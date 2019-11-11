O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: The end of Stafford's streak

Nov 11, 2019 at 07:53 AM
/assets/images/imported/DET/photos/thumbnails/ohara-article.jpg
Mike OHara

Columnist

For 136 straight regular-season games, Matthew Stafford gave the Detroit Lions something all franchises seek and few find.

He showed up every week to start for the Lions with his strong arm and even stronger will.

That changed in game 137 – a 20-13 loss to the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Stafford was forced to watch from the sideline because team doctors would not clear him to play because of a back injury.

Jeff Driskel, who was signed by the Lions on Sept. 17 – two days after the second game of the season -- started in place of Stafford.

The end of the streak is the focus of this week's Monday Countdown. There's a look at the immediate impact from what we saw in Sunday's loss, the timeline of the injury and a look back at other injuries he was able to play through, and a comment from a teammate that shows the regard Stafford is held in.

There are also takeaways on offense, defense and special teams, what's trending, and the bottom line.

Lions at Bears Week 10 photos

View photos from the Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears Week 10 game at Soldier Field on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago.

Ty Johnson before a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
1 / 122

Ty Johnson before a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Frank Ragnow before a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
2 / 122

Frank Ragnow before a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Steve Longa before a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
3 / 122

Steve Longa before a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Marvin Hall before a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
4 / 122

Marvin Hall before a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Tyrell Crosby before a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
5 / 122

Tyrell Crosby before a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) before a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
6 / 122

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) before a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions tight end Logan Thomas (82) before a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
7 / 122

Detroit Lions tight end Logan Thomas (82) before a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson (91) before a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
8 / 122

Detroit Lions defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson (91) before a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) before a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
9 / 122

Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) before a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia and Matthew Stafford before a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
10 / 122

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia and Matthew Stafford before a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) before a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
11 / 122

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) before a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) before a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
12 / 122

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) before a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel (2) in the tunnel before a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
13 / 122

Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel (2) in the tunnel before a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) before a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
14 / 122

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) before a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions fullback Nick Bawden (46) before a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
15 / 122

Detroit Lions fullback Nick Bawden (46) before a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions defensive end Trey Flowers (90) before a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
16 / 122

Detroit Lions defensive end Trey Flowers (90) before a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) before a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
17 / 122

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) before a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions cornerback Rashaan Melvin (29) before a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
18 / 122

Detroit Lions cornerback Rashaan Melvin (29) before a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) before a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
19 / 122

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) before a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Mike Daniels (96) during the National Anthem before a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
20 / 122

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Mike Daniels (96) during the National Anthem before a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson (91) during the National Anthem before a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
21 / 122

Detroit Lions defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson (91) during the National Anthem before a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Mike Daniels (96) during the National Anthem before a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
22 / 122

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Mike Daniels (96) during the National Anthem before a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Damon Harrison Sr. (98) before a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
23 / 122

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Damon Harrison Sr. (98) before a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions defensive end Trey Flowers (90) before a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
24 / 122

Detroit Lions defensive end Trey Flowers (90) before a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions captains before a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
25 / 122

Detroit Lions captains before a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) before a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
26 / 122

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) before a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions fullback Nick Bawden (46) on kickoff coverage during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
27 / 122

Detroit Lions fullback Nick Bawden (46) on kickoff coverage during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions cornerback Jamal Agnew (39) returns a kickoff during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
28 / 122

Detroit Lions cornerback Jamal Agnew (39) returns a kickoff during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
29 / 122

Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
30 / 122

Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel (2) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
31 / 122

Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel (2) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
32 / 122

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions running back Ty Johnson (31) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
33 / 122

Detroit Lions running back Ty Johnson (31) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions running back Ty Johnson (31) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
34 / 122

Detroit Lions running back Ty Johnson (31) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) kicks a field goal during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
35 / 122

Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) kicks a field goal during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) and Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin (6) after a field foal during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
36 / 122

Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) and Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin (6) after a field foal during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Ford (38) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
37 / 122

Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Ford (38) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Ford (38) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
38 / 122

Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Ford (38) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
39 / 122

Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions linebacker Devon Kennard (42) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
40 / 122

Detroit Lions linebacker Devon Kennard (42) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions cornerback Justin Coleman (27) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
41 / 122

Detroit Lions cornerback Justin Coleman (27) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions linebacker Devon Kennard (42) sacks Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
42 / 122

