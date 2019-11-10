O'HARA'S BURNING QUESTIONS: How did Lions perform without Stafford?

Q. Key play: Was their one in that blitz?

A. Yes there was. On their first TD drive, they went for it on fourth and one at their own 29 and got it on a two-yard run by rookie David Montgomery.

Strictly my opinion: I don't think Bears head coach Matt Nagy would have gone for it if Stafford had been playing for fear that with a short field to work with, Stafford would lead a TD drive and extend the Lions' lead to 13-0.

Q. First drive, Lions: What did the Lions show by driving to a field goal with the first possession after the opening kickoff?

A. They showed that they were ready to compete, no matter who was on the field. The big loss, of course, was Stafford being inactive with a back injury. Four defensive players were inactive, too – defensive end Romeo Okwara, safety Tracy Walker, safety Miles Killebrew and defensive lineman Da’Shawn Hand.

They played with who they had, and they played well on that first drive with a mix of runs and Driskel's passes. They ran 13 plays and chewed up more than six minutes off the clock.

It was a good start, but just that – a start.