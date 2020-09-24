O'HARA'S SCOUTING REPORT: Arizona Cardinals

Last year's game ended in a 27-27 tie that provided a glimpse of what was to come from Murray.

In his pro debut on opening day of the 2019 season, Murray led the Cardinals in a rally from an 18-point deficit (24-6) in the first minute of the fourth quarter to a 24-24 tie that sent the game into overtime.

An exchange of field goals in overtime resulted in a tie that felt like a loss for the Lions.

While Murray has emerged in his second season as the leader and focal point of Arizona's rise to respectability, the Cardinals have built a solid, balanced roster with a series of moves.

Two of them were hiring Kingsbury as head coach last year and then drafting Murray first overall.

But there were other significant personnel moves, including the trade in 2016 that brought Chandler Jones to Arizona from New England. Jones has been All-Pro twice with Arizona and has had double digit sacks all four seasons. He had a career-high 19 sacks in 2019.

The Cardinals are fourth in the league in points allowed with 35 and tied for third with seven sacks. Seven different players have gotten a sack.

Acquiring DeAndre Hopkins in mid-March in a trade with the Houston Texans gave the Cardinals one of the league's most productive wide receivers. Hopkins leads the league with 22 receptions.