Detroit Lions linebacker Devon Kennard (42) sacks Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
43 / 122

Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel (2) and the offensive huddle during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
44 / 122

Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel (2) and the offensive huddle during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions tight end Logan Thomas (82) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
45 / 122

Detroit Lions tight end Logan Thomas (82) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions running back J.D. McKissic (41) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
46 / 122

Detroit Lions running back J.D. McKissic (41) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel (2) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
47 / 122

Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel (2) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
48 / 122

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
49 / 122

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
50 / 122

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions running back Ty Johnson (31) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
51 / 122

Detroit Lions running back Ty Johnson (31) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel (2) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
52 / 122

Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel (2) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
53 / 122

Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions guard Joe Dahl (66) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
54 / 122

Detroit Lions guard Joe Dahl (66) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
55 / 122

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
56 / 122

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
57 / 122

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions running back Ty Johnson (31) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
58 / 122

Detroit Lions running back Ty Johnson (31) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel (2) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
59 / 122

Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel (2) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel (2) scrambles during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
60 / 122

Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel (2) scrambles during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin (6) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
61 / 122

Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin (6) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Ford (38) on special teams during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
62 / 122

Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Ford (38) on special teams during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions fullback Nick Bawden (46) on special teams during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
63 / 122

Detroit Lions fullback Nick Bawden (46) on special teams during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai (51) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
64 / 122

Detroit Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai (51) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions defensive end Trey Flowers (90) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
65 / 122

Detroit Lions defensive end Trey Flowers (90) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions linebacker Devon Kennard (42) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
66 / 122

Detroit Lions linebacker Devon Kennard (42) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
67 / 122

Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions safety Tavon Wilson (32) breaks up a pass during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
68 / 122

Detroit Lions safety Tavon Wilson (32) breaks up a pass during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions safety Tavon Wilson (32) breaks up a pass during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
69 / 122

Detroit Lions safety Tavon Wilson (32) breaks up a pass during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions defensive tackle John Atkins (99) and Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
70 / 122

Detroit Lions defensive tackle John Atkins (99) and Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Mike Daniels (96) celebrates a sack during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
71 / 122

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Mike Daniels (96) celebrates a sack during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Mike Daniels (96) celebrates a sack during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
72 / 122

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Mike Daniels (96) celebrates a sack during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Mike Daniels (96) celebrates a sack during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
73 / 122

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Mike Daniels (96) celebrates a sack during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
74 / 122

Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
75 / 122

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) kicks off during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
76 / 122

Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) kicks off during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions cornerback Dee Virgin (30) and Detroit Lions safety Tavon Wilson (32) celebrate a play on specail teams during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
77 / 122

Detroit Lions cornerback Dee Virgin (30) and Detroit Lions safety Tavon Wilson (32) celebrate a play on specail teams during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions cornerback Dee Virgin (30) on special teams during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
78 / 122

Detroit Lions cornerback Dee Virgin (30) on special teams during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions guard Joe Dahl (66) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
79 / 122

Detroit Lions guard Joe Dahl (66) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby (65) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
80 / 122

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby (65) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel (2) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
81 / 122

Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel (2) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions center/guard Graham Glasgow (60) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
82 / 122

Detroit Lions center/guard Graham Glasgow (60) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions running back J.D. McKissic (41) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
83 / 122

Detroit Lions running back J.D. McKissic (41) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel (2) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
84 / 122

Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel (2) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
85 / 122

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
86 / 122

Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
87 / 122

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel (2) scrambles during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
88 / 122

Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel (2) scrambles during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
89 / 122

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
90 / 122

Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions cornerback Dee Virgin (30) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
91 / 122

Detroit Lions cornerback Dee Virgin (30) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
92 / 122

Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions cornerback Dee Virgin (30) on special teams during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
93 / 122

Detroit Lions cornerback Dee Virgin (30) on special teams during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25) celebrates a pass breakup during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
94 / 122

Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25) celebrates a pass breakup during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions cornerback Dee Virgin (30) celebrates a play on special teams during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
95 / 122

Detroit Lions cornerback Dee Virgin (30) celebrates a play on special teams during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions cornerback Dee Virgin (30) and Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (49) celebrate a play on special teams during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
96 / 122

Detroit Lions cornerback Dee Virgin (30) and Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (49) celebrate a play on special teams during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai (51) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
97 / 122

