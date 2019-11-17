FOUR DOWNS: Defensive struggles continue in loss to Cowboys

FOURTH DOWN: TWO-POINT TRY EXPLAINED

After trimming the Cowboys' lead to 35-27 with a 25-yard touchdown pass from Driskel to wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. with 5:58 left in the game, Patricia went for two points instead of attempting an extra point to cut the lead to seven.

Patricia explained the reasoning behind that move after the game: "What you really do is fast-forward to the end of the game and say, 'alright, are you going to be going for a two-point play here or not or what's your decision making?'"

Patricia decided that in the position the Lions were in and how the game was going they were going to go for two points at the end of the game to try and win it. Patricia's logic was he wanted to take a shot at two two-point plays, and hopefully get the first. If he doesn't get the first, he can go to his second two-point play at the end of the game and go for the tie.

"It's really something you start thinking about well in advance from how it all works out," he said. "The two-point thing, though, once you commit to it, you have to stay with it."