Week 3 opponent: What the Cardinals are saying

5. Murray leads the NFL with 7.5 yards per carry and has three touchdown runs and three runs of 20-plus yards in two games. Kingsbury said he and Murray talked about Murray's ability to run being more of a weapon this season. They looked at Russell Wilson and his ability to step up vertically in the pocket and make four or five plays in the game with his legs that are heartbreaking to a defense.

"That's a weapon Kyler possesses and we want to take advantage of that within the system when the time arises," Kingsbury said. "He's done a nice job of taking those spots so far this season.

Detroit enters Sunday's contest last in the NFL in rushing yards allowed (408) and average yards per carry allowed (6.5).