O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: Stafford moving up the all-time passing list

1. A week ago, Stafford passed for 364 yards to move into 20th place on the all-time list, ahead of Unitas who has 40,239 career yards. Against the Giants, Stafford threw for 342 yards to push his career total to 40,619 and ahead of Montana into 19th place. Montana has 40,551.

I have no illusions about Stafford being better than Unitas and Montana – and also no doubt that both of them would be stars in this or any era. Both won multiple championships.

Unitas, Montana and Tom Brady are my choices for the top three quarterbacks of all time.

Quarterbacks are defined by winning. I get it.

In Stafford's case, the Lions seem headed for another season in his 11-year career where getting to .500 or above will be challenging. They ended a three-game losing streak against the Giants to get their record to 3-3-1.

Climbing the ladder of history is a bright spot, regardless of how this season ends up.

2. Patricia's view: It sounded almost like a testimonial when Patricia was asked after Sunday's game about what Stafford had said about himself.

Anyone who has followed the Lions for any period of time knows Stafford has never passed the responsibility on to any other player, or remotely criticized a teammate publicly.

"I think there is no truer look at who he is," Patricia said. "He's just a competitive, competitive guy. He always wants to be the best, and he's great. He works really hard. He's competitive. He's tough. He's grinding it out every single day.