Detroit Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai (51) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions defensive end Trey Flowers (90) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
98 / 122

Detroit Lions defensive end Trey Flowers (90) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai (51) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
99 / 122

Detroit Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai (51) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions fullback Nick Bawden (46) on special teams during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
100 / 122

Detroit Lions fullback Nick Bawden (46) on special teams during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
101 / 122

Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin (6) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
102 / 122

Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin (6) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel (2) scrambles during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
103 / 122

Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel (2) scrambles during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (49) and Detroit Lions cornerback Dee Virgin (30) down a punt during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
104 / 122

Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (49) and Detroit Lions cornerback Dee Virgin (30) down a punt during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
105 / 122

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions defensive end Trey Flowers (90) sacks Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
106 / 122

Detroit Lions defensive end Trey Flowers (90) sacks Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions running back J.D. McKissic (41) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
107 / 122

Detroit Lions running back J.D. McKissic (41) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions running back J.D. McKissic (41) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
108 / 122

Detroit Lions running back J.D. McKissic (41) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel (2) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
109 / 122

Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel (2) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel (2) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
110 / 122

Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel (2) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
111 / 122

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
112 / 122

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions running back Paul Perkins (26) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
113 / 122

Detroit Lions running back Paul Perkins (26) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions running back Paul Perkins (26) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
114 / 122

Detroit Lions running back Paul Perkins (26) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
115 / 122

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) catches a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
116 / 122

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) catches a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) celebrates a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
117 / 122

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) celebrates a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions cornerback Jamal Agnew (39) on special teams during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
118 / 122

Detroit Lions cornerback Jamal Agnew (39) on special teams during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
119 / 122

Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions running back Paul Perkins (26) makes a tackle on special teams during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
120 / 122

Detroit Lions running back Paul Perkins (26) makes a tackle on special teams during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
121 / 122

Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions cornerback Rashaan Melvin (29) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
122 / 122

Detroit Lions cornerback Rashaan Melvin (29) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

1. Stafford's streak: He was proud of his durability, and rightfully so. He relished being the team leader, and the responsibility that goes with it.

Reliability and availability are important qualities, and Stafford had those after missing 19 of 32 games in his first two seasons.

He seemed more interested in his consecutive starts than where he stood on the all-time list in categories such as career passing yards and touchdowns.

When asked about injuries, Stafford often pointed out that he was able to play through the ones he sustained. Among those were ankle sprains, an injured finger that hampered his play in the last four games of the 2016 season, and a back issue that bothered him late last season.

He also played through a hip injury earlier this year that forced him to alter his pregame warmup routine in a loss to the Chiefs. He threw three TD passes in that game.

And now the streak is over, and with it comes to some degree something the Lions have not experienced since the streak began. Because of the nature of back injuries, there has to be some level of doubt about his future.

For 136 games, Stafford has been the bedrock of the Detroit Lions – win, lose or tie. Now there's at least a chip in that rock.

Related Links

2. Eight-day timeline: The latest injury apparently occurred on the Lions' last possession in their Week 9 loss at Oakland.

On first and goal at the eight, he scrambled up the middle and dove forward – instead of sliding feet first – and was hit hard by two Raiders' defenders after a four-yard gain. The Lions ran two more plays – a sack, a completion to tight end Logan Thomas, and an incomplete pass on fourth down on the Lions' last play of the game.

The first official practice participation report filed by the Lions on Wednesday listed Stafford as "limited," which means he did not take part in all drills. He was "limited" again on Thursday and Friday, and "questionable" on the Friday injury report. "Questionable" means a player has a 50-50 chance of playing.

Stafford was listed as "inactive" on the list issued 90 minutes before kickoff Sunday.

General manger Bob Quinn said in a brief statement before Sunday's game that the final decision was made Sunday morning when the medical staff examined Stafford and he was not cleared to play.

Head coach Matt Patricia elaborated slightly.

"We thought we'd get to the end of the week, it would be a situation where he'd be OK," Patricia said. "We obviously weren't. We had some things looked at and consulted with the doctors. It wasn't safe for him to play. From my standpoint, I'm not gong to put in him that situation."

Patricia also said that Stafford wanted to play Sunday.

Bottom line: Eight days in November – Sunday in Oakland to Sunday in Chicago and the days in between – changed the franchise, at least for some period.

