O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: Lions have no choice but to move on after tie

We start with Patricia:

1. 60 minutes: It's an old line that games last 60 minutes. Sunday's game actually lasted 70 – 60 minutes of regulation time, and 10 minutes of overtime.

"I've been around this long enough to know that no game is over until the clock's stopped," Patricia said. "It hurts. We put a lot of work into this stuff."

No doubt about that. Patricia and his staff cover every detail. But what they haven't gotten down yet one game into his second season as head coach is closing out games. Last year Dallas beat the Lions on a last-play field goal. Carolina drove to a touchdown in the final minute and could have tied the game with an extra point. Head coach Ron Rivera chose to go for two points, and the pass failed, giving the Lions a one-point win – instead of going into overtime.

It's a 60 minute game, for sure, and the Lions have to learn to play better at the end.

2. Quality tie: The Cardinals felt eons better about the tie than the Lions did, and for good reason. They went into the game with a rookie head coach and quarterback, were favored slightly to lose, and were down 24-6 in the first minute of the fourth quarter. They rallied to get a tie in a game they figured to lose -- and seemed to have lost.

The Lions were favored to win, and should have won.

Big difference.

3. Hockenson: His rookie debut validated any questions that might have been asked about the Lions drafting him eighth overall. He had six catches for 131 yards and a touchdown. But there was a play that didn't make the stats sheet that showed his overall skill and awareness.

He sustained a block on a pass rusher long enough for Matthew Stafford to get an extra half second or so to get off a pass to Danny Amendola that went for a 47-yard TD pass in the second quarter.