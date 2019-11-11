O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: The end of Stafford's streak

2. Eight-day timeline: The latest injury apparently occurred on the Lions' last possession in their Week 9 loss at Oakland.

On first and goal at the eight, he scrambled up the middle and dove forward – instead of sliding feet first – and was hit hard by two Raiders' defenders after a four-yard gain. The Lions ran two more plays – a sack, a completion to tight end Logan Thomas, and an incomplete pass on fourth down on the Lions' last play of the game.

The first official practice participation report filed by the Lions on Wednesday listed Stafford as "limited," which means he did not take part in all drills. He was "limited" again on Thursday and Friday, and "questionable" on the Friday injury report. "Questionable" means a player has a 50-50 chance of playing.

Stafford was listed as "inactive" on the list issued 90 minutes before kickoff Sunday.

General manger Bob Quinn said in a brief statement before Sunday's game that the final decision was made Sunday morning when the medical staff examined Stafford and he was not cleared to play.

Head coach Matt Patricia elaborated slightly.

"We thought we'd get to the end of the week, it would be a situation where he'd be OK," Patricia said. "We obviously weren't. We had some things looked at and consulted with the doctors. It wasn't safe for him to play. From my standpoint, I'm not gong to put in him that situation."

Patricia also said that Stafford wanted to play Sunday.