3. Teammate's take: Tight end Logan Thomas is in his first full season with the Lions, and he's seen enough to appreciate what others have known for years.

"Matthew Stafford could be in a wheelchair and get run onto the field and stand up and say he's fine, he's ready to go," Thomas said. "I expected him to play."

4. Backup, game changer: Give Jeff Driskel some credit. He was in a tough spot, making his first start since last season – when he started five games for the Bengals – and having not played in a game this season.

He led the offense to a field goal on the first possession of the game, but except for a 47-yard bomb to wide receiver Kenny Golladay with 5:53 left in the game, there was no real big-play threat. Driskel completed 27 of 46 passes for 269 yards, the one TD, and one interception.

He averaged 5.85 yards per attempt. Stafford had averaged 8.58 yards per attempt for the first eight games.

5. Takeaways, offense:

  • Run game: That didn't change, despite offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell's understandable persistence. Not counting Driskel's five scrambles for 37 yards, the running backs combined to carry 22 times for 61 yards – an average of 2.78 yards per carry.
  • Interception: The only pick thrown by Driskel was a killer – straight to linebacker Nick Kiwiatkoski that let the Bears start their second possession of the second half at the Lions' 25. From there the Bears needed only three plays to score the third of their three TDs in three possessions for a 20-6 lead.
  • Protection: It was good enough. Driskel was sacked only twice, and he managed to roll away from the rush numerous times.

6. Takeaways, defense:

  • 131: It's a ghastly number – quarterback Mitchell Trubisky's passer rating for the game.
  • 3: Ghastly again. Trubisky's three TD passes on three straight possessions. He had only five TD passes in the first eight games.
  • Sacks: Five, in only 28 drop backs by Trubisky, matched the season high set in the opener against Arizona.

7. Takeaways, special teams:

  • Livin' on a Prater: He handled kickoffs in place of punter Sam Martin and made his two field-goal attempts, from 22 and 54 yards. What a weapon.
  • Coverage: No damage on returns. The Bears averaged 4.5 yards on two punt returns and 25.3 on four kickoffs.

8. Trending:

  • Up: The pass rush with five sacks. It's been better lately.
  • Down: Passing game – expected, without Stafford.
  • Holding: Golladay. Another game, another long TD catch. This one was 47 yards.

9. Bottom line: Stafford is hurting, and so is the Lions' record. They're 3-5-1, with five losses in the last six games.

Related Content

news

Board hopes to further expand his role on defense after signing with Lions

LB Chris Board, who signed with the Lions as a free agent after four seasons with the Ravens, hopes to expand his defensive role further in Detroit.
news

Harris looking to build on breakout season after re-signing with Lions

Outside linebacker Charles Harris had a feeling that he might have landed in a spot that would advance his career when he signed a one-year contract with the Detroit Lions last year.
news

O'HARA: What we learned from the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what we learned from the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.
news

O'HARA'S MOCK DRAFT 2.0: New picks for Lions at 2 & 32

Mike O'Hara predicts what the Detroit Lions will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
news

O'HARA: A look back at the Lions' extra first-round picks

The Detroit Lions have had an extra first-round draft pick three times in recent seasons, and they acquired talented players with all three picks.
news

O'HARA: A history of who's been available at 32

Mike O'Hara takes a look at how teams have fared with the No. 32 overall pick in the NFL Draft.
news

O'HARA: A history of who's been available at 2

Mike O'Hara takes a look at how teams have fared with the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft.
news

O'HARA'S MOCK DRAFT 1.0: First selections

Mike O'Hara predicts what the Detroit Lions will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
news

O'HARA: How Lions have fared with the No. 2 overall pick

If history repeats in the 2022 NFL draft, odds are strongly in favor of the Detroit Lions getting a good player with the second overall pick.
news

O'HARA: Lions are looking for players they love, as shown by 2021 draft class

From the first round of the 2021 draft where the Detroit Lions took tackle Penei Sewell to the fourth where they took wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, there was a common thread that made both prospects attractive to the Lions.
news

O'HARA: Lions on the right track after finishing the season strong

Head coach Dan Campbell thinks what the Detroit Lions have done the second half of the season and how they capped it off with a win over the Packers can be a springboard to next season.
news

TIM AND MIKE: Week 18 observations

Tim Twentyman & Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Detroit Lions' 37-30 victory over the Green Bay Packers.
Advertising