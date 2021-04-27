O'HARA: Breshad Perriman looking to make his own mark with Lions

At 5-10 and 180 pounds, Brett was a remarkably versatile athlete. Teammates such as All-Pro nose tackle Jerry Ball told stories about how Brett could bench press as much weight as most linemen, and how he could throw a football 80 yards from a flat-footed stance.

Breshad was born in 1993, about halfway through his father's career, so much of what he knows about his dad's career is from what he has heard.

Those stories are part of why Breshad signed with the Lions as a free agent in March when he had other teams interested in him.

The Lions will be Breshad's seventh team in six seasons since being drafted by the Ravens in the first round in 2015 out of Central Florida.

"With my dad playing here and having a great career, it was a no-brainer," Breshad said.

"Knowing how well respected he was around the organization and around the city as well ... it's huge.

"It's just a blessing for everything to come full circle."

Breshad has a ways to go to match what Brett accomplished in his 10-year career.

As a Lion, Brett had 428 career catches for 5,244 yards, 25 TDs and 12.5 yards per catch.