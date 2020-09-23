NOTEBOOK: Golladay returns to practice

The Detroit Lions could be getting a big weapon back on the field this week.

Pro Bowl wide receiver Kenny Golladay took part in practice Wednesday for the first time since injuring his hamstring in practice before Detroit's Week 1 game vs. Chicago. The hamstring injury has prevented Golladay from strapping it up in Detroit's first two games, losses to Chicago and Green Bay.

Getting back on the practice field Wednesday is a good first step toward Golladay potentially being able to play in his first contest of the season Sunday in Arizona.

"I expect us to keep pushing forward and arrow up on that," Patricia said this week on Golladay's return to practice. "So we'll see what it looks like obviously, but I think we're close. We'll get him out and get him in some of those situations, and a lot of times it's how does the body react after we put guys in those situations that we really try to gauge because you certainly don't want to do something then have it in a weaker state, then go out and have an injury that's maybe more substantial after."