humphries

Backed up by Joshua Miles & Josh Jones

Gene Lower/AP
LG: Justin Pugh Backed up by Max Garcia
4 / 27

LG: Justin Pugh

Backed up by Max Garcia

Gregory Trott/AP
C: Mason Cole Backed up by Lamont Gaillard
5 / 27

C: Mason Cole

Backed up by Lamont Gaillard

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
RG: J.R. Sweezy Backed up by Justin Murray
6 / 27

RG: J.R. Sweezy

Backed up by Justin Murray

Joe Robbins/AP
RT: Kelvin Beachum Backed up by Justin Murray
7 / 27

RT: Kelvin Beachum

Backed up by Justin Murray

Ric Tapia/AP2020
TE: Dan Arnold Backed up by Darrell Daniels
8 / 27

TE: Dan Arnold

Backed up by Darrell Daniels

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
WR: Christian Kirk Backed up by KeeSean Johnson
9 / 27

WR: Christian Kirk

Backed up by KeeSean Johnson

Ryan Kang/AP
WR: DeAndre Hopkins Backed up by Trent Sherfield
10 / 27

WR: DeAndre Hopkins

Backed up by Trent Sherfield

Darryl Webb/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
QB: Kyler Murray Backed up by Brett Hundley & Chris Streveler
11 / 27

QB: Kyler Murray

Backed up by Brett Hundley & Chris Streveler

Darryl Webb/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
RB Kenyan Drake Backed up by Chase Edmonds, Eno Benjamin & D.J. Foster
12 / 27

RB Kenyan Drake

Backed up by Chase Edmonds, Eno Benjamin & D.J. Foster

Tony Avelar/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
DT: Zach Allen (94) Backed up by Leki Fotu
13 / 27

DT: Zach Allen (94)

Backed up by Leki Fotu

Kevin Terrell/AP
NT: Corey Peters Backed up by Rashard Lawrence
14 / 27

NT: Corey Peters

Backed up by Rashard Lawrence

Kevin Terrell/AP
DT: Jordan Phillips Backed up by Angelo Blackson
15 / 27

DT: Jordan Phillips

Backed up by Angelo Blackson

Darryl Webb/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
OLB: Chandler Jones Backed up by Kylie Fitts & Dennis Gardeck
16 / 27

OLB: Chandler Jones

Backed up by Kylie Fitts & Dennis Gardeck

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
ILB De'Vondre Campbell Backed up by Isaiah Simmons & Ezekiel Turner
17 / 27

ILB De'Vondre Campbell

Backed up by Isaiah Simmons & Ezekiel Turner

Tony Avelar/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
ILB: Jordan Hicks Backed up by Tanner Vallejo
18 / 27

ILB: Jordan Hicks

Backed up by Tanner Vallejo

Matt York/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
OLB: Devon Kennard Backed up by Haason Reddick
19 / 27

OLB: Devon Kennard

Backed up by Haason Reddick

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
CB: Patrick Peterson Backed up by Kevin Peterson
20 / 27

CB: Patrick Peterson

Backed up by Kevin Peterson

Ross D. Franklin/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
CB: Dre Kirkpatrick Backed up by Byron Murphy Jr.
21 / 27

CB: Dre Kirkpatrick

Backed up by Byron Murphy Jr.

Scot Tucker/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S: Jalen Thompson Backed up by Chris Banjo & Charles Washington
22 / 27

S: Jalen Thompson

Backed up by Chris Banjo & Charles Washington

Mark J. Terrill/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
S: Budda Baker Backed up by Deionte Thompson
23 / 27

S: Budda Baker

Backed up by Deionte Thompson

Tony Avelar/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
K: Zane Gonzalez
24 / 27

K: Zane Gonzalez

Ryan Kang/AP
P/H: Andy Lee
25 / 27

P/H: Andy Lee

Eugene Lower/AP
LS: Aaron Brewer
26 / 27

LS: Aaron Brewer

Gregory Trott/AP
KR/PR: Andy Isabella Backed up by Chase Edmonds and Christian Kirk
27 / 27

KR/PR: Andy Isabella

Backed up by Chase Edmonds and Christian Kirk

Paul Jasienski/AP

Despite having another game with spectacular big plays, Murray felt the offense put too much pressure on the defense by not cashing in on scoring opportunities.

"I thought we could have helped them (the defense) out a little bit better," Murray said in his postgame interview. "It's unfortunate when you go out there, you don't put up any points.

"They (the defense) are on the sideline, expecting us to put up points and you don't. It's our job to play complementary football."

The Cardinals are at the opposite end of the spectrum from the Detroit Lions, their next opponent. They upset the defending NFC champion 49ers in the opener before beating Washington to get to 2-0.

The Lions are 0-2 and have been unable to hold leads in losses to the Bears and Packers.

The Lions and Cardinals are meeting for the eighth time in the last nine seasons, and for the third straight year on Arizona's home turf.

Last year's game ended in a 27-27 tie that provided a glimpse of what was to come from Murray.

In his pro debut on opening day of the 2019 season, Murray led the Cardinals in a rally from an 18-point deficit (24-6) in the first minute of the fourth quarter to a 24-24 tie that sent the game into overtime.

An exchange of field goals in overtime resulted in a tie that felt like a loss for the Lions.

While Murray has emerged in his second season as the leader and focal point of Arizona's rise to respectability, the Cardinals have built a solid, balanced roster with a series of moves.

Two of them were hiring Kingsbury as head coach last year and then drafting Murray first overall.

But there were other significant personnel moves, including the trade in 2016 that brought Chandler Jones to Arizona from New England. Jones has been All-Pro twice with Arizona and has had double digit sacks all four seasons. He had a career-high 19 sacks in 2019.

The Cardinals are fourth in the league in points allowed with 35 and tied for third with seven sacks. Seven different players have gotten a sack.

Acquiring DeAndre Hopkins in mid-March in a trade with the Houston Texans gave the Cardinals one of the league's most productive wide receivers. Hopkins leads the league with 22 receptions.

Future Hall of Famer Larry Fitzgerald is not a deep threat in his 17th season, but he is as sure handed as ever. Fitzgerald has 11 catches on 12 targets, with six catches gaining first downs.

Murray gets running support from Kenyan Drake, who was acquired last year in a midseason trade with the Dolphins. Drake rushed for 643 yards in eight games with Arizona last year and has 146 in two games this year.

Murray has put up respectable numbers throwing the ball – 516 yards, a 66.7 completion rate, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Most of his highlight plays have been as a runner. He ran for 91 yards and a touchdown in the opening-game road win over the 49ers and followed that with 67 yards and two TDs against Washington.

He was untouched, weaving his way through Washington's defense, on a 21-yard TD run in the fourth quarter.

The ability to run was there as a rookie, and Murray uses it more often this year because of a higher comfort level.

With 21 runs for 158 yards in the first two games, Murray is averaging 10.5 runs per game. He started all 16 games as a rookie and ran 93 times, an average of 5.8 runs per game.

"Understanding field awareness, understanding where guys are, I feel more comfortable out there obviously," he said after the Washington game.

"When I'm able to break the pocket, it's more comfortable to make something happen. If I have to slide, I slide. If I know I can get more yards, that's what I'm going to try to do."

